West Elm Is Offering Up to 60% Off Thousands of Items for Memorial Day — Shop These 10 Favorites

Nikol Slatinska
published about 4 hours ago
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
modern living room with camel leather sofa, white walls, warm and neutral accents, large windows and sliding doors
Credit: Diana Paulson

There are certain retailers you want to keep an eye on, not only because they have great items, but also because those items are pricey and rarely go on sale. With Memorial Day on the horizon, now’s the time to pounce on all the home goods you’ve been waiting to snag for less. Perhaps you’re after some new bedding from Parachute, or you’ve been looking to buy a new TV for your living room. Whatever the case may be, we’ve got you covered with all the latest holiday offers. The growing list of deals now includes West Elm, whose own Memorial Day sale is live with hundreds of styles. Their sales aren’t rare, per se, but when the retailer’s luxe living room seating, dining pieces, and bedroom must-haves get marked down, it’s cause for excitement. We had a look through their top-tier furniture and decor pieces — which are all currently up to 50 percent off — and rounded up 10 of our favorites, so have a look below!

Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Memorial Day sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.

Melbourne Sofa
West Elm
$1919.20
was $2399.00

It might look like a compact two-seater, but West Elm's Melbourne sofa is actually available in three different widths and offers tons of lounging space in the form of deep, medium-firm cushions. Plus, it's on sale in a variety of different fabrics, including chenille tweed, linen, velvet, and more. In other words, the customizability options for this lovely showpiece are plentiful.

Grazer Expandable Dining Table
West Elm
$909.30
was $1299.00

We love an expandable dining table, and you'll appreciate this one, too, if you live in a small space but love to entertain. The Grazer table is crafted from blonde-toned oak, which looks effortlessly elegant. Most importantly, it can seat up to eight people at once, making this the perfect piece for both everyday family meals and friendly dinner parties.

Bacall Curved Swivel Chair
West Elm
$399.99
was $949.00

Transform your living room into a sophisticated sitting area with the help of this stylish and equally comfy armchair, which is currently a whopping $550 off. It comes in a swanky gray boucle and features a soft but supportive seat. We love this piece's curved arms, plus you can't ignore the convenience of that swivel base.

Metal Frame Arched Floor Mirror
West Elm
$447.20
was $559.00

Everyone needs a good fit pic mirror, and there's arguably no better option than this stunning 74" tall find. The mirror sports an arched top and metal frame in your choice of gold-toned brass, silver nickel, or dark bronze (though the latter isn't on sale). You can hang it on the wall or simply lean it for a renter-friendly, organic-looking vibe. It'll complement any room and make your surroundings look more spacious and open.

Slope Leather Dining Chair, Set of 2
West Elm
$479.40
was $799.00

Contrary to many traditional designs, dining chairs don't have to be stiff and uncomfortable. The leather chairs in this set each have a sloped back so you can actually sit back, relax, and enjoy yourself at the table. They also look supremely stylish with their curved lines, smooth leather seats, and metal legs. And right now, the set is $320 off!

Lucent Rug, 5' x 8'
West Elm
$399.20
was $499.00

If you're going to invest in a visually simple rug, it's not a bad idea to choose one with an interesting texture. The Lucent rug is perfect in this regard; it's on sale in an easy-to-style gray hue, but the floor covering's luscious texture prevents it from being drab. This piece also has a subtle sheen, which will further add some pizzazz to your surroundings.

Faux Potted Dracaena Plant
West Elm
$119.20
was $149.00

If you want to brighten up your space but aren't particularly good at keeping plants alive, this vibrant faux Dracaena plant is for you. It comes in a small plastic pot, but you can easily dress it up by placing it in a chic planter such as the one pictured. Plus, the plant looks so authentic — no one will be able to tell at first (or second) glance that it's not real.

Mid-Century Bed, Queen
West Elm
$119.20
was $1399.00

The great thing about this simple bed frame is that you can dress it up with lavish coverings or use it as the minimalistic backdrop to the rest of your equally clean bedroom. The mid-century modern-style bed is available in four colors and four standard sizes, plus it's made of sturdy, sustainably sourced wood that'll never look dated.

Hargrove 2-Piece Chaise Sectional
West Elm
$2238.60
was $3198.00

Add some coastal charm to your living space with this pared-back sectional, which features a roomy chaise that's perfect for relaxing. It's on sale in numerous refined neutrals, which will all pair nicely with that lovely ash wood base. Of course, this piece isn't just for show; its foam, fiber, and feather cushions are firm but still super supportive.

Mid-Century Storage Coffee Table
West Elm
$597.08
was $649.00

Can you tell we're fans of the mid-century aesthetic? One look at this classy coffee table, and it's easy to see why. We love that despite its slim design, the table still provides lots of storage space thanks to two spacious drawers. You also get a shelf underneath, which is great for holding both practical items and displaying decor.

