LG Launched a Portable Touchscreen TV in a Suitcase

There are six reviews on the product’s official listing as of this writing, including a one-star detail about its weight. “Very heavy,” the reviewer shared (the specs say that the TV is 28 pounds without its stand). Meanwhile, a five-star review shared that the television is worth every penny. “Perfect travel companion, the LG StanbyMe Go is such an innovative take on a TV, I knew I immediately needed it,” they wrote. “The battery does make the case a [bit] heavy, but anyone who travels and games, this is a must-have.” Although this is ideal for watching television, could this be the next car-friendly gaming console?



Often, a camping trip is meant to be time spent outdoors unplugged from social media and any electronics, so the Stanby ME Go might not be your ideal accessory for that environment. But if it is — or if you see yourself bringing it to a beach day to entertain children — the high-tech television is available on LG’s website for $999.99 and plans to have an international rollout in October.



Buy: LG StanbyME Go 27″ Briefcase, $999.99