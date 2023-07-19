Lindsay Lohan’s Sea-Inspired Nursery Has the Cutest Mural



On their website Nestig emphasizes that they prioritize safety and sustainability while creating their products, and seek to make the baby’s space a bit more magical. And with a dreamy mural and the Aviator Rug ($325), the nursery will be an otherworldly adventure for both the child and parent. With products ranging from $45 to $1,099, there’s also durable furniture like shelves and dressers to quickly fill up a nursery and provide storage.

The collaboration with Nestig is available online at the perfect time to shop, as the actress and her husband just welcomed their first child on July 17.