Macy’s After-Christmas Sale Has Tons of Cozy Bedding Finds — Shop Our Top Picks

Morgan Pryor
Morgan is the Commerce Editorial Assistant at Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn, where she covers must-have products, sales, and launches. When she’s not writing about shopping, she’s probably binge watching several seasons of a TV show, scouring a thrift store, or attending a concert.
published now
Credit: Sarah Crowley

We’ve made it to the period between Christmas and New Year’s when doing absolutely nothing is the most important thing on our plates. It’s glorious. After endless socializing and cooking and gift-wrapping, I think we all deserve a week of rest and relaxation to come down from the high of holiday festivities. We can put off working on our resolutions for now, and stay in bed and just wait for things to get back to normal. So really, there’s really no better time to get online and find all of the best end-of-the-year deals — or to upgrade your bed setup.

With “Dead Week” just getting started, you might’ve just realized that your bed isn’t quite as comfy as you’d like. If so, you’re in luck: Macy’s can help you get it in great shape for the New Year thanks to their huge sale that’s running right now. We’ve found all of the best bedding deals to make the shopping process even easier for you. Happy browsing!

1 / 10
Royal Luxe White Goose Feather & Down 240 Thread Count Comforter
Macy's
$81.59
was $160.00

This ultra-plush comforter is filled with 90% feathers and 10% down, making it extra fluffy and warm for the winter. It’s sewn through so that the fill won’t shift on the inside, so you’ll have even coverage all night long.

2 / 10
Lauren Ralph Lauren Medium Density Standard/Queen Pillows, Set of 2
Macy's
$26.99
was $45.00

Contributor Nicole sang the praises of this affordable pillow in her review. "The moment my head hit the pillow I was shocked," she wrote. "It was so comfy, so supportive, so perfect in all its simplicity. Even now, when trying to figure out what’s so great about it, I have no real answer other than that it’s shockingly comfortable."

3 / 10
ienjoy Home Collection All Season Premium Down Alternative Comforter
Macy's
$42.00
was $120.00

One reviewer called this comforter “better than an electric blanket,” so you should grab it ASAP to get it in time for the colder months. It’s hypoallergenic, has oversized dimensions, and is made of a fade- and wrinkle-resistant material, so you’ll be wrapping up in it for a long time.

4 / 10
Charter Club Damask Stripe Sheets
Macy's
$101.15
was $170.00

In her review of this stellar sheet set, contributor Nicole said that, despite sleeping hot, they were remarkably breathable. “I’m happy to report that the Charter Club sheets feel amazing and don’t make me sweaty at all, yet they’re substantial enough that you still feel cozy,” she wrote.

5 / 10
Blissy Standard Silk Pillowcase
Macy's
$81.90
was $117.00

When any item from one of our Best Lists goes on sale, you should add it to your cart immediately. Blissy’s satin pillowcase earned the title of “Best for Hair,” so if you’ve been battling frizz lately, you won’t regret making the switch to this option, which Best List editor Britt says is way softer than other satin cases she’s tried.

6 / 10
Royal Luxe Reversible Micromink to Faux-Sherpa Tie-Dye Throw
Macy's
$11.99
was $35.00

Adding a cozy blanket on top of your comforter is always a good idea during the winter months, and with how affordable this one’s sale price is, you won’t have to break the bank to get that extra bit of warmth. Plus, you’re essentially getting two looks for the price of one — it’s reversible, with micromink on one side and faux sherpa on the other.

7 / 10
Hotel Collection Extra Deep Mattress Pad, Queen
Macy's
$101.99
was $200.00

A mattress pad is the perfect solution when you’re dealing with a mattress that’s not quite as plush as you’d like. This one has extra deep sides to ensure that it won’t budge over time, and the hypoallergenic down alternative fill will help you get a better night of sleep. 1,200-plus perfect ratings can’t be wrong!

8 / 10
Charter Club Damask 550 Thread Count 100% Cotton 3-Pc. Duvet Cover Set, Full/Queen
Macy's
$130.90
was $220.00

The sheets that Nicole loves so much also come in a duvet version, which is made with 100% BCI (which means that it’s environmentally-friendly) cotton and has a soft 550 thread count. You won’t find your comforter insert shifting around inside of it, either, thanks to the internal corner ties that hold it in place.

9 / 10
Indulgence by Isotonic Side Sleeper Pillow, Standard/Queen
Macy's
$29.60
was $74.00

Another Best List winner we can’t stop raving about? The Indulgence by Isotonic Side Sleeper Pillow, which won the top spot over all of the others we tested. “I am prone to a painful neck if sleeping with pillows that are too firm or too flat, but this pillow is at the perfect intersection of puffy and supportive that has led to many lovely nights of slumber,” AT social media manager Sam said. “It’s also held up its shape over many nights, which was great since many don’t.”

10 / 10
Lauren Ralph Lauren Micromink Plush Blanket, Full/Queen
Macy's
$40.79
was $80.00

Shopping writer Nikol’s go-to blanket is this micromink Ralph Lauren option, which comes in five solid colors. “It’s also plush like a stuffed animal; I keep it under both my Parachute blanket and top sheet simply because I love how it feels against my skin,” she noted.

Filed in:
News
Sales & Events
Shopping

