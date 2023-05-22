Newsletters
15 Best Home Deals from Wayfair’s Massive Memorial Day Sale

Sarah M. Vazquez
Sarah M. VazquezCommerce SEO Editor
Sarah writes about all things shopping for Apartment Therapy, The Kitchn, and Cubby helping you find the best deals and the best products for you and your home.
published now
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Living room with sage/olive colored walls, gallery wall, black credenza, 2 peach armchairs with throw pillows, gray patterned rug, gray wardrobe/cabinet, patterned floor to ceiling curtains, sofa with patterned throw pillows, glass and gold oval coffee table
Credit: Erin Derby

It’s the most wonderful time of the year . . . for sales! We’re, of course, talking bout Memorial Day, which is officially only a week away. One of the year’s biggest sale events, Memorial Day sales offer some of the best deals of the year on everything you could want for your home, from mattresses and sofas to TVs, major appliances, and more. As you’d expect, tons of retailers are getting in on the sale fun, offering major discounts on items storewide. One place we always keep an eye on come Memorial Day? Wayfair. Starting today through May 31st, you can save up to 70 percent off during Wayfair’s Memorial Day Clearance Sale. We’re talking about everything. Are you looking for a stylish rug that won’t break the bank? You’ll find it here. Need a new sofa? Now’s the time. Still decking out your outdoor space? There are deals you won’t want to miss. Below, we rounded up 15 of the best Wayfair Memorial Day sale deals you can shop right now. Be sure you act quickly — these deals are sure to sell out!

Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Memorial Day sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.

1 / 15
Cain Square 2-Person Outdoor Dining Set with Cushions
Wayfair
$343.99
was $715.00

With the unofficial start of summer almost here, we're looking to spend more time outdoors — and there's no better way to do that than with a good piece of rattan furniture. Perfect for alfresco nights in even the smallest outdoor dining spaces, this counter-height wicker rattan outdoor dining set comes complete with two chairs, a glass-top table, and cozy seat cushions for the most comfortable (and chic) dining experience.

2 / 15
Dingler Upholstered Round Arm Sleeper
Wayfair
$314.99
was $760.00

This crowd-pleaser checks off all of the most popularly requested sofa features: a modern style available in multiple colors, full width (that still fits in small spaces), and combination foam and spring cushioning. With layers of high-density foam surrounding sturdy inner springs, the cushions will keep their shape and support for a long time. Plus, thanks to its linen upholstery, it's also a breeze to clean. What a dream!

3 / 15
Skye Performance Rug
Wayfair
$118.00
was $349.00

There's nothing that pulls together a room quite like a gorgeous rug. This pick features a soft chenille finish and is crafted with a classic oriental pattern in a mix of warm blues, greens, creams, and oranges for a mosaic of colors that'll be right at home in your space.

4 / 15
Bowdoin Upholstered Wingback Platform Bed
Wayfair
$224.99
was $399.99

Coming in five stylish hues, this bestselling linen bed features a straight headboard with curved sides, a finished back, and tapered black legs for a sleek, modern look that looks way more expensive than it is. It's no wonder this bed is a reader favorite.

5 / 15
Emilio Recessed Arm Sofa with Reversible Cushions
Wayfair
$950.00
was $1768.00

If deep, cozy sofas are your game, don't miss out on the Emilio sofa. With an overall depth of 41 inches (!), this roomy pick is made for rest and relaxation thanks to its spacious seating, recessed arms, and plush foam fill. Able to easily blend into a number of spaces, it features reversible cushions and machine-washable covers for easy cleaning. Bonus: It's available in 48 colors.

6 / 15
Kinzie Metal 2-Person Seating Group with Cushions
Wayfair
$171.99
was $199.99

Nothing completes an outdoor space like a good chat set. Looking for one with a pair of rockers? The Kinzie set comes with two cushioned rockers and a matching glass-top table. Best of all, the cushions come in six colors so you can really customize this set to your space.

7 / 15
Warrington Upholstered Accent Chair
Wayfair
$1089.99
was $1632.00

When space is limited, it's important to find pieces that can perform double duty, like this sleeper chair. At first glance, it looks like any other cozy accent chair, but a closer look reveals a comfy Twin bed, perfect for any spur-of-the-moment house guest. Oh, and we should also mention that it comes in over 85 colors!

8 / 15
Sabine Height Adjustable Standing Desk
Wayfair
$269.97
was $399.95

If you're planning on picking up an electric desk this Memorial Day, we've got the perfect pick. Adjusting from 29.5 inches to 47 inches at the touch of an integrated control panel, this model also comes equipped with a soft close drawer for all of your workday necessities.

9 / 15
Tianna Upholstered Bed
Wayfair
$239.99
was $373.13

One surefire way to make your bedroom more comfy is to add an upholstered bed. A padded headboard gives you a little extra support when you're sitting up at night reading and the fabric-covered frame protects you from stubbed toes. This model comes in seven different color options and has stylish button tufting around the headboard for a regal touch.

10 / 15
Adan Task Chair
Wayfair
$156.99
was $599.00

What's a new desk without a new chair to go with it? Check out this pick from Etta Avenue. Available in 13 fun colors, this ergonomically chic top-rated chair is currently 74 percent off (!) so get your hands on it while you can!

11 / 15
Briaroaks Upholstered Platform 3-Piece Bedroom Set
Wayfair
$309.99
was $799.99

Traditionally, bedroom sets can be a bit. . . meh. But this stylish one from Mercury Row has us thinking otherwise. The stunning upholstered bed features a gray velvet design and channel-tufted headboard that adds instant glamour, while two open-shelved matching nightstands lend a bit of MCM charm. What's not to love?

12 / 15
Umbria Gray/Black Indoor/Outdoor Rug
Wayfair
$54.99
was $199.00

This indoor/outdoor rug is very simple but very bold: Heavy black crosses line the dark grey background, creating a strong contemporary look. It adds attitude wherever you place it, so choose wisely and let the rug speak for itself.

13 / 15
Ainsley Vegan Leather Sofa
Wayfair
$299.99
was $369.99

Love the look of leather? With a vintage-inspired design, solid oak frame, and cozy cushioning, the Ainsley sofa is one of our favorite finds. We love the lived-in look and caramel hue that warm up any room. Plus, there's something so enduringly striking about the look of a rolled-arm sofa, no?

14 / 15
Arcata Metal Platform Bed
Wayfair
$204.99
was $485.00

If you’re a minimalist, this is the bed for you! It has a simple all-metal frame with a retro feel that complements so many spaces. Best of all, it comes in multiple colors if black isn't your speed.

15 / 15
Cain Outdoor Wicker Chaise Lounge
Wayfair
$197.99
was $698.00

In the market for a stylish outdoor lounge chair? It doesn't get any better than the Cain Outdoor Wicker Chaise Lounge. Coming in at a whopping 72 percent (!) off, its classy wicker rattan is not only easy on the eyes but durable with a water-resistant design and weatherproof cushions. We also love that it offers five different reclining positions.

