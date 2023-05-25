Ruggable Is Having a Major Sale on Washable (and Best List-Winning!) Rugs by Jonathan Adler, Iris Apfel, and More
If you’re looking to save big on home upgrades this long weekend, you won’t have to look far. There are plenty of Memorial Day deals on homewares ranging from mattresses to breezy summer bedding — including steep discounts on TVs, appliances, and rugs from big-box stores and specialty shops alike. Ruggable, one of our favorite washable rug brands, recently upped their inventory with their Barbie collection just in time for the long weekend (and movie) ahead. As you might already know, Ruggable totally lives up to the hype and has even earned a spot on AT’s Best List for Washable Rugs. While traditional area rugs can only be touched up with spot or steam treatments, Ruggables can be thrown right into the washing machine when it’s time for a deep clean. (Yes, it’s that easy.)
Now through May 30, you can get 15 percent off sitewide and 20 percent off summer favorites with the code MD23 at Ruggable. You’ll find everything from weather-proof outdoor rugs and interchangeable bath mats to unique doormats and a variety of ultra-stylish collaborations with Jonathan Adler, Disney, Iris Apfel, Marvel, Star Wars, and Morris & Co. Suffice it to say, there’s never been a better time to up your rug game (or add to your collection if you’re already a Ruggable loyalist). Check out our favorite styles from Ruggable’s Memorial Day sale below, and shop the full sale here.
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Memorial Day sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.