Dyson’s Huge Memorial Day Sale Includes $200 Off This Powerful Vacuum for Pet Parents

Britt Franklin
Britt FranklinAssistant Shopping Editor
Britt is a stargazer and sunrise-chaser with a collection of magic erasers, and a fascination with the fantastic. A storyteller at heart, she finds inspiration in all the small things, and can likely be found singing show tunes, catching up on K-dramas, or going on adventures to satiate her natural-born wanderlust. (Sometimes even all at the same time.)
published 1 day ago
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
Credit: Joe Lingeman/Kitchn

Kicking off the last month of spring, Memorial Day sales are here and so are great deals on some of our favorite brands, including Dyson. The famous vacuum brand is boasting major discounts on — you guessed it — vacuums, but also air purifiers. So if you’ve had your eye on a Dyson for a while, specifically one of their popular pet vacuums or futuristic two-in-one purifier and fan combos, now is the perfect time to take the plunge. Sales won’t be this good until Black Friday rolls around — just keep that in mind if your current vac is on its last legs.

Need a little time to think about it? The good news is the sale runs now through June 3. But don’t wait too long because these deals are going fast — one of the air purifiers has already sold out! Here are our top picks from the sale that you can score right now.

Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Memorial Day sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.

1 / 5
Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson
$349.99
was $499.99

There's no doubt about it: This vacuum is absolutely the best. Although it's lightweight and cordless, it still has the power and suction of one of Dyson's larger models. It's slim enough to get in those hard-to-reach corners and compact enough for storing in a small space. Right now, you can snag it for $150 off and get some free tools with your purchase!

Buy Now
2 / 5
Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan, White
Dyson
$299.99
was $399.99

Get a deal on this purifying fan from Dyson just in time for spring allergies and the summer heat. This fan is a lifesaver — it removes allergens, gases, and pollutants from the air in your space. The fan and its filter are easy to clean, and it comes with a remote control. Plus, it oscillates to keep the air flowing in the whole room. And the best part is you can get it for $120 off today.

Buy Now
3 / 5
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson
$399.99
was $599.99

Who doesn't love a cleaning gadget that can do it all? The cordless Cyclone V10 Absolute vacuum certainly qualifies. It has three power modes, 60 minutes of run time, and can easily transform into a handheld vacuum. And pet owners listen up — thanks to its innovative design, you don't have to worry about pet hair tangling up inside the vacuum. Best of all, you can grab it for $200 off!

Buy Now
4 / 5
Dyson Purifier Cool Purifying Fan TP07
Dyson
$469.99
was $589.99

Even if your floors and upholstered surfaces are completely clean, there still might be allergens and other unwanted particles floating through the air. Take care of that problem by introducing this two-in-one purifier and cooling fan into your space. A HEPA H13 filter and far-reaching projection promise to pull all pollutants from the room, while a quiet, steady stream of cool air prevents the home from feeling stuffy. And right now, you can get this innovative product for $120 off.

Buy Now
5 / 5
Dyson V8
Dyson
$349.99
was $449.99

There's a reason the Dyson V8 ranked at the top of our Best List. It has the power and durability of the Dyson brand, but it also specializes in tackling pet hair, which is pretty life-changing. The long-lasting filter is washable, and your pet's hair won't clog the vacuum, as it might with others. Plus, you can score it now for $100 off!

Buy Now
 

