Skip the Spring Wreath — This Unexpected Thrift Find Is Taking Over Front Doors
Before you bother with shopping for yet another seasonal wreath for your home, try taking a trip to a thrift store first. Why? It’s there you’ll find a cutesy gem to re-create a “so cute” front door DIY that’s going viral on Instagram for its ingenious use of a picnic basket. All you need is the vision, and you might be convinced that wreaths are out entirely — and front door floral baskets are in!
“I found this really cute picnic basket at Goodwill for $4.79 and loved the weaving on it,” Ana Ochoa from @ana.ochoaliving said in a recent Instagram video. She shared that the basket’s straps were on their last legs, and she had the perfect second life in mind for it.
So Ana took the basket home, cleaned it up, and turned it into the most adorable piece of front door decor for spring.
“Turned out so cute!” one person commented on Ana’s post. Another said, “I was all set to hate this because of the faux flowers, but you really proved me wrong. So cute!! And love it on your door. Adorable! Love it.”
How to Style Floral Boxes This Spring
First, pick up a picnic basket from your nearest thrift store or antique mall. You could also use a regular basket if you can’t find a picnic basket — a rectangular or square basket will work best because the flat sides will help it sit flush against the door.
To turn her picnic basket into front door decor, Ana first stuffed the bottom with crumpled paper, then added a block of floral foam on top. She then took her collection of faux floral stems (which she said she also sourced from the thrift store) and arranged them in the foam block.
You might also have luck weaving thin wire across the top of the basket in a grid pattern to keep your stems upright and lush.
Then Ana used the latch on the basket’s lid to hang the basket on the hook attached to her door. You could also use the straps or string a ribbon around the basket to keep it suspended.
“I love the colors … I love the little gingham that pokes through at the top,” Ana said about the final result. And people in the comments love how versatile the basket can be.
“Adorable! You could put pinks and reds in for Valentine’s and the pastels for Easter … etc. So cute,” someone said, with another person adding that ribbon could be fun to add, writing, “Yes ribbon. Interchangeable colors for the seasons. White or yellow for spring, red around Christmas, etc.”
Baskets are the new wreaths! Check your local thrift store for picnic baskets in need of a new job, and you’ll end up having the cutest front door on the block.
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