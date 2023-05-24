Newsletters
Macy’s Is Offering Up to 40% Off Editor-Favorite Home Finds from Martha Stewart, Le Creuset, and Ralph Lauren for Memorial Day

Morgan Pryor
Morgan Pryor
published yesterday
Though the winter holidays are usually more often associated with buying new products, summer is the perfect time to refresh your home with new items and bring change to your space with the new season — and Macy’s Memorial Day Sale is the perfect place to start. With the holiday right around the corner, you can elevate your home with top-of-the-line products while cashing in on some major discounts

Every time May rolls around, Macy’s proves to be one of the retailers to watch for the best savings when it comes to home offerings, and from what we’ve seen so far, this year’s sale most certainly delivers. With the deals already in full swing until May 30, you can grab items at 25 to 40 percent off. And there truly is something for everyone, whether you’re looking for anything from hotel-grade bathroom towels and supportive mattresses to classic frying pans. Read on for our favorite sale picks — and don’t wait too long to take advantage of these jaw-dropping prices!

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-in-1, 4-quart Air Fryer Oven
$69.95
was $109.95

This compact air fryer does the job of a whopping six kitchen appliances — it can effectively broil, roast, dehydrate, bake, and reheat your food. If that's not reason enough to splurge on this deal, the Vortex is entirely non-stick and dishwasher safe, so clean-up is a breeze. Meghan, a contributor for our sister site The Kitchn, tested the 7-in-1 version and praised it, "If you’ve ever struggled to hand-wash the basket of another air fryer, the easy grease removal on the Vortex might move you to tears. (In a good way!)."

Charter Club Printed 550 Thread Count Printed Cotton 3-Piece Sheet Set
$31.50
was $70.00

Available in 12 patterns that are sure to make your bed more visually appealing, editor-favorite linen brand Charter Club's 550-thread count sheets are just as soft as they are eye-catching. Though we tested the striped version, which are "incredibly easy to care for, create a cocoon of softness around you, and are excellent at keeping you cool even on the hottest nights," this alternative is just as likely to improve your sleeping experience.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Logo Medium Density Down Alternative Pillow
$12.24
was $24.00

A cult-favorite pillow for just $12? Consider me sold. Ralph Lauren's Density Down Alternative pillow is unbelievably soft for its wallet-friendly price tag, and it can work for any sleep style, though the brand makes note that it's ideal for stomach sleepers.

True & Tidy STM-500 Heavy Duty Steam Mop
$69.99
was $148.99

Gone are the days of mop and bucket — if you nab True & Tidy's steam mop at Macy's stunning sale price. It's safe to use on both carpets and hard floors and heats up in only 30 seconds. "This mop is so easy and simple," one reviewer writes. "I love how it cleans my floors with ease and I don’t have to use a mop that has a wet cleaner pad. This mop just gets the job done that I need."

All Clad Tri-Ply Stainless Steel 10-Inch Covered Fry Pan
$99.99
was $169.99

Sleek and simple, All Clad's fry pan is guaranteed to be a go-to once you add it to your cookware lineup. Made of durable stainless steel that diffuses heat evenly and is constructed with a flat bottom and flared sides — which makes tossing and turning food easy — this pan truly does it all and is a smart investment for your kitchen.

Sealy Posturepedic Spring Bloom 12" Medium Mattress Set
$499.00
was $1399.00

If you're in the market for a quality mattress but don't want to pay full price, now is your chance to get your hands on Sealy's Posturepedic Spring Bloom Mattress Set at over half off. At nearly five stars with more than 1,800 reviews, customers love this set, which provides ample back and core support and is just the right amount of firm and soft.

Hotel Collection Ultimate Micro Cotton Bath Towel
$16.20
was $36.00

You can bring hotel-quality towels to your home at nearly half the price with this deal. Hotel Collection more than likely has an option that will fit with your bathroom's color scheme with 21 colors to choose from, and its absorbent micro cotton makes it just as functional as it is comfortable.

Le Creuset 2.75-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Round Dutch Oven
$179.95
was $279.95

Whether you're making a casserole or a sauce, Le Creuset's Shallow Dutch Oven is perfect for serving small amounts of people. Plus, its vibrant color options make it an appealing piece to leave on your counter, and it features a lighter color on the inside so you can monitor cooking progress with ease. "The 2.75 quart size is now the perfect size for making oatmeal, steaming vegetables, preparing chili and soups," one reviewer praises. "It is so useful that I keep this (beautiful) piece on my cooktop as an accent color in my kitchen."

Samsonite Spin Tech 5 29-Inch Check-In Spinner
$191.99
was $480.00

Looking to improve your luggage game for your trips planned this summer? Samsonite's Check-In Spinner suitcase is durable, spacious, and features an extra hook that's built to carry an extra bag. We're also fans of the brand here at Apartment Therapy — we tried out the Bartlett Carry-On Spinner, and discovered that after two weeks of travel it still looked brand new, so we bet the Check-In is just as likely to deliver on that front.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Classic 100% Cotton Blanket
$37.20
was $62.00

This breezy, lightweight blanket is a summer staple and is elevated by an eye-catching basketweave texture. "Just what was expected, a classic cotton blanket, great for this time of year," one reviewer writes. "Soft, comfortable and a great way to leap into spring; and a great reason to get rid of those heavy blankets and comforters."

