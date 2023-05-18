10 Finds from Home Depot’s Memorial Day Sale That’ll Instantly Upgrade Your Patio for Summer

Since the onset of spring, there have been a number of epic outdoor furniture sales to help you get your patio space ready for summer. That being said, we understand if you still decided to hold out on shopping until the Memorial Day deals hit, and there are already plenty. When it comes to outfitting your backyard, terrace, or veranda, you can’t go wrong with hitting up Home Depot, whose own holiday event is now live. They have tons of great pieces on sale for spaces of all sizes, regardless of whether you’re after a new dining set, some chaise lounges, or a simple bench for to spruce up your favorite sitting area. In an effort to seek out our favorite discounted picks, we found pieces for as much as 60 percent off. Now that summer is almost here, there’s no better time to grab some new lounging sets and give your sun-filled spaces a makeover.