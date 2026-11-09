Don’t Buy a Wreath — This Buzzy Tip for a Holiday Entryway Is Much Better
My favorite holiday decor always ends up feeling so nostalgic, sweet in nature, and totally inspired by celebrations past. But this year I’m trying to create new memories with some DIY options that’ll only add to my treasured collection. So when I came across this hack for turning a vintage-style letter box into a unique Christmas display, I decided I’d forego a wreath and lean into this gorgeous vignette moment for a sweet entryway this joyous season.
“The Art of Using it Wrong … vintage letter box edition,” Jen Elmore from Posh on a Penny on Instagram wrote in her recent caption. “I bought this vintage mailbox @thegreatjunkhunt for my daughter’s apartment, but first I had to style it as a holiday plate hanger for you guys.”
How to Re-Create This Vintage-Inspired Letter Box Display
Jen used a vintage brass mailbox as the base for her entryway display. Those can be hard to come by unless you’re ready to spend major time thrifting (and even if you can find one, it might set you back a few hundred dollars). But if you’re hoping to save some time, I’ve found a few online dupes that work — like this alternative from Wayfair. It has a warm copper finish and is easily mountable to your wall, thanks to the holes in the back. You can use screws or removable hooks if you’re only planning on using it seasonally.
It’s a spacious size, making it great for filling with holly boughs, evergreen clippings, and even a piece of vintage ceramic like Jen used. Plus, its folded envelope shape gives it a bit of charm. And you can snag it right now on sale for under $45.
Lean into Nostalgia with a Curated Holiday Vignette
Another option from Amazon is a must-see for antique-lovers — and will definitely add to the vintage charm of this DIY project. This letter box comes in a few different styles, each of which is distressed to look like something that has been used for generations. Add a decorative clip-on bow to the front edge and fill the box with greenery and pinecones; you have a display piece that blows any traditional wreath out of the water. And it will look just as cute after the holiday season is over, too!
As one person commented on Jen’s post, “Huge fan of using it wrong!” Pick up a vintage-style mailbox for the front of your home and turn it into your new favorite way to display seasonal decor. You may be using it wrong, but it will look so right!