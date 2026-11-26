The popular Latte Check checkered throw has sold out before, so don’t wait to get your hands on one before it sells out again. “When I’m not prying my friends’ hands off my Lola blanket, I’m trying to pry it away from my husband and our dogs,” says Apartment Therapy's Editor-in-Chief, Charli. If you’re a fan of this pattern, you’ll be happy to know that it also comes in Espresso (dark brown and tan), Mocha (brown and tan), Matcha (green), and Pink.