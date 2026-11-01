Lola Blankets Are 50% Off Right Now — These Are the Best Deals to Shop (I Got You an Exclusive Code!)

Britt FranklinContributor
Britt FranklinContributor
As a blogger turned journalist, I love tapping into curiosity that drives us to curate spaces that truly embody our vision. I test products for a living, which puts me at the forefront of trendy and innovative gadgets and gizmos to make life at home more fun and efficient.
published yesterday
Add Us
See more Apartment Therapy stories when you search on Google.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Cozy bedroom with white bedding, chunky knit throw, wall sconces, plants, and a framed black-and-white landscape photo.
See More Images
Credit: Esteban Cortez

I’m a huge fan of shopping “out of season” for the best deals. That way I can stay ahead of the curve, and in most cases find exactly what I’m looking for before items start selling out. That even applies to home decor and accessories, like throw blankets. If you’ve spent any time on social media lately, there’s a chance you’ve heard of Lola Blankets, a viral brand known for ultra-soft faux-fur throws (I have one myself). Well, today marks the start of one of its under-the-radar sales.

Starting November 1, use our exclusive code APARTMENT50 to score 50% off blankets, pillows, and more sitewide (including the holiday collection). A single Lola Blanket throw typically costs between $109 and $425, so there couldn’t be a better time to get one for a steal. Here are seven of my favorite picks to shop before the sale ends.

Lola Weighted Blanket, Large
$375$188

Senior shopping writer Megan loves her Lola Weighted Blanket. In her review, she says, "Made from remarkably plush, double-sided faux fur, the Lola Weighted Blanket offers a comforting heaviness without ever feeling overwhelming. At first, it struck me as simply a thick blanket, but after several nights of use, the therapeutic weighted quality (and surprising breathability) became truly apparent."

$188 at Lola Blankets
Lola x Rachel Parcell Woodland Fawn
$325$163

Warm and fawn-like, this Lola x Rachel Parcell limited-edition collab brings a forest meadow aesthetic to your bedroom. The collection includes three color options, as well as candles.

$163 at Lola Blankets
Retro Green Ombre
$275$138

Lola Blankets’ Fall Collection offers a variety of ombré throws, including this retro green pick that shifts beautifully from dark to light olive.

$138 at Lola Blankets
Creamy Cloud, XL
$425$213

In addition to standard throws that range in size from baby to large, Lola Blankets has a selection of XL faux-fur blankets that include some of the brand’s most popular colors, like this dreamy cloud white.

$213 at Lola Blankets
Vintage Violet
$275$138

Inspired by popular vintage colors, this deep plum throw is sure to bring a sophisticated charm to your space. It’s one of four shades that make up the brand’s Fall Collection.

$138 at Lola Blankets
The Lola Pet Blanket
$125$63

Get your pet’s bed outfitted in style with this smoky-toned pet blanket. As part of its Pet Collection, Lola Blankets also offers a pet pad and pet bed that gives your furry companion a super-soft spot for rest and relaxation.

$63 at Lola Blankets
Lola Blanket
$325$163

Our Editor-in-Chief Charli says in her Lola Blanket review, "When I use it, I feel like I’m floating inside a cloud of pure goodness." And she constantly has to keep her friends from trying to steal it. She says that the medium-size option is "perfect for me and for cuddling with my husband on movie date nights."

$163 at Lola Blankets
Filed in:
Life
shopping
bedding & bath

More to Love from Apartment Therapy