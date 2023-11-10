Macy’s Clearance Sale Includes Huge Deals on Sealy, Samsonite, and Greenpan — Get Them Before They’re Gone for Good
It’s November, and we all know what that means: Thanksgiving is coming. It also means Black Friday and Cyber Monday are but a few weeks away, and savvy shoppers everywhere are no doubt already anticipating the deals to come (and stacking their wishlists accordingly). While we’re equally as excited as you are, we’re here to caution you against fast-forwarding through these next few weeks, because there are some epic early deals to be had.
One such example? Macy’s under-the-radar Closeout Sale, which offers last-chance opportunities to score some amazing items (think Hotel Collection sheets, a winter-ready crock pot, and even mattresses) before they leave the retailer for good. Below, we’re rounding up some of the can’t-miss discounts you’ll want to add to your cart immediately. Who knows — you may even be able to satisfy some of your holiday shopping now.