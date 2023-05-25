All the Best Memorial Day Sofa Deals to Snag ASAP
Some home items, such as rugs or bedding, go on sale throughout the year. You can almost always get a good deal, and you don’t have to wait for major holidays to save a lot of money. Sofas, however, are not usually on sale (at least not significantly). This is why we wait every year for Memorial Day to roll around to look for furniture sales on sofas, loveseats, sectionals, couches, sleeper sofas, and all manner of living room seating. And we always discover impressive discounts that can save you hundreds or thousands of dollars.
As you scroll through our list of top Memorial Day sofa deals you’ll see a lot of our favorite retailers — Raymour & Flanigan, Pottery Barn, Edloe Finch — and some surprise appearances from stores that rarely put their big furniture pieces on discount: West Elm, Castlery, and Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, to name a few. But make sure to take advantage of these deals before they’re gone — they’re the perfect opportunity to refresh your living room on a budget.
Check out our comprehensive Memorial Day deals list, mattress deals, and rug deals.
Top Sofa Deals
Wayfair — Wayfair is giving you up to 60 percent off all their sofa styles. Find leather, pleather, velvet, and cotton options in three-seater, sectional, and loveseat sizes. For more inspiration, check out our top 15 Wayfair Memorial Day sale picks here.
Amazon — Their furniture sale section has discounts on sofas as high as 65 percent off. Pick up a new sleeper sofa or even a leather Chesterfield to refresh your space. Then check out our top Memorial Day sale picks from Amazon here.
Walmart — You’ll find surprisingly good deals (like nearly 50 percent off) on some surprisingly stylish sofas. Whether your living room needs some small seating or a new centerpiece, you’ll find it here. Check out our top picks from Walmart’s sale here.
West Elm — Get up to 60 percent off a gigantic selection of furniture, including three-seat sofas, sectionals, and loveseats. For more shopping inspiration, check out our editors’ favorite West Elm finds and our top picks from their Memorial Day Sale.
AllModern — All of their stylish sofas are on sale for up to 60 percent off (and you can get an extra 20 percent off with code GET20.) Check out our favorite AllModern sofas for inspiration.
Pottery Barn — Take up to 50 percent off their entire site. That includes elegant and simple sofas and roomy sectionals that will make your living room more comfortable for your whole family. See our favorite Pottery Barn sofas here for additional inspiration.
Overstock — While Overstock has big sales on everything, their living room furniture is further discounted by an additional 15 percent. Also, everything ships for free.
Albany Park — Take up to 30 percent off all of their sofas, sleeper sofas, sectionals, loveseats, and armchairs. Check out our top picks from the sale.
Edloe Finch — Get up to 25 percent off their best sellers, which include leather sofas, sectionals, plush armchairs, and more super stylish furniture. Here are the deals we think you should shop first.
Anthropologie — Take up to 40 percent off all of Anthropologie’s indoor and outdoor furniture. You’ll find modern and timeless seating styles that fit your living room’s or patio’s existing decor scheme.
Macy’s — Enjoy up to 40 percent off large sectionals, cozy loveseats, sleeper sofas, and all the seating options your living room could desire. Here are our favorite picks from the sale.
Burrow — Save up to 60 percent on their impeccably stylish sofas, sectionals, and more home upgrades. We tested all of Burrow’s sofas and armchairs — see which are our favorites. Plus, check out our top picks from their sale.
Joss & Main — Use code TAKE20 to get an extra 20 percent off their already on-sale sofas (which come in a range of modern and classic styles). Check out our favorite sofas from them here for inspiration.
Raymour & Flanigan — You can take up to 30 percent off their sofas and up to 25 percent off their sectionals. According to one of our contributors, Raymour & Flanigan is the place to find your dream sofa.
Article — Take 30 percent off more than 500 items. Their mix of mid-century modern designs and contemporary flair is something you gotta see.
Allform — Use code MDS20 to get 20 percent off all purchases, plus, free delivery! Read our review of their corner sectional here.
Outer — Their outdoor seating is some of the best you’ll find. Take up to 30 percent off sitewide and read our review of their outdoor blanket here.
Floyd — Enjoy 30 percent off their entire site, including sofas, sectionals, and lounge chairs. Read all about why our editors love their sectionals here.
Design Within Reach — With savings of up to 50 percent off, you’ll easily find your new favorite designer sofa, sectional, or loveseat here. And be sure to check out our review of their sleeper sofa, too.
Ashley — We always find good deals on high-end sofas at Ashley, and now you can take up to 50 percent off select sofas, sectionals, and outdoor furniture, too.
Apt2B — Start by taking 20 percent off their entire furniture collection. Then, take 25 percent off orders over $3,999, 30 percent off orders over $5,499, and 35 percent off orders over $6,499.
Castlery — You can get as much as $550 in savings when you upgrade to a new sectional, sofa, or outdoor furniture set. See why we love their furniture so much.
Arhaus — Get timeless high-end indoor and outdoor sofas for hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars off. Learn why their Beale sofa made our list of best kid- and pet-friendly sofas.
Kardiel — Their modern sofas, sectionals, lounge chairs, and daybeds may already be marked down as much as 20 percent, and you can take an extra 30 percent off with code MDW23. Read our review of their Newport sofa here.
RST Brands — Save up to 70 percent on outdoor sofas, sectionals, and other all-weather seating options.
Bloomingdale’s — Save as much as 50 percent on sleeper sofas, sectionals, and more seating upgrades to beautify your living room.
Grandin Road — Take up to 50 percent off their stylish indoor furniture and seasonally appropriate outdoor sofas and sectionals. Check out our favorite sofa picks for shopping inspiration, too.
Scout & Nimble — Enjoy up to 25 percent off their high-end living room seating pieces, which include sofas from top brands such as Four Hands, Bernhardt Furniture, Hooker Furniture, and Gabby.
Neighbor —Use code MEMORIAL15 to take 15 percent off sitewide. Their outdoor seating options will elevate your backyard or patio just in time for summer.
Birch Lane — In addition to saving up to 60 percent across their entire collection of living room furniture, you can take an extra 20 percent off with code SUMMER.
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams — Their world-class sofas and sectionals rarely go on sale, so we recommend you take advantage of this deal while you can. Save 30 percent on orders over $2,500, and save 35 percent on orders over $5,000.
McGee & Co. — Take up to 25 percent off all of their sofas, loveseats, and sectionals.
Valyou — Remember to use code EARLYMEMORIAL to get up to 30 percent off any second item when you buy one of their spacious sectionals or their comfortably elegant two-seat sofa.
The Inside — Use code MDW2023 to save 15 percent on orders under $499 and 20 percent on orders over $499. Their selection of chic sofas is quite charming.
EQ3 — For every $500 you spend on sleek and modern sofas, chairs, and coffee tables, you’ll get $100 back.
2Modern — Get up to 20 percent off designer sofas and interesting-looking seating that has an artistic flair. 2Modern’s furniture is the quickest way to make your living room stand out.
Sabai — Take 10 percent off your entire order. Their modern selection of sofas and sectionals is simple yet elegant.