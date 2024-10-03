The Ingenious Device That Eliminates Kitty Litter Odors for Good (“Best Thing I Bought for My Cat!”)
After nearly a year of living with a roommate who has two cats, I can say that some of my initial hang-ups about living with cats have been squashed. Really, most of my concerns had to do with smells. I’ve been in some cat owners’ homes where the litter box odors were unbearable, and if you own a cat yourself, you know that keeping a fresh-smelling apartment can be a struggle — especially if it’s a small space.
Luckily, my roommate eventually bought the Litter-Robot, which keeps kitty-litter smells contained. However, one time I had to empty the machine’s waste drawer, and the stench was next-level disgusting. Instead of throwing the bag into our kitchen trash can, I opted to dispose of it directly down our floor’s garbage chute. Now, I’ve found a product that’s a lot more convenient.
Save yourself multiple trips to the communal dumpster to dispose of dirty cat litter by checking out the Litter Genie. You might’ve heard of the Diaper Genie, and this is basically that — but for cats! Suffice it to say, this product is a lifesaver.
What is the Litter Genie XL?
More than 3,000 Amazon shoppers bought the Litter Genie in the past month, and once you learn of its amazing odor-containing capabilities, you’ll want one, too. This version is actually the Litter Genie XL, which is larger than the original model. Measuring 22″ x 9″, it holds up to 21 days’ worth of dirty litter, which reviewers agree is a major improvement from the smaller model because they have to empty it much less frequently.
To use the Litter Genie, you first line it with a jumbo refill bag (your purchase comes with four months’ worth of bags). The product also has an included scoop, which you use to take soiled litter out of your cat’s box and dump it into the Litter Genie. Now comes the most ingenious design feature: The Litter Genie has a built-in lever that you pull from the outside for the litter to drop down into the container. From there, you push the lever back in so that it covers the waste, and this is how the odors are suppressed! It’s simple but brilliant.
Although the Litter Genie XL has a large capacity, it’s still small enough for tiny bathrooms and living rooms. You could even slide it into a storage closet or inside a cabinet; its small footprint means the container remains mostly inconspicuous. So convenient!
What Amazon Reviewers Are Saying
Average Rating: 4.6/5
“Best. Thing. Ever! Seriously, I bought this one as a gift because I’ve had one for nearly 10 years and wouldn’t live without it now. No muss, no fuss, easy to use. It really takes most of the work out of cleaning the litter box!” — M
“I have four cats, five litter boxes, and it was a PAIN to try to clean them as consistently as I would like. Two Litter Genies later, I am thriving! They’re so easy to use, easy to clean/change bags, the bags are good quality, the Genies are easy to move around to clean under, they fit a TON of poop, and keep the smell down incredibly. I cannot recommend these enough! If you own a cat or cats, do yourself the favor, and get a Litter Genie!” — Lauren
“No complaints and no regrets. It’s so nice to contain the smells and also not have to use grocery bags with holes in them every day to clean the boxes (we have two). It is just so convenient and makes the chore go so much faster. Just thrilled.” — Laina
The fact that this container costs under $40 is almost mind-blowing considering how much it’ll improve your day-to-day life. Forget having to empty the garbage every time you scoop litter, and say goodbye to nasty odors permeating your home. Grab your Litter Genie today!
Buy: Litter Genie XL, $36.28
