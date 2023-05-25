All the Best Memorial Day Sofa Deals to Snag ASAP

Some home items, such as rugs or bedding, go on sale throughout the year. You can almost always get a good deal, and you don’t have to wait for major holidays to save a lot of money. Sofas, however, are not usually on sale (at least not significantly). This is why we wait every year for Memorial Day to roll around to look for furniture sales on sofas, loveseats, sectionals, couches, sleeper sofas, and all manner of living room seating. And we always discover impressive discounts that can save you hundreds or thousands of dollars.