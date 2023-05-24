Macy’s Is Offering Up to 40% Off Editor-Favorite Home Finds from Martha Stewart, Le Creuset, and Ralph Lauren for Memorial Day
Though the winter holidays are usually more often associated with buying new products, summer is the perfect time to refresh your home with new items and bring change to your space with the new season — and Macy’s Memorial Day Sale is the perfect place to start. With the holiday right around the corner, you can elevate your home with top-of-the-line products while cashing in on some major discounts.
Every time May rolls around, Macy’s proves to be one of the retailers to watch for the best savings when it comes to home offerings, and from what we’ve seen so far, this year’s sale most certainly delivers. With the deals already in full swing until May 30, you can grab items at 25 to 40 percent off. And there truly is something for everyone, whether you’re looking for anything from hotel-grade bathroom towels and supportive mattresses to classic frying pans. Read on for our favorite sale picks — and don’t wait too long to take advantage of these jaw-dropping prices!
