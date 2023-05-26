Newsletters
News
News
Sales & Events
Shopping

Williams Sonoma’s Epic Memorial Day Sale Includes Le Creuset, All-Clad, and More Top Brands

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published about 4 hours ago
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Philadelphia residence with white walls, lots of wood details: kitchen with dark stained wood cabinets, white countertop, wood ceiling, white tile backsplash
SavePin ItEnter Prism See More Images
Credit: Carina Romano

Memorial Day weekend is here, folks, and whether you’re hosting an outdoor barbecue or having a few friends over for dinner, there’s still plenty of time to grab all the cooking essentials you need for the big event — and beyond. Really, there’s no better time to shop for cookware and other kitchen tools than now, mainly because Williams Sonoma’s Memorial Day sale is live. You can currently save up to 50 percent on tons of the top brands, including Staub, Zwilling, Le Creuset, and more. We wanted to save you some trouble and bring you our top picks from the sale, but even we had trouble narrowing down our list — simply because there are so many good deals! But, we managed, and below you can find some of your next everyday must-haves (we’re talking cutlery, bakeware, Dutch ovens, and more) for summer cooking and entertaining.

Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Memorial Day sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.

Follow Topics for more like this

Follow for more stories like this

1 / 10
Instant Vortex Air Fryer, 6-Quart
Williams Sonoma
$129.95
was $159.95

A better question than, "What can the Instant Vortex do?" is, "What can't it do?" This six-in-one air fryer also has bake, broil, roast, reheat, and dehydrate functions, so don't be surprised if it soon becomes the only cooking appliance you want to use. Additionally, the machine has built-in OdorEase filters that remove smells, as well as a window and interior light that let you monitor your food while it cooks.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Staub Stoneware 4-Piece Set
Williams Sonoma
$139.95
was $179.95

We're huge fans of Staub stoneware because not only are the brand's bakers and casserole dishes supremely stylish, but they also spread and retain heat like a dream, keeping their contents warm from the oven to the table. The enameled interiors also won't absorb moisture or food stains, prolonging the years of use you'll be able to get out of this dish set, which includes a square lid.

Buy Now
3 / 10
All-Clad 3-Quart d5 Stainless-Steel Saucepan
Williams Sonoma
$139.95
was $235.00

This All-Clad saucepan is widely loved among amateur and seasoned chefs alike for its conductive aluminum and five shiny layers of stainless steel, which allow for even heating all around and help it resist warping. The pan's tall, straight sides also prevent moisture from evaporating, which is ideal for sauces, gravies, and other liquids. What's more, the 3-quart size is very roomy and therefore great for easy ladling.

Buy Now
4 / 10
De'Longhi 15 Bar Espresso and Cappuccino Machine
Williams Sonoma
$149.95
was $199.95

Create barista-style espresso and cappuccino beverages in your own home with this sleek machine, which is currently $50 off. It looks like it should cost a fortune, though it won't take up too much space on your counter. In addition to its efficient brew time, this appliance also features an adjustable frother and tray, which can accommodate mugs of all sizes.

Buy Now
5 / 10
GreenPan Stainless-Steel Ceramic 8" & 10" Nonstick Fry Pan, Set of 2
Williams Sonoma
$149.95
was $219.95

One of our go-to brands for non-toxic cookware, GreenPan is a must for anyone after nonstick ceramic pans. We recommend this two-piece frying pan set, whose pieces sport chic gold handles. Most importantly, the pans are made of two layers of stainless steel and three layers of aluminum, topped off with a nonstick coating. In other words, you get unmatched heat transfer and guaranteed easy cleanups.

Buy Now
6 / 10
Staub 3.5-Qt. Enameled Cast Iron Everything Braiser
Williams Sonoma
$179.95
was $310.00

A Williams Sonoma bestseller, Staub's aptly named "Everything Braiser" lets you keep an eye on your eats as they cook thanks to its tight-fitting glass lid. It's perfect for braising protein, as it keeps moisture locked inside to produce tender cuts of meat. You can also place the pan on the stove to cook just about anything else, including pasta, stews, and so much more.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Zwilling Four Star Knife Block, Set of 8
Williams Sonoma
$199.95
was $399.95

It's always good to have options, especially where cutlery is concerned. This eight-piece set has you covered for any cutting, slicing, or dicing job you'll encounter thanks to the ultra-sharp, high-carbon stainless-steel blades. A wooden block keeps them protected so they'll last longer, and a sharpening rod and pair of kitchen shears complete the bundle and make it an even sweeter deal.

Buy Now
8 / 10
All-Clad d5 Stainless-Steel Universal Pan, 3-Quart
Williams Sonoma
$149.95
was $179.95

Another major multitasker, All-Clad's Universal pan does everything from simmering and pan-frying to searing and sautéing. Its low, sloped sides let you flip foods with ease while also preventing oil spatters. You also get a tight-fitting lid to lock in moisture, which will certainly come in handy when preparing rice and pasta dishes or browning meat.

Buy Now
9 / 10
Ooni Fyra 12 Pizza Oven
Williams Sonoma
$244.95
was $349.95

Even tiny outdoor spaces will be able to accommodate this compact pizza oven, which is a must if you want to elevate your summer gatherings. It's completely portable thanks to its small size and removeable chimney, plus you can set it up on any tabletop. And of course, you can't beat that stone-baked pizza taste, though you can use the oven to heat up a variety of eats.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Wide Dutch Oven
Williams Sonoma
$279.95
was $430.00

You might be used to seeing Le Creuset's signature Dutch oven on our site, but the wide version is even more effective for larger groups. With this durable cast-iron pot, you'll be able to cook dishes for the entire family — extended relatives included. Use it on the stovetop to brown meats and vegetables, then set it in your oven to develop incredible flavors through braising. The enamel interior is easy to clean and prevents food from sticking.

Buy Now

This post originally appeared on Kitchn. See it here: Williams Sonoma’s Epic Memorial Day Sale Includes Le Creuset, All-Clad, and More Popular Brands

 

How-To Toolkits