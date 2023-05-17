Newsletters
This Reader-Favorite, Under-the-Radar Site Is Having a Sale on Stylish Sofas, Beds, and Coffee Tables

There’s much to celebrate this Memorial Day, including all of the can’t-miss deals happening at many top home retailers. For instance, you can shop this editor-loved mattress for more than $300 off and also save big on living room seating from Albany Park, the brand behind our Best List editor’s favorite sofa. Of course, if you’re going to check out Albany Park’s discounts, you can’t forego their sister site, Edloe Finch. Their Memorial Day sale is live through June 7, and it includes up to 25 percent off furniture for the whole home. Aside from sofas and chairs, you can also snag your next coffee table, dining chair set, or bed. All of the pieces sport timeless, modern silhouettes that are sure to fit in among the rest of your furnishings and decor, plus they arrive at your door impressively fast. Really, there’s nothing left to think about — pick out your top picks from our faves below, and get to saving!

Lexington Velvet Sofa
Edloe Finch
$930.00
was $1095.00

Few furnishings look as decadent as the Lexington sofa, which practically sparkles with its deep blue fabric and gold legs. Rigid lines and a mid-century silhouette only add to the sofa's alluring appearance. Of course, the sofa is supremely comfortable, too, with its soft velvet upholstery and foam-filled cushions.

Buy Now
Lyra 4-Drawer Dresser
Edloe Finch
$890.00
was $995.00

Those after a boho or farmhouse aesthetic will appreciate the Lyra 4-Drawer Dresser, which is crafted from solid acacia wood and rattan. This capacious furnishing would make a gorgeous addition to any bedroom, and because it's only 36" long, it's also a great choice for small spaces. Need something bigger? The Lyra is available in a six-drawer version, too.

Buy Now
Adalyn Lounge Chair
Edloe Finch
$630.00
was $679.00

You might think the angeled silhouette of this Danish-inspired lounge chair is intended to add some Scandi-chic vibes to your space — and that's true. But the chair's angle is also designed to provide maximum comfort while you kick back. We love that despite its austere frame, the chair still has plush seat and back cushions that actually make you want to stay and relax.

Buy Now
Leif Platform Bed
Edloe Finch
$990.00
was $1095.00

At once simple and stylish, this mid-century-inspired platform bedframe features clean lines and solid wood-angled legs. Its low profile exudes sophistication and a laid-back aesthetic, while the bed's wooden-slat construction eliminates the need for a box spring. And although this piece lies low to the ground, you still get a bit of under-bed storage.

Buy Now
Finley Sofa
Edloe Finch
$1840.00
was $2095.00

Leather is a classic material that lasts for ages if it's well taken care of, so if you're after a timeless sofa, the Finley model is for you. It's made from high-quality Brazilian leather in a warm caramel hue and features one long, bench-style seat. What's more, the couch's cushions are filled with cotton and high-density foam, resulting in a plush feel as you lie back.

Buy Now
Jessica Dark Grey Dining Chair, Set of 2
Edloe Finch
$220.00
was $299.00

Too often, dining chairs are a major source of discomfort, whether it's because their seats offer no support or their backs are too upright. You won't experience any of those problems with the Jessica set, whose chairs sport foam-padded seats and a relaxed backrest angle. The chairs are also upholstered with a linen blend fabric that's easy to clean and rest atop sturdy solid wooden legs.

Buy Now
Quinn Coffee Table (Beehive)
Edloe Finch
$260.00
was $295.00

Described on Edloe Finch's site as "a functional work of art," the Quinn coffee table will make your living space look understated yet fashion-forward. Its side-by-side drawer and shelf give you lots of storage, plus you also get plenty of space to work with underneath should you need to store something there. And the honeycomb pattern is just adorable!

Buy Now
Ashbury Sleeper Sofa
Edloe Finch
$840.00
was $989.00

The Ashbury sofa proves that sleepers don't have to look drab. It features a back that lies flat, doubling the space available for sitting and sleeping. The sofa also harkens back to furniture designs of the post-war era with its wooden frame and rounded lines. Subtle gray-and-white linen upholstery adds intrigue without making the sofa look too busy.

Buy Now
London Lounge Chair
Edloe Finch
$1140.00
was $1392.00

If you're looking to give your apartment a sense of urban chicness, you can't go wrong by incorporating the London lounge chair. This stunning piece exudes style and luxury with its modular lines and gold frame. Leather and foam come together to produce a piece that's equal parts cozy and stunning. In other words, this chair is bound to be a show-stopper in any living room.

Buy Now
Quinn Nightstand
Edloe Finch
$380.00
was $425.00

The Quinn design also comes in nightstand form. Even if your bedroom is busy with contrasting prints, textures, and decor, this little number will still stand out with its honeycomb-carved drawer, gold accented knob and legs, and sleek silhouette. In addition to the said drawer, you also get a tall shelf underneath that provides lots of storage space.

Buy Now

