Newsletters
News
News
Shopping
Travel

LG Launched a Portable Touchscreen TV in a Suitcase

Noella Williams
Noella WilliamsAssistant News and Culture Editor
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange.
Follow
published yesterday
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
A television and TV stand in front of a white wall adorned with artwork and intricate molding
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Nancy Mitchell

If you’ve been on a never-ending road trip, you know that you need entertainment — and books or card games aren’t enough sometimes. TVs aren’t exactly packable, and tablets and laptops are only so big. Tech company LG has seemingly solved that problem, and the travel-friendly TV is so unique that it almost makes you want to try it out.

Called the Stanby ME Go, the cordless 27-inch television has a touchscreen, is powered by a built-in battery, and has a voice control. And those aren’t even the best features. Its four speakers combined with Dolby Atmos provides an extraordinary sound for anything you’ll be streaming. For $999.99, the entertainment device is a luxurious way to travel with its sleek briefcase design that is protected by a hard-sided case, so it’ll essentially be safe wherever your adventures take you.

If you’re not propping it up to watch a movie, the Stanby ME Go can rotate vertically to scroll through social media, or it can sit flat so you can play a board game. This versatile device will definitely keep you and your fellow travelers/companions entertained.

StanbyME Go 27" Briefcase
$999.99
LG
Buy Now

There are six reviews on the product’s official listing as of this writing, including a one-star detail about its weight. “Very heavy,” the reviewer shared (the specs say that the TV is 28 pounds without its stand). Meanwhile, a five-star review shared that the television is worth every penny. “Perfect travel companion, the LG StanbyMe Go is such an innovative take on a TV, I knew I immediately needed it,” they wrote. “The battery does make the case a [bit] heavy, but anyone who travels and games, this is a must-have.” Although this is ideal for watching television, could this be the next car-friendly gaming console? 

Often, a camping trip is meant to be time spent outdoors unplugged from social media and any electronics, so the Stanby ME Go might not be your ideal accessory for that environment. But if it is — or if you see yourself bringing it to a beach day to entertain children — the high-tech television is available on LG’s website for $999.99 and plans to have an international rollout in October.

Buy: LG StanbyME Go 27″ Briefcase, $999.99

How-To Toolkits