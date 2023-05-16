Newsletters
The Brand Behind One of Our Favorite Sofas Is Having an Epic Memorial Day Sale

Nikol Slatinska
published about 4 hours ago
Large living area divided into seating section, small dining area with woven hanging lamp above dining table and play area for kids.
Credit: Erin Derby

Memorial Day is approaching, and all savvy shoppers know that now’s the time to start looking out for deals. We’ve got you covered with all the details (as well as some big-ticket items you can shop now), and you’d better believe we’re going to continue alerting you with all the retailers you should check out next. For instance, if you’ve been looking to refresh your living space, you absolutely have to take a look at Albany Park’s Memorial Day sale. Not only is this the brand behind one of our editors’ favorite sofas, but this under-the-radar site also has a variety of other stunning offerings that are easy to move and arrive at your front door in practically no time. Now through early June, you can save up to 30 percent on three of their best-selling models, which come in numerous sizes, colors, and configurations. Our top 10 picks are below, and we suggest snagging your next couch or armchair before the sales really pile up.

Kova Sofa, 84"
Albany Park
$1100.00
was $1498.00

We have little doubt that this is the plush, deep couch of your dreams. The Kova sofa was all that and more for Best List editor Britt, who loves that she can sink into her favorite seat without being swallowed up. "The arms and back close everything in, and their flat surface is convenient for a place to put the remote, a book, or your phone between scrolling social media," she wrote. "It’s also wide enough to nap comfortably, and as a non-napper, I don’t say that lightly!" You'll also find the feather-blend cushions to be ultra-soft but still supportive.

Albany Armchair
Albany Park
$610.00
was $719.00

Want something that you can curl up in and that looks nice? The Albany Armchair is for you. It sports a sleek and modern silhouette, complete with a cozy seat that's nearly as wide as half of the Kova sofa. The chair comes in a variety of colors, from olive to blush pink. There's even a vegan leather option, not to mention two different leg-style options!

Park Sectional Sofa
Albany Park
$1780.00
was $2199.00

At nearly 114" wide, the Park sectional can comfortably fit your entire brood. Your choice of velvet, boucle, or distressed leather covers high-resiliency, feather-wrapped foam, ensuring soft seating for you and your guests, plus you get that trendy, overstuffed cushion look that appears so inviting. And of course, you can choose between either left or right chaise orientations.

Albany Sleeper Sofa
Albany Park
$1140.00
was $1399.00

Finding a sleeper that looks stylish and modern is no easy feat, but the Albany sleeper sofa does just that. It's sturdy and reliable thanks to a kiln-dried hardwood frame, and the cushions are equipped with mattress-quality memory foam. Best of all, no one would ever guess that this sleek model turns into a bed upon first glance!

Park Armchair
Albany Park
$690.00
was $819.00

Need a stunning accent piece to pull your living room together? Look no further than the Park armchair. Incredibly soft materials and cozy cushions make this beauty so much more than just gorgeous decor; somehow, it strikes the perfect balance between contemporary, comfy, and timeless. And as always, you have plenty of colors to choose from.

Kova Pit
Albany Park
$2990.00
was $3994.00

Make your place the go-to movie night spot by incorporating the Kova pit. It's exactly what it sounds like: a roomy sofa complete with extra modular pieces that you can reconfigure numerous different ways. Not only that, but the pieces arrive in easy-to-move boxes and require no assembly, so you'll be ready to lounge in a flash.

Kova Ottoman
Albany Park
$440.00
was $549.00

In addition to the sofa and pit silhouettes, the Kova line also includes this quaint little ottoman that you can either pair with your new sofa or style with your current living room pieces. The extra seat is minimal enough to pair with a variety of other models and silhouettes while still providing cloud-like comfort whenever you decide to kick your feet up.

Albany Corner Sectional
Albany Park
$1640.00
was $2029.00

For those who have some extra space at their disposal, the Albany Corner Sectional is a foolproof choice. It brings a sophisticated touch to any room and easily seats four or more people. This modern sectional comes in four different colors and three material styles, including western-inspired vegan leather and green velvet.

Park Sofa
Albany Park
$1150.00
was $1459.00

Spanning a comfortable 82 inches and available in a slew of chic fabric options, this mid-century-inspired design will be the finishing touch your living room needs. In addition to looking so chic and minimal, the Park sofa is also the ideal streaming partner thanks to its feather-wrapped foam cushions and plush side pillows.

Ẹkáàbọ̀ Albany Ottoman
Albany Park
$299.00
was $399.00

Albany Park's Ekáàbò Collection combines contemporary style with cultural tradition, and this ottoman is no exception. It's soft and comfortable, mixes well with other furniture, and is so dynamic that it's sure to be a conversation starter. The velvety material also adds a luxe touch, as does the gold leg option.

