Macy’s Is Offering Up to 40% Off Editor-Favorite Home Finds from Martha Stewart, Le Creuset, and Ralph Lauren for Memorial Day

Every time May rolls around, Macy’s proves to be one of the retailers to watch for the best savings when it comes to home offerings, and from what we’ve seen so far, this year’s sale most certainly delivers. With the deals already in full swing until May 30, you can grab items at 25 to 40 percent off. And there truly is something for everyone, whether you’re looking for anything from hotel-grade bathroom towels and supportive mattresses to classic frying pans. Read on for our favorite sale picks — and don’t wait too long to take advantage of these jaw-dropping prices!