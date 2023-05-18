Newsletters
10 Finds from Home Depot’s Memorial Day Sale That’ll Instantly Upgrade Your Patio for Summer

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
Credit: Lana Kenney

Since the onset of spring, there have been a number of epic outdoor furniture sales to help you get your patio space ready for summer. That being said, we understand if you still decided to hold out on shopping until the Memorial Day deals hit, and there are already plenty. When it comes to outfitting your backyard, terrace, or veranda, you can’t go wrong with hitting up Home Depot, whose own holiday event is now live. They have tons of great pieces on sale for spaces of all sizes, regardless of whether you’re after a new dining set, some chaise lounges, or a simple bench for to spruce up your favorite sitting area. In an effort to seek out our favorite discounted picks, we found pieces for as much as 60 percent off. Now that summer is almost here, there’s no better time to grab some new lounging sets and give your sun-filled spaces a makeover.

Laurel Oaks 4-Piece Steel Patio Seating Set
Home Depot
$449.00
was $749.00

No outdoor area is complete without some comfy seating, and this four-piece set helps you fulfill that need in one purchase. You get a loveseat and two armchairs that boast sturdy steel frames, but we especially love these pieces for their down alternative-filled cushions. The set also comes with a matching coffee table to hold all your summer aperitifs.

Cambridge Wicker Patio Swivel Rocking Chair
Home Depot
$259.00
was $329.00

A cushy armchair that swivels and rocks? Consider us sold. This stylish wicker piece is selling fast, but you can still snag it on sale when you buy the version with a navy seat and back cushions. And you're not just getting any old wicker chair; this piece is made with all-weather resin wicker, which protects it against outdoor elements. You might honestly just grab two and make it a set while you're here.

Cantilever Outdoor Patio Umbrella
Home Depot
$249.00
was $599.00

The scorching sun can quickly turn a pleasant outdoor hangout into an unbearable experience. Keep your friends and furniture covered with this all-encompassing umbrella, which has a rust-resistant steel pole and an easy-to-operate crank lift. Not only that, but the umbrella also features built-in LED lights to illuminate nighttime gatherings, too.

St. Charles Steel and Aluminum Fire Pit Table
Home Depot
$219.00
was $431.10

Conversations around the fire are one of the best parts of summer, and this compact fire pit table helps you achieve that with ease. A push-button ignition allows for seamless operation, while the table's powder-coated steel frame prevents it from rusting. What's more, the pit has a substantial rim and comes with a cover, so you can also just use this piece as a basic coffee table.

Geneva 5-Piece Brown Wicker Outdoor Patio Dining Set
Home Depot
$639.00
was $799.00

Too often, we see patio dining sets that are clearly just designed for function. But your al fresco dining space doesn't have to look drab — just grab this ultra-chic five-piece set that's as visually appealing as it is practical. The chairs are built to allow for subtle rocking, plus their CushionGuard fabric covers resist fading, stains, and spills while also lending comfort. Meanwhile, the table gives you plenty of surface area without taking up too much space.

Haymont 3-Piece Steel Wicker Patio Bistro Set
Home Depot
$359.00
was $599.00

Still no room for a dining set? Not to worry — you can happily make do with this quaint three-piece bistro set. The chairs and table sport strong metal frames and tall profiles, and you can't ignore the stunning interwoven rope detailing on the backrests. Whether you're sitting down to dinner for two or just enjoying your morning coffee amid nature, this is the set for you.

Sling Patio Chaise Lounge
Home Depot
$119.00
was $149.00

Soak up the sun on this no-frills chaise lounge. At just under $120, it's simultaneously high-quality and affordable, plus it has an adjustable back so that you can sit upright or recline back. Also, if you're emerging from a pool, you don't have to worry about getting any cushions wet. Simply place your towel atop the weather-resistant sling fabric, and relax.

Amberley Glen 2-Person Wood Bench
Home Depot
$359.00
was $699.00

This bench can certainly go in your backyard or on your terrace, or you could place it on your front porch for some added curb appeal. We appreciate its wooden taupe frame, intricate backrest design, and inviting foam cushions. For those who don't have enough square footage for a full seating set, this lovely bench is a wonderful option.

Cambridge Wicker Patio Coffee Table
Home Depot
$159.00
was $199.00

This rectangular coffee table is almost cute enough to place indoors! We love the wicker detailing throughout, though the table's frame is actually made of powder-coated steel that resists rust and scratches. UV protection also prevents the table's rich brown color from fading. If you like a boho look, this piece is especially great for you.

Fernlake 4-Piece Wicker Patio Sectional
Home Depot
$1199.00
was $1499.00

There's no better spot for socializing than this super comfy sectional, which comfortably seats up to five people. The outdoor sofa actually doesn't come all in one piece. Instead, you get two loveseats and a corner chair that you can either keep separate, or you can assemble them into the sectional form with the included clips. Of course, you also get a matching ottoman that's great for when you want to kick your feet up.

