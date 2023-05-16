The Brand Behind One of Our Favorite Sofas Is Having an Epic Memorial Day Sale

Memorial Day is approaching, and all savvy shoppers know that now’s the time to start looking out for deals. We’ve got you covered with all the details (as well as some big-ticket items you can shop now), and you’d better believe we’re going to continue alerting you with all the retailers you should check out next. For instance, if you’ve been looking to refresh your living space, you absolutely have to take a look at Albany Park’s Memorial Day sale. Not only is this the brand behind one of our editors’ favorite sofas, but this under-the-radar site also has a variety of other stunning offerings that are easy to move and arrive at your front door in practically no time. Now through early June, you can save up to 30 percent on three of their best-selling models, which come in numerous sizes, colors, and configurations. Our top 10 picks are below, and we suggest snagging your next couch or armchair before the sales really pile up.