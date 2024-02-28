This Cozy “Love Is Blind” Blanket Lives in My Head Rent-Free
If you’re watching the latest season of Love Is Blind on Netflix, you’ve probably gotten yourself entangled in all of the whirlwind romances. Although the main point of the show is seeing who (if anyone) connects in the pods, gets engaged, and then makes it to the altar, my attention lies elsewhere this season.
Season 6 has shown practically every contestant snuggled up under a fuzzy, cozy-looking throw blanket. Case in point: At one point, Amber Denise “AD” Smith is snuggled up in a pink blanket in her dating pod, and in another scene, Kenneth Gorham is hanging out in the guys’ lounge, enrobed in a throw. Apparently, I’m not the only one who’s been (almost) more focused on the blankets than the drama. A Redditor in r/LoveIsBlindOnNetflix recently asked other users, “What’s the deal with all [the] blankets in the recent season?” Someone else wrote, “Me, a woman in the U.S. with the thermostat set to a sensible 74, curled up under a throw blanket and feeling very seen right now.”
Some are theorizing that the contestants’ pods aren’t insulated, which explains the abundance of blankets. “They look cold all the time and if it’s not the blankets it’s [the] jackets they hold over them,” another commenter wrote. “The set looks cool and modern and like a real kitchen and home, but it’s just a set at the end of the day with regular lighting and camera setups, etc. I don’t think they have it insulated like a normal house. Picture a warehouse with cameras inside.”
Whether this theory is right or not, it’s still pretty cold outside, so you can use that as an excuse to get a new blanket. Luckily, this extra-large throw blanket from Exclusivo Mezcla is calling your name, and it’s only $12. If you’re not obsessed with the pink plush shade, it comes in 29 other colors, and its fuzzy fleece will have you practically glued to the couch to binge-watch all of Love Is Blind.
According to customers, this blanket is “the most beautiful soft soft soft throw ever,” so you really can’t go wrong. Time to hit play on this week’s new episode and snuggle up in your new blanket like AD!