People Are Sharing Extremely Helpful Tips on What to Do After a House Fire
Earlier this week, nearly 180,000 people were under evacuation orders due to the uncontrollable wildfires in Los Angeles, per NBC News. The multiple fires have left entire communities destroyed and homes burnt to the ground. While it may be weeks until people can return to their homes and figure out what’s next, preparing for — and responding to — your house catching on fire is hard to think about but important to know about.
Thankfully, a recent Reddit thread is filled with useful tips from people with personal experience with house fires. Whether your home was damaged by a wildfire or you want to know how to handle the tragedy, the advice is extremely helpful.
Here are six recommendations from Reddit users:
Check your insurance policy for important information.
User Own_succotash_2237 created the post based on their own experience after their home burned down five years ago. They emphasized how important it is to read the fine print on every important document you have, especially ones related to rental insurance and natural disasters.
“Check your insurance policy for how much relocation coverage you have. Chances are you could have anywhere from 25k to unlimited coverage (most policies have a max; I changed ours to unlimited after our fire),” they said. “This is extremely important because you will need to pay your mortgage while paying to live somewhere else while you rebuild. If you have a max amount for coverage, you will need to factor that into your budget when finding a new place to live. If your policy is older, this may be an issue since rental rates increase at lightning speeds in CA.”
Get a P.O. box immediately or hold your mail for pickup.
When you lose your home in a fire, mail may not be the first thing on your mind, but it should be. Own_succotash_2237 said, “Get a P.O. box immediately or hold your mail for pickup. We had perfect credit and missed a payment on our Home Depot card due to not having a mailbox, and we are still taking the hit even after explaining it to Home Depot.”
Sleep on every decision.
Experiencing a traumatic event like a wildfire could cause a range of emotions, leading you to react too quickly making decisions out of emotions. User olbooze shared, “Sleep on every decision. I know you want your house to be worked on ASAP, but believe me it’s a long process. An extra week will not hurt you; a hasty decision very likely can. Go with your gut, but talk to others to make sure you’re thinking clearly. Many companies want you distracted. Don’t fall for it.”
Take photos as soon as the fire happens (if possible).
Documenting your home and what’s inside it with pictures can become extremely helpful in the event of a disaster, both for your personal records, but also for proof for your insurance company.
User olbooze commented, “Take lots of photos as soon as it happens. Your insurance will likely send you a spreadsheet for you to label everything you lost in the fire and will make you do the work, knowledge is power. My mom got way more back than the insurance initially offered by having photos of everything, and legitimate prices. (For instance, they offered $15 per hardcover book. Those are easily $40-$45. She got thousands back for her library instead of the $1.5K the insurance offered initially.”
Call your local Red Cross chapter for disaster relief support.
Start at the local level and learn what resources are available to you, what organizations can assist you with your immediate needs, and who can provide disaster relief. Organizations like the American Red Cross provide a variety of services from disaster relief to community service.
User LIDadx3 said, “Call the local Red Cross chapter. They’re not just for hurricanes and floods. Most areas have Disaster Action Teams that will offer immediate financial assistance, which can be used for clothing, food, hotel, anything you would need immediately. Additionally, they will offer health services to replace any medical devices/prescriptions as well as mental health assistance.”
Prioritize safety.
If and when you can return to your home, it’s important to take the right precautions. User Ashleysix shared, “Safety is your first priority. This is a difficult event, and you may not think about these things. Before you do absolutely anything, make sure the structure is sound enough to go in. Wear a hard hat. As time goes on, wear a mask. Mold, collapsing beams, and chemicals that are airborne due to heat are dangerous for you. Take steps to avoid injury or infection. Wear rubber boots.”