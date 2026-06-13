Missed HomeGoods’ Viral Lenox Spice Village Collectible? It’s Now on Sale at Walmart
Lenox’s Spice Village products are known for being adorable, highly collectible, and totally selling out — and the heritage kitchen brand has maintained that standard for decades now. Both diehard collectors and curious social-media-fueled fans are likely collecting much more than just their signature spice jars. And recently, there was a frenzy over a limited drop of rare Spice Village-themed place mats at HomeGoods, where shoppers sold out the collectible in a matter of days. TikToker Keyla Dominguez waited in a seriously long line to nab them: “Hit the jackpot this is all I wanted from the collection,” Dominguez said in the video below.
But for those of us who weren’t lucky enough to find them IRL, I’m delighted to announce that this Lenox Spice collectible is available once more. It seems the place mats have popped up in a more permanent way at one of our favorite budget retailers: Walmart!
Walmart Has Restocked Lenox Spice Place Mats — And They’re on Sale!
Months after selling out at HomeGoods, the iconic Lenox Spice place mats are now sold at Walmart, and the beauty of this experience is that you don’t even have to leave the comfort of your couch to buy. (Kiss waiting in long lines and digging through crowded aisles goodbye!) They’re the same model as the ones at HomeGoods, featuring a striking blue repeating Lenox Spice Village motif, and made with highly durable polyester for busy dinners at home.
If this is your first time seeing the place mats, they come in a set of four and are now even cheaper than they were when offered at HomeGoods. They’re 13 by 19 inches, so they’ll give you room for a large dinner plate and all the essentials (cute cutlery included!). The pattern features miniature Lenox Spice houses with the names of different herbs on each, a nod to collectors’ favorite picks.
Complete (or start!) your Lenox Spice Village collection with these gorgeous place mats. The bright, bold blue is perfect for summer tablescapes, and the iconic spice houses will certainly give you and your guests something to gush over.
Design Defined
Never miss the style inspo and recommendations you crave with Design Defined. Follow along each week as our Home Director Danielle shares the best style advice, latest trends, and popular decor finds you just can't miss.