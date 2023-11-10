Newsletters

Macy’s Clearance Sale Includes Huge Deals on Sealy, Samsonite, and Greenpan — Get Them Before They’re Gone for Good

Alyssa Longobucco
Alyssa LongobuccoContributor
Alyssa is a freelance writer, editor, and stylist living in New York. When she's not diving into the latest in food and home decor, she's restoring an 1820s farmhouse in the Hudson Valley alongside her husband and son.
published yesterday
Post Image
It’s November, and we all know what that means: Thanksgiving is coming. It also means Black Friday and Cyber Monday are but a few weeks away, and savvy shoppers everywhere are no doubt already anticipating the deals to come (and stacking their wishlists accordingly). While we’re equally as excited as you are, we’re here to caution you against fast-forwarding through these next few weeks, because there are some epic early deals to be had.

One such example? Macy’s under-the-radar Closeout Sale, which offers last-chance opportunities to score some amazing items (think Hotel Collection sheets, a winter-ready crock pot, and even mattresses) before they leave the retailer for good. Below, we’re rounding up some of the can’t-miss discounts you’ll want to add to your cart immediately. Who knows — you may even be able to satisfy some of your holiday shopping now.

1 / 10
Hotel Collection 680 Thread Count 100% Supima Cotton Flat Sheet, Queen
Macy’s
$50.99
was $170.00

The end of the year offers up the perfect time to update day-to-day necessities around your home, like some of your cookware and linens. These Hotel Collection sheets will become fast favorites in your home, thanks to a silky-soft 100 percent Supima cotton makeup that's cooling and comfortable. Choose from a variety of sizes and pretty colors to find the right option for your home.

2 / 10
Sealy Premium Posturepedic Satisfied II 12" Ultra Firm Mattress Set- Queen Split
Macy’s
$1257.30
was $2239.00

If you're a stomach or back sleeper, you'll love how comfortable this Sealy mattress will make you feel. It's specifically designed to support sleep-induced pressure points, with a coil system that delivers targeted relief and a firm-but-forgiving gel foam sleep surface that will ensure you make it through the whole night without disturbance, even if your partner tends to toss and turn.

3 / 10
Samsonite Outline Pro 21" Hardside Carry-on Spinner
Macy’s
$159.99
was $400.00

Traveling for the holidays? Snag this piece of Samsonite luggage ahead of time to ensure your trip is smooth from start to finish. Perfectly sized for carrying onto any major airline, it touts a durable polypropylene shell that protects the contents from any tumbles they might take between your gate and baggage claim. Even better, it comes in a slew of stylish shades, from a sweet periwinkle to a seasonally appropriate cranberry.

4 / 10
Greenpan Electric Essential Pan
Macy’s
$249.99
was $357.00

Holiday season = hosting season, so there's no better time to update your gear and gadgets in the kitchen, especially if you're in charge of the main meal this year. Enter the "Essential Pan" from Greenpan, a do-it-all device that will carry you through practically any recipe, from Grandma's signature meatball soup to a steaming pot of mashed potatoes. Greenpan's gadget features a roomy six-quart capacity, a nonstick coating, and 10 easy presets, allowing you to stir-fry, steam, simmer, warm, sear, and sauté, as well as make sauce, soup, rice, and grains.

5 / 10
Lock n Lock Purely Better 8" Square Bake
Macy’s
$45.99
was $67.00

You're going to need somewhere to put all those delicious Thanksgiving leftovers, making now the perfect time to stock up on food storage containers. This square version has the added benefit of being made from borosilicate glass, which can withstand both high heat and sudden cooling, meaning you can bake and freeze in it. Did we mention it's also dishwasher safe?

6 / 10
Beauty Rest 12" Medium Firm Mattress, Queen
Macy’s
$537.30
was $1299.00

You may not be heading somewhere exotic this holiday season, but that doesn't mean you can't score the blissful night's sleep you'd get from a plush hotel bed. This Beauty Rest mattress offers just the right amount of firmness, with Pocketed Coil Technology and AirCool Foam that lends cooling comfort throughout the night (ideal for hot sleepers!). Even better? It's compatible with an adjustable bed frame if you really want to lean into luxury.

7 / 10
Hotel Collection Terra Comforter, Full/Queen
Macy’s
$130.39
was $465.00

This slightly iridescent comforter from Hotel Collection is the ideal way to bring a touch of festive glam shimmer to your bedroom during the holiday season — and throughout the rest of the year. It features better-than-neutral hues of cream, silver, taupe, and copper that will easily coordinate with your existing bedroom scene.

8 / 10
KM Home Pesaro Manor 5'5" x 7'7" Area Rug
Macy’s
$146.25
was $650.00

The winter months beg for a bit more comfort underfoot, which may mean laying down a new rug somewhere that was previously just hardwood. This Persian-inspired design looks like a lucky vintage find, with a rich color palette and blossoming botanical motifs that allow it to transform any space in your home into a luxe and sophisticated escape.

9 / 10
The Cellar Heart-Print Enameled Cast Iron 3-Qt. Dutch Oven
Macy’s
$48.99
was $139.99

Planning to host a crowd these next few months? Then you're likely on the hunt for cute pieces of cookware that can easily go from oven to table in a cinch. This charming Dutch oven from The Cellar answers that call, with bitsy hearts on the exterior that make it feel special enough to hold court on your holiday table. The enameled cast iron interior allows you to sear, braise, and stew to your heart's content (literally and figuratively).

10 / 10
Ladlow 65" Fabric Roll Arm Loveseat
Macy’s
$440.10
was $589.00

If you happen to need a new couch, you can't beat the deal Macy's is offering on this petite Ladlow loveseat. The classic shape is plush and masculine, with gently rolled arms and supportive back cushions that make it the ideal spot to watch the Sunday game or chat over a glass of wine.

How-To Toolkits