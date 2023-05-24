I’m a Style Editor, and This Is the One Thing in My Cart This Memorial Day Weekend

Now that my living room is covered, I’m still in need of an oversized bedroom rug. I’ve been on the hunt for something timeless and simple yet still interesting-looking, and this home decor accent meets all my criteria. It’s made from 100 percent seagrass, so the natural construction and coloring will pair well with my space (and just about any space, really), even if I decide to redecorate my room down the line. The herringbone pattern really sold me, though — it adds visual interest but still feels subtle. As far as comfort goes, my current Jute Rugs USA rug feels surprisingly gentle, given the material, and continues to look brand new almost a year later. While seagrass does tend to skew a bit rougher underfoot, I know I can count on similar durable, stain-resistant natural fibers here.