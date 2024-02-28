This Cozy “Love Is Blind” Blanket Lives in My Head Rent-Free

Season 6 has shown practically every contestant snuggled up under a fuzzy, cozy-looking throw blanket. Case in point: At one point, Amber Denise “AD” Smith is snuggled up in a pink blanket in her dating pod, and in another scene, Kenneth Gorham is hanging out in the guys’ lounge, enrobed in a throw. Apparently, I’m not the only one who’s been (almost) more focused on the blankets than the drama. A Redditor in r/LoveIsBlindOnNetflix recently asked other users, “What’s the deal with all [the] blankets in the recent season?” Someone else wrote, “Me, a woman in the U.S. with the thermostat set to a sensible 74, curled up under a throw blanket and feeling very seen right now.”