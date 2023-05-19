The Best Memorial Day TV Deals to Shop Now

Newsletters
You don’t need me to tell you that the best time to shop for big-ticket home items is before or during a major holiday. In the wintertime, retailers spoil you with Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, not to mention the abundance of Christmas and even New Year sales that follow. After that, there’s a bit of a dry spell, but that bleak period is officially over. Your favorite stores are ramping up the sales once again in time for Memorial Day, meaning you can currently save big on everything from mattresses and patio furniture to regular furniture and appliances both big and small. And we can’t forget about all of the amazing tech deals! One item we particularly suggest keeping an eye out for is your next TV. It’s always good to make such a big-ticket purchase when the product is discounted, and we found 10 contenders worth some serious consideration. Browse through them below, and select your next buy while the deals are still live.

1 / 10
LG 55" Class 80 Series QNED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
Best Buy
$699.99
was $799.99

As far as TV brands go, you can't go wrong with LG. This particular smart model features Quantum Dot NanoCell color technology for a picture that's as lifelike as possible, as well as a reduced halo effect for clarity. What's more, an ultra-fast refresh rate means no lagging, so you can enjoy movies and shows without any blips. In short, if you love a vibrant, true-to-color image, this is the TV for you.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Samsung 43" Smart 4K Crystal HDR UHD TV TU7000 Series
Target
$279.99
was $399.99

This smart TV connects to Bluetooth, allowing different electronic devices to interact without the need for pesky cables. Not only that, but you also get 4K Crystal processor, which instantly transforms everything you watch into the highest clarity. Connect the flatscreen to all kinds of streaming services, including Samsung TV Plus, Netflix, YouTube, Spotify, Hulu, and more, and enjoy all your favorite media on one clear device.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Insignia 65" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Best Buy
$349.99
was $549.99

This 65" Insignia model is a Fire TV, which means you have access to thousands of movies and episodes with the help of voice control. Ask Alexa to search for specific titles, launch apps, and plenty more. In addition to the 4K Ultra HD picture, the TV also has DTS Studio Sound to create an immersive audio experience for optimal enjoyment.

Buy Now
4 / 10
VIZIO 40-inch D-Series Smart TV
Amazon
$168.00
was $229.99

The most budget-friendly pick on our list comes in the form of this Vizio smart TV, which features a 1080p Full HD resolution picture and Apple AirPlay compatibility. Gamers will also like this find because it has a built-in V-Gaming engine, which quickly refreshes images during gaming mode for a seamless experience. In other words, there'll be no lagging with this device!

Buy Now
5 / 10
LG 48" Class C2 Series OLED Smart webOS TV
Best Buy
$999.99
was $1099.99

What's unique about this TV is that it uses self-lit LG OLED pixels to create stunning, high-contrast images that you'll never have to squint to see. Additionally, an advanced processor continuously adjusts picture and sound quality based on whatever you’re watching, while the "Filmmaker Mode" setting provides you with a full-on at-home theater experience.

Buy Now
6 / 10
DuraPro 43" Smart Outdoor Partial Sun 4K UHD TV
QVC.com
$799.99
was $999.99

What could be better than a summer movie night? How about gathering to watch the latest release outside? With this DuraPro outdoor smart TV, you can do just that. It's designed for partially shaded spaces, so you're best setting it up under an umbrella or awning of some sort. Even better, enjoy its crisp displays and Bluetooth wireless features after the sun sets!

Buy Now
7 / 10
Toshiba 55" Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Best Buy
$279.99
was $469.99

This Toshiba C350 series TV might just make you feel like you're there amid the action unfolding on-screen. This is thanks to its 4K Ultra HD resolution, which results in highly realistic images, as well as the TV's audio post-processing technology, which creates an immersive, surround-sound viewing experience. And at 55" wide, it's a good in-between size that's neither too large nor too small.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon
$309.99
was $449.99

If you're looking to upgrade your streaming setup, this 50" beauty is full of snazzy features. The picture is crystal clear thanks to the 4k Ultra HD. Plus, you can stream more than 1 million TV episodes and movies. The device is also instantly compatible with your subscriptions to services like Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+, not to mention Alexa voice command.

Buy Now
9 / 10
TCL 50" LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV with TCL Soundbar
QVC.com
$379.98
was $449.00

Buyer beware: You might feel too entertained with all the streaming apps you'll have at your fingertips once you introduce this TCL smart Google TV into your living space. You also get a voice-activated remote, which allows you to filter through the different apps without a hitch. The cherry on top? Your purchase includes a Bluetooth wireless soundbar that'll take your viewing session to the next level.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Sony A90J 55" 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV
Amazon
$1199.99
was $1999.99

The final TV on our list is a bit of a splurge, but at 40 percent off, this is a rare deal you're unlikely to come across again. What sets this smart Google TV apart is its highly advanced processing technology, which delivers both natural and bright colors to create a truly vivid picture. You can also connect it to Alexa to more easily browse the 700,000 movies and episodes available through numerous streaming apps. The Bravia Core feature, which is exclusive to Sony TVs, also lends a cinema-like quality to whatever you watch.

Buy Now

