I’m a huge fan of shopping “out of season” for the best deals. That way I can stay ahead of the curve, and in most cases find exactly what I’m looking for before items start selling out. That even applies to home decor and accessories, like throw blankets. If you’ve spent any time on social media lately, there’s a chance you’ve heard of Lola Blankets, a viral brand known for ultra-soft faux-fur throws (I have one myself). Well, today marks the start of one of its under-the-radar sales.