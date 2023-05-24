All the Early Memorial Day Home Deals You Can Shop Right Now
Without a doubt, Memorial Day weekend (and the days leading up to it) is one of the smartest times of the year to shop for your home. Nearly all your favorite brands have sales, some of them going up to 70 percent off, so whether you’ve had your eye on some furniture or appliance upgrades or are just curious to see what kind of deals you can score, you’re sure to find something you love at a price that feels like a win. Best of all, you don’t have to do any searching: we already found all the best and biggest discounts for you!
As you browse through this year’s Memorial Day sales, you’ll see everything home-related, from sofas, mattresses, and rugs to kitchen appliances, bedding, and washers and dryers. Some of these deals can save you hundreds of dollars, which can be the difference between keeping your current furnishings for another year or swapping them out with new ones that you truly love. The only caveat is that these discounts won’t last long — so start shopping now!
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Memorial Day sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.
Top Home Deals
Anthropologie — Take up to 40 percent off all of Anthropologie’s furniture, bedding, candles, decor, outdoor pieces, and more. You’ll find modern and timeless styles that fit every room of your home (and vibe with everyone in your home, too).
Wayfair — Wayfair is giving you up to 70 percent off EVERYTHING. Including sofas, mattresses, bedding, bath, outdoor furniture, appliances, and decor, you can refresh your entire home and save tons in the process. See our top 15 Memorial Day sale picks here.
Amazon — You don’t want to miss Amazon’s Memorial Day Sale. Cookware sets, folding table sets, and organizers, as well as grills, vacuum cleaners, and LOTS of bedding. See our top picks here.
Walmart — Walmart has deals on just about everything, so with a little searching you can find things such as robot vacuums for $100 off, garden sheds for $400 off, and sofas for $150 off.
West Elm — Get up to 60 percent off a gigantic selection of furniture, decor items, bedding, and cute planters. For shopping inspiration, check out our editors’ favorite West Elm finds and our top picks from the Memorial Day Sale.
Macy’s — Enjoy up to 60 percent off sofas, chairs, beds, rugs, mattresses, and outdoor furniture.
Pottery Barn — Take up to 50 percent off their entire site. Everything from sofas, curtains, rugs, chairs, beds, sinks, dining tables, mirrors, lamps, and so much more could be yours at a big discount. See our favorite Pottery Barn sofas here.
Dyson — Dyson is running big deals on their best-selling vacuums and home technology. Save $200 on the Cyclone V10 Absolute, $100 on the Ball Animal 3 Extra, and up to $120 on the Purifier Cool fan. Check out Dyson’s best Memorial Day deals here.
Parachute — Get 20 percent off your entire purchase, including bedding, mattresses, furniture, and their famous Cloud Cotton Quilt (which our shopping editor Blair plans to keep forever). Check Parachute’s best deals here.
Brooklinen — Enjoy 20 percent off sitewide. Check out our editors’ top picks here.
Overstock — They have deals in every single section. Some of the standouts include bath essentials starting at $19, rugs starting at $49, patio furniture starting at $149, and mattresses starting at $199.
Albany Park — Take up to 30 percent off all of their sofas, sleeper sofas, sectionals, loveseats, and armchairs. Check out our top picks from the sale.
Edloe Finch — Get up to 25 percent off their best sellers, which include leather sofas, rattan chairs, storage pieces, and all kinds of super stylish furniture. Here are the deals we think you should shop.
Urban Outfitters — Their home section is packed with sales on dressers, shelves, super stylish armchairs, sofas, lamps, and all the home decor accessories.
Burrow — Save up to 30 percent on their impeccably stylish sofas, chairs, dining tables, coffee tables, side tables, and more home upgrades. Plus, get up to 60 percent off select items. We went in-store and tested all of Burrow’s sofas and armchairs.
Boutique Rugs — Use code MEM15 to get 15 percent off ALL rugs on top of other discounts. Check out our top picks from the sale here.
RugsUSA — Head to their clearance section to get 40 percent off all rugs with code MEMDAY.
Le Creuset — The sale section of this award-winning cookware brand is full of deals on cast-iron skillets, grill pans, and, of course, Dutch ovens and cocottes. Read our review of their Signature French Oven to see why our editors love Le Creuset.
The Home Depot — Save big on outdoor grills, refrigerators, patio furniture, air conditioners, storage furniture, and so much more. See some of our favorite deals from The Home Depot here.
Williams-Sonoma — Enjoy up to 50 percent off all kitchen and home goods. The editors at Kitchn rounded up their best Memorial Day deals here.
KitchenAid — Save $70 on their editor-favorite 5-quart stand mixer and save $180 on their 7-quart bow-lift stand mixers, which offer improved ease of access. Check out Kitchn’s review of their shave ice attachment here, too.
Ashley — We always find good deals on high-end sofas at Ashley, and now you can take up to 50 percent off select sofas, armchairs, bed frames, sectionals, and outdoor furniture, too.
Joss & Main — Save as much as 60 percent on all their high-quality items in a range of modern and classic styles. Get an extra 20 percent off with code TAKE20, too. Check out our favorite sofas from them here.
QVC — Stay cool with 20-percent-off deals on fans, air purifiers, and air conditioners.
Etsy — Decorate your home with one-of-a-kind handmade finds from Etsy sellers. Whether your space could use new artwork, photo frames, plant vases, or just some fun knick-knacks, you’ll be delightfully surprised here. Check out our picks for Father’s Day gifts from Etsy, too.
The Container Store — Get 30 percent off all Elfa storage solutions and take 50 to 75 percent off all clearance items. Plus, save 20 percent on OXO grilling tools (just in time for summer). Check out our review of their organizers here.
Nordstrom — Nordstrom’s home sale section has some surprising deals: $110 off a Le Creuset Dutch oven, bath towels for as little as $16 each, Casper duvets starting at $80, and Parachute duvets starting at $130. Save a bundle while outfitting your living room, bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen.
Best Buy — Take up to $500 off big-screen TVs, up to $150 off select Dyson vacuums, 20 percent off Ooni pizza ovens, and up to 40 percent on kitchen appliances such as ovens, refrigerators, and dishwashers.
Castlery — You can get as much as $550 in savings when you upgrade to a new sectional, sofa, coffee table, storage sideboard, or outdoor furniture set. See why we love their furniture so much.
Lowe’s — You’ll find tons of deals on patio furniture, gardening equipment, and grills. In addition, you can get up to $1,000 off select major kitchen appliances.
AllModern — All of their stylish sofas, chairs, decor, and furniture pieces are up to 60 percent off (and you can get an extra 20 percent off with code GET20.) Check out our favorite AllModern sofas for inspiration.
Rifle Paper Co. — Use code BLOOM25 to take 25 percent off across their entire site. That includes paper, desk supplies, journals, planners, calendars, decor, and rugs, which our editors love.
Bissell — Save up to $60 on their amazing wet-dry vacuums and steam cleaner bundles. Read our review of their featherweight stick vacuum here.
Shark — Enjoy $150 off their cordless vacuum, $80 off their hair dryer, $60 off their air purifier, and $40 off their steam mop. Their site is full of more deals, each with its own promo code, so be sure to look for those as you shop. Also, check out our editors’ favorite Shark vacuums here.
Yankee Candle — Stock up on your favorite candles by getting them for 50 percent off.
Away — Get $62 off their sturdy and chic rolling suitcase (and read our review of it here).
Modular Closets — Use code MEMORIAL15 to save 15 percent on everything. These clothes organizers and closet storage systems can transform your bedroom and all your closets for the better.
Blinds.com — Upgrade your window treatments with these major discounts on blinds and shades, all made to fit your home’s exact specifications.
HSN — You can get $70 off a Dyson Ball Animal 3 vacuum, $50 off a hammock (with built-in stand), and deals on a range of home cleaning and organizing essentials for the summer.
Plants.com — Their sale section is the perfect place to grab floral arrangements for your entire home. You’ll find ZZ plants, money plants, and tons of other plants that are easy to care for.
Verishop — Find deals on lamps up to 69 percent off. Lots of great lighting upgrades for your living room, bedroom, and home office.
The Citizenry — Save big on super stylish furniture pieces and home decor upgrades, including up to 40 percent off rugs and pillows, and up to 20 percent off bedding, bath, and wicker furniture.
1-800-Flowers — Send a colorful bouquet to yourself or someone you love and save as much as $15.
Therapy Clean — Use code CLEAN2 to get 20 percent off all of their top-notch cleaning sprays and scrubbing products. Read our review of their stainless-steel appliance cleaner here.
Chewy — Show your pets some love by getting them a new bed, furniture, or tech accessories at up to 30 percent off. Read our review of their Disney toy collection here.
Nori — Save 25 percent on their steam iron, fabric shaver, and other furniture care accessories.
Lo & Sons — Enjoy up to 50 percent off select totes, travel bags, fanny packs, backpacks, purses, and more super stylish gear. Read our review of their weekend bag, which is perfect for the summer travel season.
Windmill — Take $40 off their original in-window air conditioners and $50 off their new Whispertech A/C units that keep you cool without making too much noise.
Maisonette — Select children’s clothes and furniture are 40 percent off, and you can save an extra 10 percent with code EXTRA10. From May 28 to May 31 use code MDS23 to save 10 percent on orders over $75 and 15 percent on orders over $150. See Cubby’s favorite Maisonette toys here.
Pottery Barn Teen — Take up to 60 percent off their entire selection of furniture that’s smart enough for the youth and neat enough for adults. Their beds, dressers, chairs, tables, and lighting look so cool, we recommend them for people of all ages.
Pottery Barn Kids — Save big on top-of-the-line bedding and bedroom furniture essentials for babies and children. Get a new bed, dresser, bed sheets, or even pajamas for your little ones.
Paravel — Enjoy 10 percent off all suitcase and luggage bundles, which include rolling bags and clothing dividers that keep your stuff neat while you’re traveling. Read our review of their Marie Kondo collaboration here, too.
Maxbone — Use code SUNFUN to save 30 percent on canine accessories for your dog. Their selection of travel water and food bowls, leashes, harnesses, clothes, beds, toys, and more is incredibly chic. Check out our review of one of their toy collections here, too.
Click & Grow — Try a new smart garden and save 20 percent with code HELLOSUMMER20. Read our in-depth review to learn how easy these gardens are to take care of and bring fresh plants into your home. Their sale includes their smart garden bundles, plant pods, and accessories.
Hulu — Sign up today and pay just $2 for a 3-month plan of the hit streaming service. This deal is only available to new and eligible returning subscribers.
Top Furniture Deals
Raymour & Flanigan — You can take up to 30 percent off sitewide, meaning savings of hundreds of dollars on sofas, armchairs, dining table sets, patio furniture, beds, and more. According to one of our contributors, Raymour & Flanigan is the place to find your dream sofa.
Article — Take 30 percent off more than 500 items — that’s a lot of sofas, chairs, coffee tables, storage units, and patio umbrellas to choose from.
Allform — Use code MDS20 to get 20 percent off all purchases, plus, free delivery! Read our review of their corner sectional here.
Outer — Their outdoor furniture is some of the best you’ll find. Take 10 percent off sitewide and 15 percent off their special brown wicker collection. Read our review of their outdoor blanket here.
Design Within Reach — With savings of up to 50 percent off, you’ll easily find your new favorite designer dining table, sofa, loveseat, or office (or lounge) chair. And be sure to check out our review of their sleeper sofa here.
Apt2B — Start by taking 20 percent off their entire furniture collection. Then, take 25 percent off orders over $3,999, 30 percent off orders over $5,499, and 35 percent off orders over $6,499.
Arhaus — Get timeless high-end storage pieces, dining tables, outdoor lounge chairs, accent chairs, and more, all for hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars off. Learn why their Beale sofa made our list of best kid- and pet-friendly sofas.
Lovesac — Save as much as $400 on their clearance selection of bean-bag-esque seats and ottomans. Check out our review of their Citysac lounge chair here.
Kardiel — Their modern sofas, sectionals, and armchairs may already be marked way down, and you can take an extra 30 percent off with code MDW23. Read our review of their Newport sofa here.
Flexispot — With their Deals of the Day promo you can get up to 60 percent off standing desks and ergonomic office chairs. Check out our review of their stationary bike desk here — it’s pretty amazing!
Havenly — Use code May23 to get discounts on their furniture selections ranging from 5 percent off purchases between $500 and $999, and up to 15 percent off purchases over $2,500. Use CODE MDW23 to also save 45 percent on their in-person design packages (and read our review of their design services here).
RST Brands — Enjoy discounts averaging $2,000 on these high-end outdoor furniture sets. You’ll find outdoor sofas, lounge chairs, and seating for all kinds of patio and backyard setups.
Bloomingdale’s — Save 35 to 45 percent on furniture, 50 to 75 percent on mattresses, 25 to 70 percent on rugs, and find lots of other deals for living room, bedroom, and dining room furniture.
Grandin Road — Take 25 percent off their stylish indoor furniture and 20 to 40 percent off their seasonally appropriate outdoor furniture. Check out our favorite sofa picks for shopping inspiration, too.
Scout & Nimble — Enjoy 25 percent off their furniture best sellers and new arrivals, including top brands such as Four Hands, Bernhardt Furniture, Hooker Furniture, and Gabby. Tons of tasteful finds for your living room and bedroom.
Neighbor —Use code MEMORIAL15 to take 15 percent off sitewide. Their outdoor seating, coffee tables, rugs, and fireplaces will elevate your backyard or patio.
Birch Lane — In addition to saving up to 60 percent across their entire collection of furniture and home decor, you can take an extra 20 percent off with code SUMMER.
Ergoal — Use code 100OFF to get $100 off your purchase of any of their comfortable and ergonomic office chairs. Read our thorough review of their most amazing chair here.
Branch — Upgrade to a new work desk or ergonomic chair for your home office and save as much as 30 percent.
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams — Their world-class sofas, tables, chairs, and dining furniture rarely goes on sale. Save 30 percent on orders over $2,500, and save 35 percent on orders over $5,000.
Floyd — Enjoy 30 percent off their entire site, including sofas, sectionals, loveseats, and bed frames. You can also learn why our editors love their mattresses, sectionals, and storage beds.
McGee & Co. — Take up to 25 percent off sitewide. That means accent chairs, dining chairs, rugs, bath essentials, throw pillows, mirrors, lighting, and more.
Valyou — Remember to use code EARLYMEMORIAL to get up to 30 percent off any second item when you buy one of their sofas, tables, chairs, vases, or any other contemporary furniture or decor pieces.
The Inside — Use code MDW2023 to save 15 percent on orders under $499 and 20 percent on orders over $499. Their selection of chic and cute pillows, chairs, ottomans, and sofas is quite charming.
Modern Bathroom — Save up to $800 on a modern vanity and save up to $300 on a sink that will elevate your bathroom.
EQ3 — For every $500 you spend on sleek and modern sofas, chairs, and coffee tables, you’ll get $100 back.
2Modern — Get up to 50 percent off designer furniture for both your indoor and outdoor spaces. Here, you’ll find everything from great deals on patio lounge chairs and side tables to sofas, desks, and lighting.
Moon Pod — While everyone gets 25 percent off all of Moon Pod’s bean bag chairs, pillows, and lounge accessories, you can save an extra 15 percent with code EXTRA15.
Sabai — Take 10 percent off your entire order. Their modern selection of sofas, sectionals, and rugs is simple yet elegant.
Top Rug & Decor Deals
Serena & Lily — Use code SPLASH to take an extra 20 percent off all of these effortlessly stylish rugs. There are tons of sizes, shapes, and patterns to choose from. Check out our review of their bath towel here, too.
Lulu and Georgia — Take 20 percent off sitewide. Their selection of rugs, throw pillows, decor pieces, and outdoor and indoor furniture upgrades will impress you. Check out our favorite under-$50 picks from them here.
Rug Source — Their top-quality rugs start at 60 percent off, and you can take 25 percent off that with code SALE25.
Rugs Direct — Save as much as 70 percent on hundreds of styles of area rugs that are perfect for your hallways, living room, bedroom, and kitchen.
Artifact Uprising — Use code MEMORIALDAY15 to get 15 percent off everything on their site: photo books, frames, calendars, and more memorable decor.
Jonathan Adler — This iconic source for home decor is giving you up to 70 percent off their vases, artwork, throw pillows, and other conversation-starting knick-knacks.
H&M Home — Score deals as high as 84 percent off cute and colorful home decor pieces. We’re talking shower curtains, throw pillows, vases, rugs, lamps, baskets, and cute plush toys, too.
HAY — Here, you’ll find deals up to 40 percent off table lamps, storage containers, organizers, candles, accent chairs, and even benches.
Ban.do — Use code SAVE30 to get 30 percent off all purchases. That means a great deal on cute kitchen decor, desk accessories, clothing, and more. Check out our review of their carry-all bag set here.
Society6 — Enjoy 50 percent off sitewide. That includes all their stationery, posters, art prints, stickers, notebooks, and other cool stuff.
Paper Source — Their sale section always has great deals on desk and writing supplies. You can get 20 percent off personalized stationery on orders over $100, 75 percent off customized planners, and free shipping on all orders over $50.
Lumens — Get up to 50 percent off desk lamps, floor lamps, and ceiling and wall lighting. They also have ceiling fans and rugs on sale!
Terrain — Save hundreds of dollars on minimalist, Boho-chic armchairs, loveseats, benches, wreathes, and wall and table decorations that are perfect for the season.
Ballard — Find discounts on throw pillows, wall print hangers, woven storage baskets, shelves, mirrors, and other stylish home accessories. Read our review of one of their most beautiful vases here.
Levenger — Pick up some really cool stationery supplies at a nice discount. Check out our review of their 5-year journal here.
Rejuvenation — Shop their sale section for deals up to 70 percent off. Their lighting, cabinet hardware, rugs, and outdoor and indoor decor is exquisite. Also, use code FREESHIP to get free shipping.
P. F. Candle Co. —Save 15 percent on bundles of candles, reed diffusers, hand soaps, and incense sticks. Read our review of their lavender collection, too.
Horne — Find discounts as high as 30 percent on lighting, sofas, decorative bowls, and wall clocks.
Cratejoy — Save as much as 50 percent on these subscription boxes of cute and kitschy home decor items.
Perigold — Starting this Thursday, May 25 you can get up to 25 percent off their entire collection of chic furniture and decor. Perigold has elevated pieces for your living room, bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen.
ShopDisney — All of their Disney-themed home goods are on sale for up to 40 percent off. That includes water bottles, coffee mugs, beach towels, and more.
Mark & Graham — Enjoy up to 70 percent off sitewide, including their monogrammed bags (which make great gifts), as well all their home decor, travel accessories, pet gear, and more.
GOODEE — Save up to 50 percent on select decor items. Their tableware, throw pillows, chairs, and home accessories add wonderful color and brightness to your space. Check out some of our favorite picks here.
Saatchi Art — Decorate your home with brilliant artwork and save 15 percent on all original pieces over $1,000 with code SUMMERTIME15, and save 10 percent on all other originals with code SUMMERTIME10.
SFERRA — Use code 2023MDW to get 20 percent off their entire site. That includes beautiful rugs, lighting, curtains, and throw pillows, as well as bedding and bath items.
Joanna Buchanan — Enjoy 20 percent of the entire site. From decorative placemats, coasters, and napkins, to throw pillows and ornaments, you’ll find a lot of trinkets to spruce up your home.
Siblings — Take 20 percent off their summer scents and 10 percent off all of their DIY candle bundles. These scented candle kits are more reusable and sustainable than regular candles, so we recommend checking them out if you’re looking for more sustainable buys for your home. (Read our full review here.)
Top Bedding & Bath Deals
Cozy Earth — Take 20 to 25 percent off sitewide, and when you spend $300 or more, you’ll get $100 off with code MEMORIALDAYSALE. Our editors (and Oprah) love their cooling bamboo sheets and pajamas, and now’s your chance to try them.
The Company Store — Get up to 50 percent off sitewide. Their bed sheets, towels, and comforters are some of the best you can buy. Be sure to check out our review of the Cotton Mattress Pad and the Turkish Cotton Bathmat.
Allswell — Their last chance section has amazing deals up to 60 percent off bath towels, bed sheets, and duvets. Check out our review of Allswell’s Brick Mattress here.
Sijo — Enjoy 20 percent off this innovative bedding, pillows, and duvets. See our review of their eucalyptus duvet insert here.
Coyuchi — Save up to 70 percent across their entire clearance section of luxurious bedding and bath essentials. Check out our reviews of their Organic Sheet Set, Organic Matelasse Blanket, Organic Flannel Sheet Set, and Organic Bath Towels, too.
Marlow — Enjoy 20 percent off their out-of-this-world comfortable pillow (and pillow accessories). Our Best List editor Britt was thoroughly impressed by how easy it is to adjust the pillow’s firmness: just zip or unzip the side for more firmness or softness.
Riley — Save 20 percent off sitewide. That means you can take as much as $50 off their cozy bed sheets, pillowcases, duvet covers, and more. Read our review of their bath towel here and learn why their bedsheets made our list of best cotton percale bedding here.
Buffy — Get 20 percent off sitewide, which means big discounts on ultra-luxurious sheets, comforters, pillows, and pillowcases. Read our review of their cooling eucalyptus sheets here.
Kassatex — Save as much as $50 on bathrobes and lightweight blankets. Check out our review of their Luxury Spa Robe here.
Boll & Branch — Use code 15OFF to get 15 percent off select bedding bundles. Read our review of their cotton percale sheet set here.
Ettitude — Take 23 percent off sitewide, which means you’re getting a great deal on some of the best bedding and bath gear around. Check out our top picks from the sale here.
Pillow Cube — Enjoy up to 50 percent off these incredibly ergonomic and supportive pillows. Read our review of their Ice Cube Cooling Pillow PRO here.
FluffCo — Take 20 percent off sitewide and enjoy free shipping on orders over $75. Check out our review of their down alternative pillow here.
Slumber Cloud — Take 15 percent off their award-winning bedding. And see why we think their pillow is the best cooling pillow out there!
Under the Canopy — Snag deals up to 70 percent off super soft cotton percale sheets, loungewear, blankets, and pillowcases. Read our review of their sateen sheets here.
Sunday Citizen — Enjoy 15 and 20 percent off fluffy bathrobes, comforters, throw pillows, and more. Check out our review of their signature Snug Comforter here.
Gravity — Snag their flannel sheets at $65 off and their duvet cover at $35 off. Read our review of their weighted travel blanket, which is $50 off.
Frontgate — Save big on bath mats, pillows, and throw blankets. Check out our review of their Resort Cotton Bath Towel here.
Big Blanket Co. — In addition to saving up to $100 on their iconically large blankets, bedding, and hoodies, you can save $25 on orders over $100, save $60 on orders over $200, and save $100 on orders over $300. Read our review of their Original Stretch blanket here.
Canadian Down & Feather Company — Get up to 25 percent off their massive selection of fluffy duvets and pillows. Read our review of their goose down duvet here.
SweetNight — Take up to 60 percent off a new mattress topper, mattress, or adjustable cooling pillow.
Sobel Westex — Save as much as 68 percent on satiny bed sheets and fluffy bath towels. You can also get 50 percent off their “Star Wars”-themed home collection with code STARWARS0523.
Pom Pom at Home — Their Boho-chic and timeless bedding — in cotton percale, linen, and more dreamy fabrics — is all 20 percent off. Get free shipping on orders over $49 and see our home tour with the brand’s founder here.
Rough Linen — Find big discounts on next-level linen bedding sets. These chic, soft, and cooling sheets are just what your bed needs for the summer.
Top Mattress Deals
Saatva— Use this exclusive link to save 18 percent off any purchases up to $1,000. See why we’re big fans of Saatva’s Classic Mattress.
Tempur-Pedic — Get up to $500 off select adjustable mattress sets. Their Adapt mattress topper is one of our favorites.
Tuft & Needle — Take up to $775 off their Legacy Hybrid Mattress, up to $700 off their Mint Hybrid Mattress, and up to 40 percent off bedding, accessories, and furniture. We’re big fans of their foam pillow and white noise machine, too.
Avocado Green — Use code HONOR to get 10 percent off a new mattress. You can also save up to $1,499 on their latex mattresses and up to $967 on adjustable bases. Our Best List editor found their Green Mattress to have the perfect firmness.
Casper — Get 20 percent off mattresses, pillows, and sheets, as well as 50 percent off adjustable mattresses (and 10 percent off everything else). We found their Nova Hybrid Snow Mattress to be ideal for hot sleepers.
Nolah — Save 30 percent on mattresses and get two free pillows with your purchase. Use code APT100OFF for an additional $100 off. Our Best List editor found Nolah mattresses’ responsive pressure relief system to support all sleep styles.
Brooklyn Bedding — From now until Thursday, May 25, use code MEMORIAL25 to get 25 percent off sitewide. From Friday, May 26 through Monday, May 29 use code MEMORIAL30 to get 30 percent off sitewide. Read our review of their Aurora Luxe Hybrid Cooling Mattress here.
Bear — Use code MEMDAY to take 35 off sitewide and get $400 worth of accessories with any mattress purchase. Read why we love their Pro Mattress and Elite Hybrid Mattress.
Molecule — Be sure to use code MEMORIAL2023 to get discounts of up to 35 percent across their entire site. Read our review of their super-cooling Molecule 1 Mattress here.
Purple — Save $100 on their Purple NewDay™ mattress and save up to $800 when you buy a mattress and an adjustable base. Read our full review of their Hybrid Premier 3 mattress here.
Helix — Use code MEMORIALDAY25 to get 25 percent off sitewide (and get two Dream Pillows with any mattress purchase). Read our review of the Helix Midnight LUXE mattress here.
Nest — Take 50 percent off their Raven Mattress and 15 percent off their other great mattresses. Check out our review of their Sparrow Signature Hybrid mattress here.
Birch — Use code MEMORIALDAY25 to enjoy 25 percent off sitewide and get two eco-rest pillows with any mattress purchase. Check out our review of their Luxe Natural mattress here.
Stearns & Foster — Save up to $800 on select adjustable mattresses, such as their Reserve and Lux Hybrid mattresses, Estate mattresses, Ergo Smart Base, and more. This is the brand that made our home director switch back to a spring mattress.
Sleep Number — Get $150 off their DualTemp Layer cooling device and 20 percent off select bedding pieces. It’s also BOGO 50-percent-off for all pillows and their DualTemp Layer. Learn what makes their mattresses so smart here.
Awara — With $300 off all of their eco-friendly hybrid mattresses plus $499 worth of bedding accessories included with your purchase, you’re saving $799. Read our review of their Natural Hybrid Mattress here.
Eight Sleep — Take $200 off any mattress, $100 off any mattress cover, and 20 percent off accessories (with the purchase of a mattress or mattress cover). Read our review of their original Pod Pro here.
Beautyrest — Save up to $500 on mattresses and up to $400 on adjustable bases. Did you know they make amazingly comfortable pet beds, too?
Floyd — Take 20 percent off the mattress that our news and culture editor Tara said improved her sleep quality.
Naturepedic — Use code MEMORIAL20 to take 20 percent off your order of anything on their site. Our editors are big fans of their organic mattress protectors.
PlushBeds — Enjoy $1,250 off mattresses and get $599 worth of bedding with your mattress purchase. Mattress toppers, sofa mattresses, and RV mattresses are 25 percent off, and adjustable beds are 50 percent off. And did you know their Natural Bliss mattress made our list for Best Vegan Mattress?
Layla Sleep — Get $200 off your purchase of any hybrid mattress (along with a free set of pillows, sheets, and a comforter). Be sure to check out our reviews of their double-sided memory foam mattress and down alternative comforter.
Serta — When you add an adjustable base to select mattresses, you’ll save up to $900. You can also save 10 percent on their “mattress in a box” mattresses.
Sealy — Save up to $500 on select adjustable mattress sets, such as their Posturepedic Plus High Point Hybrid, Sealy Naturals, Ergo Smart Base, and more.
Cocoon by Sealy — Take 35 percent off all mattresses and get a free set of pillows and bed sheets with your purchase.
Mattress Firm — You can get up to 50 percent off a huge selection of name-brand mattresses, and if you use code ELEVATE you’ll get a free adjustable base on any mattress priced over $899. We’re talking Serta, Sealy, Beautyrest — all the best mattresses out there!
Puffy — Use code PUFFYLUXURY to get up to $1,350 in total savings. The deal takes $750 off any mattress and gives you a luxury sleep bundle worth $600.
Brentwood Home — When you use code HONOR you’ll save 10 percent on everything, which means you get up to $240 off mattresses and up to $250 off adjustable bases.
Leesa — Save up to $200 on their award-winning mattresses, which include hybrid models and options for children’s beds, too. See why they made our list of best mattresses for kids.
Nectar — Enjoy 33 percent off everything on their site, including their amazing memory foam mattress.
Amerisleep — Use code AS450 to get $450 off any mattress. You can also get 30 percent off adjustable bed bundles and 40 percent off upholstered bed frames (with the purchase of a mattress). Code MD20 will get you 20 percent off pillows, mattress toppers, and bamboo sheets.
OkiOki — Save 15 percent on bedroom bundles that include mattresses, bed frames, and nightstands.
DreamCloud — Take 40 percent off all of their dreamy mattresses.
Vaya — You can get $300 off ANY mattress with code VAYA300. Their mattresses are designed to offer amazing support for your body’s pressure points.
My Green Mattress — Save 15 percent on all certified organic mattresses when you use code Remember. They even have great mattresses for baby cribs and children’s bunk beds.
Happsy — Use code MEMORIAL20 to save 20 percent on their organic mattress.
Emma — You can currently take $500 off their CliMax Hybrid mattress and $350 off their Emma Original. Our executive lifestyle director Charli found Emma’s mattresses to be incredibly comfortable.
SweetNight — Get up to 60 percent off their mattresses, mattress toppers, pillows, and eye massager. Plus, take an extra 5 percent off with code ATSWEETNIGHT. Read our review of their pillow here.
Charles P. Rogers — Take 40 to 70 percent off all mattresses and bed frames.
Top Kitchen Deals
Sur La Table — Find sales on must-have kitchen tools and accessories. From Staub Dutch ovens for as little as $150 to Scanpan and Le Creuset skillets both starting at $100, take advantage of these deals while you can. Read Kitchn’s review of Sur La Table’s amazing spatula, too.
Staub — Pick up beautiful cast-iron cookware, Dutch ovens, pots, and pans, all at steep discounts. Check out our review of their glass-lidded Dutch oven, here.
Great Jones — Take 25 percent off their entire site, and use code MDW25 to get extra discounts on their beloved cookware and bakeware. Our editors are big fans of their Dutch ovens, multipurpose colanders, and chic glass measuring cups.
Our Place — Grab stylish tableware and kitchen accessories at up to 28 percent off, from the makers of the most talked-about ceramic nonstick fry pan: the Always Pan 2.0.
Misen — Head to Misen’s sale section to save up to 35 percent on skillets, knives, and pans made by the people behind one of Kitchn’s editors’ favorite nonstick frying pans.
Caraway — Take up to 20 percent off their cookware and bakeware bundles. Read Kitchn’s review of Caraway’s stylish and durable cookware to see why so many people love it.
HexClad — Take up to 46 percent off wonderfully nonstick pots and pans that professional chefs love. Their 12-inch fry pan is one of Kitchn’s editors’ favorite nonstick pans.
Joseph Joseph — Save $30 on their laundry basket, $20 on their collapsible ironing board, $9 on their 2-in-1 mandoline slicer, and get lots more deals for your entire kitchen. Check out our review of their nesting bowls to see why we’re such big Joseph Joseph fans.
Made In — Save up to 30 percent on pro-quality cookware, bakeware, tableware, and knives. We’re big fans of their bakeware line, nonstick frying pan, carbon steel skillet, and Dutch oven.
Nutribullet — Save $27 on a personal blender bundle that includes three blender cups with lid attachments that can turn them into cups (so you blend and drink in the same container). See Kitchn’s review of their full-size blender here.
Fly By Jing — If you sign up to become a member, you can get 20 percent off everything. Kitchn contributor Stella Totino liked their Sichuan Chili Crisp so much that she put it on ice cream!
L’OR Barista — Enjoy $70 off this game-changing coffee pod brewer as well as 25 percent off coffee pods. Our social media editor Andrea found this French-made countertop appliance to be a worthy investment.
Bean Box — Receive a free tasting flight of coffee beans (worth $24) with the purchase of any subscription. See Kitchn’s review of Bean Box (and remember that it makes a great gift, too).
Spicewalla — Enjoy 25 percent off a world of flavorful spice rubs (which come both in individual tins and sets). Read our review of their small-batch blends of taco seasoning, jerk seasoning, carne asana rub, and more.
Driftaway — Save $11 on these brilliant coffee subscription gifts, either for yourself or a loved one. Every year, Driftaway is one of Kitchn’s editors’ favorite coffee subscription services.
Clevr Blends — Use code NEWRITUAL to save $20 on a super latte starter kit (that includes a frothing wand, scoop, and two flavors of your choice). Oprah loves these delicious blended drinks and so do our editors.
Solo Stove — Enjoy up to 45 percent off sitewide to get an amazing fire pit, pizza oven, or other gear for your outdoor space. Get a free Mesa tabletop fire pit for free with any fire pit bundle. Learn how fun and easy-to-use these mini fire pits are.
Dorai — Shop their kitchen cleaning and organizing bundles and save up to 20 percent. Kitchn’s editors found their dish drying pads to work incredibly well.
ThermoWorks — Save 25 percent on the Thermapen ONE, and use code SHAREBBQ to take an extra 10 percent off. Learn why Kitchn’s editors love their instant-read thermometers.
Keurig — Use code PERKUP20 to save 20 percent off sitewide. Additionally, save up to 70 percent on a K-Supreme SMART coffee kit. See what Kitchn’s editors liked so much about their newest single-serving coffee machine.
Corkcicle — Enjoy up to 50 percent off these best-selling insulated drink containers (and grab a few while they’re at these low prices). Their large tumbler made Kitchn’s list of best travel mugs.
Bokksu Boutique — Save up to 59 percent on Japanese snacks and desserts, then check out Kitchn’s full review of their subscription boxes.
Yeti — Treat yourself to one of their editor-favorite coolers, travel mugs, or any of their other food storage and drinkware items and get free shipping.
Evermill — Use code WELCOME20 to get $20 off all orders over $150. Check out our review of their spice rack here.
Atlas Coffee Club — Save $11 on a 6-month gift subscription of delicious coffee blends from around the world. Read Kitchn’s review of their service here.
Tenzo Tea — Pick up this matcha green tea kit and save $10 with code SPECIAL10. The kit includes high-quality matcha powder and a frothing wand.
Seattle Coffee Gear — Use code WEEKEND10 to take 10 percent off all purchases. Additionally, you can use code BRISTOT15 to save 15 percent on Bristot Italian coffee, get $300 off all Miele coffee systems, get $5 off the AeroPress Classic and Go models, and 15 percent off select Fellow products. (See Kitchn’s review of the AeroPress here.)
Rachael Ray — Enjoy up to 70 percent off the celebrity chef’s own line of cookware, bakeware, food storage containers, and kitchen tools.
Farberware — Take advantage of big savings by getting 30 percent off new items in their sale section. Their cookware and bakeware is top of the line, and you can read Kitchn’s review of one of their kitchen accessories here.
Tovala — Grab their amazing Smart Oven for just $99 or their even better Smart Oven Pro for just $149 when you also sign up for six weeks of their meal kits. These next-level countertop appliances made Kitchn’s list of best smart ovens.
Helt — Get 15 percent off these super well-made aprons with code MEMORIAL15.
Snake River Farms — Use code SRFSUMMER to get a free pack of ground beef and a free pack of hot dogs when you spend $99 or more. Their selection of wagyu beef and grilling essentials is unbeatable.