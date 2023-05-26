Williams Sonoma’s Epic Memorial Day Sale Includes Le Creuset, All-Clad, and More Top Brands

Memorial Day weekend is here, folks, and whether you’re hosting an outdoor barbecue or having a few friends over for dinner, there’s still plenty of time to grab all the cooking essentials you need for the big event — and beyond. Really, there’s no better time to shop for cookware and other kitchen tools than now, mainly because Williams Sonoma’s Memorial Day sale is live. You can currently save up to 50 percent on tons of the top brands, including Staub, Zwilling, Le Creuset, and more. We wanted to save you some trouble and bring you our top picks from the sale, but even we had trouble narrowing down our list — simply because there are so many good deals! But, we managed, and below you can find some of your next everyday must-haves (we’re talking cutlery, bakeware, Dutch ovens, and more) for summer cooking and entertaining.