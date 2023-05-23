West Elm Is Offering Up to 60% Off Thousands of Items for Memorial Day — Shop These 10 Favorites

There are certain retailers you want to keep an eye on, not only because they have great items, but also because those items are pricey and rarely go on sale. With Memorial Day on the horizon, now’s the time to pounce on all the home goods you’ve been waiting to snag for less. Perhaps you’re after some new bedding from Parachute, or you’ve been looking to buy a new TV for your living room. Whatever the case may be, we’ve got you covered with all the latest holiday offers. The growing list of deals now includes West Elm, whose own Memorial Day sale is live with hundreds of styles. Their sales aren’t rare, per se, but when the retailer’s luxe living room seating, dining pieces, and bedroom must-haves get marked down, it’s cause for excitement. We had a look through their top-tier furniture and decor pieces — which are all currently up to 50 percent off — and rounded up 10 of our favorites, so have a look below!