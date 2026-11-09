Another option from Amazon is a must-see for antique-lovers — and will definitely add to the vintage charm of this DIY project. This letter box comes in a few different styles, each of which is distressed to look like something that has been used for generations. Add a decorative clip-on bow to the front edge and fill the box with greenery and pinecones; you have a display piece that blows any traditional wreath out of the water. And it will look just as cute after the holiday season is over, too!