This Editor-Loved Brand Is Offering AT Readers an Exclusive Discount on Their Luxurious Mattresses, Including One That’s Perfect for People with Back Pain

Sarah M. Vazquez
Sarah M. VazquezCommerce SEO Editor
Sarah writes about all things shopping for Apartment Therapy, The Kitchn, and Cubby helping you find the best deals and the best products for you and your home. A Brooklyn-born Jersey Girl, she loves a good playlist, a good bagel, and her family (but not necessarily in that order).
published now
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Woman stretching in bed.
Credit: 220 Selfmade studio/Shutterstock.com

Ah, Sleep. It’s one of the most important parts of living a healthy life. However, it’s likely you are one of the millions of Americans who aren’t getting the quality of sleep they need. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1 in 3 adults in the United States reported not getting enough rest or sleep every day. While many factors can contribute to sleep issues, it’s always good to take a look at the thing at the root of many people’s sleep problems: an old mattress. If your mattress is between six to eight years old and you’ve noticed your sleep quality has declined, it’s time to pick up a new one — and there’s no better time to do so than during Memorial Day weekend! One of our favorite places to score a great mattress is Saatva, and this year AT Readers can save 18 percent off purchases $1000+ during the brand’s Memorial Day sale when you use our exclusive discount link. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite mattress picks today, then come back for the link when you’ve found the one for you! Sweet dreams await you.

The Classic Mattress, Queen
Saatva
$1635.90
was $1995.00

If you're familiar with our Best List, you'll know that the Saatva classic mattress won the Best Innerspring category. In addition to two durable layers of innersprings, this sag-free number has a Euro pillow top cover for plenty of cushioning. That, combined with a breathable cotton foundation and special Lumbar Zone technology for spinal alignment, makes this piece a knockout. Mark, AT's Director of Commerce, credits this mattress with alleviating his back pain and says he doesn't foresee replacing it any time soon. "I’ve been sleeping on the Saatva Classic for about a year now, and I couldn’t be happier," he wrote. "It keeps me comfortable whether I’m sleeping on my side, back, or stomach. If my last mattress was a Goldilocks, this one’s a Sleeping Beauty — it’s gorgeously crafted, comfortable, and gives me a good night’s rest."

Loom & Leaf Mattress, Queen
Saatva
$1963.90
was $2395.00

Featuring six layers of ultra-premium memory foam (not to mention a layer of cooling gel), the Loom & Leaf mattress will hug the contours of your body and make sure no area goes without the proper support. Another back-saving editor-favorite, contributor Spencer described feeling a "pressure-free weightlessness that has been close to life-changing." He added that he and his wife had never slept better, which makes sense when you consider that this mattress promotes spinal alignment regardless of whether you sleep on your back, side, or stomach.

Latex Hybrid Mattress, Queen
Saatva
$1799.90
was $2195.00

Are you a hot sleeper? Then we think you'll love Saatva's Latex Hybrid mattress. The great thing about its material is that the hypoallergenic latex layer promotes comfort, breathability, and coolness even in the midst of scorching summers. You also get a top layer of hand-tufted organic cotton for softness, as well as a coiled layer that absorbs shocks from movement. We predict some good rest in your future with one.

Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress, Queen
Saatva
$2947.90
was $3595.00

The Solaire may be on the pricier end of Saatva's collection, but it's easy to see why when you take into account its utter lack of motion transfer and customizable firmness settings. Yes, you read that right: customizable firmness. This mattress comes with its own remote that allows you to switch up the firmness on both sides, so it doesn't matter if you have a partner who prefers a softer feel than you. The mattress is also compatible with every type of bed and is practically guaranteed to upgrade your quality of sleep starting night one.

Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress, Queen
Saatva
$1471.90
was $1795.00

Drift away into the most relaxing sleep money can buy with this ultra-comfy memory foam mattress. Like Saatva's other mattresses, it promotes spinal alignment thanks to a special lumbar zone and gel-infused memory foam, which are both known to relieve back pain. The foam is also responsive, molding around you for optimal support and comfort.

Saatva HD Mattress, Queen
Saatva
$2886.40
was $3550.00

Shopping for mattresses when you're plus-sized can be notoriously difficult, but Saatva's here to help. Designed specifically with larger bodies in mind, the HD Mattress can support people weighing up to 500 lbs. without dipping or bending. Not only that, but it also offers back and joint pain relief with its lumbar zone technology and coil unit, which is made to support the lower back in particular. The mattress additionally features sturdy foam rails that prevent sagging and make it easier to get out of bed in the morning. We call that a triple win!

Note: This bed does require a foundation, so be sure your bed can support one before placing your purchase.

