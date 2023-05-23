Newsletters
Give Your Space an Instant Makeover with This Epic Memorial Day Rug Sale (They’re Up to 40% Off!)

Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Living room with blue sofa, gallery wall around flat screen TV, marble coffee table, midcentury brown chair with ottoman, built-in bookshelves
SavePin ItEnter Prism See More Images
Credit: Erin Derby

Once upon a time, if your favorite retailer had a sale, it was a drop-everything event. In recent years, however, the discounts have dwindled, and in some instances, they’re not even worth the trouble of online checkout. But now that Memorial Day is just around the corner, we’re sharing the absolute best, can’t-miss sales for every home category. Whether you’re after a big-ticket appliance or some new bedsheets, we probably have a post for it. One sale that you can’t afford to miss is Boutique Rugs’ massive Memorial Day event, which has upwards of 250 discounted styles. Not only are these rugs already marked down, but now through June 4, you can save an additional 15 percent when you enter code MEM15 at checkout. We’ve compiled a list of our top 10 picks for every room — and even your outdoor spaces. For some of these rugs, there are other codes you can enter to get a bonus discount, but the savings are still totally worthwhile regardless.

Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Memorial Day sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.

1 / 10
Alstead Shag Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'
Boutique Rugs
$135.15
was $389.00

This Moroccan-inspired shag rug provides a softer feel underfoot thanks to its high pile and ultra-plush fabric. Its repeating cross print, which sits over a cream background, is also undoubtedly unique. Shoppers who purchased the Alstead love it mainly for the bedroom or kids' room, as it lends a cozy but eye-catching vibe to more intimate spaces.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Lyndoch Area Rug, 5' x 7'6"
Boutique Rugs
$211.65
was $619.00

Add a modern touch to your office, hallway, or entryway with this modular floor covering. It's handwoven from leather and cotton, and shoppers affirm that the rug's construction is super durable with no loose fibers. What's more, the rug's neutral color scheme is easy to style with tons of other decor.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Georgiana Beige & Blue Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'3"
Boutique Rugs
$152.15
was $439.00

We've covered this rug in black before, and that one's a great choice if you're after a more gothic vibe. But the brighter cream-and-blue version is just as nice and perhaps more fitting for the spring and summer months. Its vintage-inspired floral motif adds charm to any space and will tie all your furnishings together.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Wamuran Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'3"
Boutique Rugs
$109.65
was $323.00

Another floral stunner, the Wamuran rug looks like something out of a fairytale with its pink-and-green color scheme and blooming design. Whether you place this piece in a child's room or your own bedroom, it'll undoubtedly give your surroundings a calmer, more pleasant aesthetic. What more can we say? This pick is downright enchanting.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Kieu Checkered Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'
Boutique Rugs
$126.65
was $359.00

Checked prints have been all the rage in recent years, and the Kieu rug proves that they're not going anywhere anytime soon. This piece is selling fast in all colors, but it's still available in a retro mustard yellow, which will look wonderful against brown and green tones. We suggest placing this rug in any room that's adorned with lots of plants.

Buy Now
6 / 10
Anah Black Outdoor Rug, 5'3" x 7'
Boutique Rugs
$129.00
was $319.00

Now that you're using your outdoor spaces a lot more, this sale is the perfect opportunity to give your patio a refresh, too! This geometric-printed rug caught our eye with its captivating lines and classic color scheme. Shoppers also say it's high-quality in terms of construction, not to mention plusher than you might expect.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Glendon Marble Rug, 5'3" x 7'3"
Boutique Rugs
$126.65
was $369.00

Take your coastal aesthetic to the next level with this whimsical marble rug. It's stunning (and only slightly trippy) and therefore sure to garner tons of compliments. And although this piece is easy to clean, if you do happen to stain it or spill something on it, the print prevents blemishes from being too noticeable.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Ampusungan Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'
Boutique Rugs
$194.65
was $559.00

Boho-lovers will no doubt appreciate the Ampusungan rug. Although it's made of synthetic fabric, its textured base and raised geometric pattern look like they're made of natural fibers, and they look quite artisanal, to boot. The rug is available in the regular rectangle shape and also as a runner, plus customers say it's even more beautiful in person — but you'll want to find that out for yourself!

Buy Now
9 / 10
Cleveland Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'3"
Boutique Rugs
$143.65
was $409.00

Most of the multicolored pieces at Boutique Rugs come in light hues, but if you prefer deeper shades, you can't go wrong with the Cleveland rug. We're obsessed with its jewel tones and old-world print. Even if your space is bare, this rug will be enough to bring it to life. It's the perfect addition if you're missing some warmth and vibrancy.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Pointblank Tan Leopard Print Rug, 5'3" x 7'1"
Boutique Rugs
$118.15
was $348.00

Boutique Rugs carries some lovely animal print options, including this stunning leopard-inspired piece. Contrary to what some might claim, this print will never go out of style or lose its "it factor." The rug brings a stylish edge to any area, regardless of whether you buy it in the toasty tan color or one of the cooler tones.

Buy Now
 

