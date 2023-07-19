Lindsay Lohan’s Sea-Inspired Nursery Has the Cutest Mural
Apartment Therapy’s annual Small/Cool Contest is back again! Look inside 71 homes and tell us which is the smallest and coolest. The grand prize winner will get $1,000. Start voting now!
If you’re struggling to find a theme to decorate your nursery that also matches a neutral color palette, look no further. In collaboration with baby furniture company Nestig, actress and mom-to-be Lindsay Lohan released a collection of nursery items.
In an interview with Architectural Digest, Lohan opened up about beginning her journey to motherhood and the nautical theme for her child’s nursery. “I feel so peaceful by the ocean — I wanted to create a space where my little one and I could share in that feeling,” she said.
“The planes and the sailboat felt so instantly classic, but the almost-rainbow watercolor effect felt really fresh and unexpected,” she continued. “It warms the space so much and I can’t wait to point out all the cute little elements to my babe.”
While channeling her love of the sea, Lohan recreated the tranquil environment of a beach for her newborn, including The Morning Light Wall Mural ($499) behind the wall of the crib. If you look closely at the mural, you’ll see a lighthouse, airplane, sailboat, and flock of birds roaming around the sky and ocean. According to Nestig’s website, the partnership allows babies to “sail away to dreamlike shores.”
On their website Nestig emphasizes that they prioritize safety and sustainability while creating their products, and seek to make the baby’s space a bit more magical. And with a dreamy mural and the Aviator Rug ($325), the nursery will be an otherworldly adventure for both the child and parent. With products ranging from $45 to $1,099, there’s also durable furniture like shelves and dressers to quickly fill up a nursery and provide storage.
The collaboration with Nestig is available online at the perfect time to shop, as the actress and her husband just welcomed their first child on July 17.