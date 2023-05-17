This Reader-Favorite, Under-the-Radar Site Is Having a Sale on Stylish Sofas, Beds, and Coffee Tables

There’s much to celebrate this Memorial Day, including all of the can’t-miss deals happening at many top home retailers. For instance, you can shop this editor-loved mattress for more than $300 off and also save big on living room seating from Albany Park, the brand behind our Best List editor’s favorite sofa. Of course, if you’re going to check out Albany Park’s discounts, you can’t forego their sister site, Edloe Finch. Their Memorial Day sale is live through June 7, and it includes up to 25 percent off furniture for the whole home. Aside from sofas and chairs, you can also snag your next coffee table, dining chair set, or bed. All of the pieces sport timeless, modern silhouettes that are sure to fit in among the rest of your furnishings and decor, plus they arrive at your door impressively fast. Really, there’s nothing left to think about — pick out your top picks from our faves below, and get to saving!