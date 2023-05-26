This Editor-Loved Brand Is Offering AT Readers an Exclusive Discount on Their Luxurious Mattresses, Including One That’s Perfect for People with Back Pain
Ah, Sleep. It’s one of the most important parts of living a healthy life. However, it’s likely you are one of the millions of Americans who aren’t getting the quality of sleep they need. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1 in 3 adults in the United States reported not getting enough rest or sleep every day. While many factors can contribute to sleep issues, it’s always good to take a look at the thing at the root of many people’s sleep problems: an old mattress. If your mattress is between six to eight years old and you’ve noticed your sleep quality has declined, it’s time to pick up a new one — and there’s no better time to do so than during Memorial Day weekend! One of our favorite places to score a great mattress is Saatva, and this year AT Readers can save 18 percent off purchases $1000+ during the brand’s Memorial Day sale when you use our exclusive discount link. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite mattress picks today, then come back for the link when you’ve found the one for you! Sweet dreams await you.
