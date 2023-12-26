Macy’s After-Christmas Sale Has Tons of Cozy Bedding Finds — Shop Our Top Picks

We’ve made it to the period between Christmas and New Year’s when doing absolutely nothing is the most important thing on our plates. It’s glorious. After endless socializing and cooking and gift-wrapping, I think we all deserve a week of rest and relaxation to come down from the high of holiday festivities. We can put off working on our resolutions for now, and stay in bed and just wait for things to get back to normal. So really, there’s really no better time to get online and find all of the best end-of-the-year deals — or to upgrade your bed setup.