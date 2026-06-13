Lenox’s Spice Village products are known for being adorable, highly collectible, and totally selling out — and the heritage kitchen brand has maintained that standard for decades now. Both diehard collectors and curious social-media-fueled fans are likely collecting much more than just their signature spice jars. And recently, there was a frenzy over a limited drop of rare Spice Village-themed place mats at HomeGoods, where shoppers sold out the collectible in a matter of days. TikToker Keyla Dominguez waited in a seriously long line to nab them: “Hit the jackpot this is all I wanted from the collection,” Dominguez said in the video below.