Lola Blankets Are 50% Off for Black Friday — These Are the Best Deals to Shop
Best Lola Blankets Black Friday Deal
Starting now, save 50% sitewide when you use code BF50, including the Cosmic Blue Pillow. Was $95, now only $48.
I’m a huge fan of shopping “out of season” for the best deals. That way, I can stay ahead of the curve and, in most cases, find exactly what I’m looking for before items start selling out. That even applies to home decor and accessories, like throw blankets. If you’ve spent any time on social media lately, there’s a chance you’ve heard of Lola Blankets, a viral brand known for ultra-soft faux-fur throws (I have one myself). Well, today marks the start of one of its under-the-radar sales.
Starting now, use code BF50 to score 50% off blankets, pillows, and more sitewide (including the holiday collection). A single Lola Blanket throw typically costs between $109 and $425, so there couldn’t be a better time to get one for a steal. Here are seven of my favorite picks to shop before the sale ends.