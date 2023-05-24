I’m a Style Editor, and This Is the One Thing in My Cart This Memorial Day Weekend
’Tis the time to save — Memorial Day hasn’t even kicked off yet, but brands are already rolling out their long-awaited holiday weekend deals on everything from appliances to mattresses to big-ticket furniture. Which, I love a sale just as much as the next savvy shopper, but it’s admittedly a little overwhelming TBH. I mean, my inbox is already overflowing with discount emails from essentially every brand I’ve shopped, ever.
That’s why I did a little browsing to scope out some of the best Memorial Day home sale finds, keeping my own personal shopping wishlist top of mind. Last year, I lucked out with a discounted jute rug from Rugs USA for my living room at a whopping 60 percent off. I decided to browse the brand again and, true to form, they continued to deliver with even more stylish sale offerings. In fact, there’s one specific design I’m setting my sights on a classic seagrass herringbone area rug that’s currently over 50 percent off.
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
Now that my living room is covered, I’m still in need of an oversized bedroom rug. I’ve been on the hunt for something timeless and simple yet still interesting-looking, and this home decor accent meets all my criteria. It’s made from 100 percent seagrass, so the natural construction and coloring will pair well with my space (and just about any space, really), even if I decide to redecorate my room down the line. The herringbone pattern really sold me, though — it adds visual interest but still feels subtle. As far as comfort goes, my current Jute Rugs USA rug feels surprisingly gentle, given the material, and continues to look brand new almost a year later. While seagrass does tend to skew a bit rougher underfoot, I know I can count on similar durable, stain-resistant natural fibers here.
Best of all, this comes in eight different sizes, from 2′ by 3′ to 9′ by 12,’ as well as five different border color options. Choose from the light, monochromatic shade pictured above, or up the contrast with a black, navy, brown, or gray trim. Note that a few of the colorways come in round and oval variations, too.
Regardless of dimensions and shape, as part of Rugs USA’s Memorial Day savings, every seagrass herringbone rug currently has a limited-time discount of about 55 percent off. That’s right, you can get the 5′ by 8′ size for less than $200 — just $173.60, to be exact, down from $386.10. Whether you’re on the hunt for a new home accent or just want to lean into the natural look, this design feels versatile enough to have for years in even the most high-traffic spaces, coupled with any interior style. Plus, thanks to this sale, consider stocking up for multiple rooms, mixing and matching trim colors and sizes for a cohesive, put-together look throughout your home.
Buy: Natural Seagrass Herringbone 5′ x 8′ Area Rug,
$386.10 $173.60
Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Memorial Day sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.