Skip the Spring Wreath — This Unexpected Thrift Find Is Taking Over Front Doors

“Adorable! You could put pinks and reds in for Valentine’s and the pastels for Easter … etc. So cute,” someone said, with another person adding that ribbon could be fun to add, writing, “Yes ribbon. Interchangeable colors for the seasons. White or yellow for spring, red around Christmas, etc.”



Baskets are the new wreaths! Check your local thrift store for picnic baskets in need of a new job, and you’ll end up having the cutest front door on the block.