Ruggable Is Having a Major Sale on Washable (and Best List-Winning!) Rugs by Jonathan Adler, Iris Apfel, and More

Britt FranklinAssistant Shopping Editor
Britt is a stargazer and sunrise-chaser with a collection of magic erasers, and a fascination with the fantastic. A storyteller at heart, she finds inspiration in all the small things, and can likely be found singing show tunes, catching up on K-dramas, or going on adventures to satiate her natural-born wanderlust. (Sometimes even all at the same time.)
updated May 28, 2021
If you’re looking to save big on home upgrades this long weekend, you won’t have to look far. There are plenty of Memorial Day deals on homewares ranging from mattresses to breezy summer bedding — including steep discounts on TVs, appliances, and rugs from big-box stores and specialty shops alike. Ruggable, one of our favorite washable rug brands, recently upped their inventory with their Barbie collection just in time for the long weekend (and movie) ahead. As you might already know, Ruggable totally lives up to the hype and has even earned a spot on AT’s Best List for Washable Rugs. While traditional area rugs can only be touched up with spot or steam treatments, Ruggables can be thrown right into the washing machine when it’s time for a deep clean. (Yes, it’s that easy.)

Now through May 30, you can get 15 percent off sitewide and 20 percent off summer favorites with the code MD23 at Ruggable. You’ll find everything from weather-proof outdoor rugs and interchangeable bath mats to unique doormats and a variety of ultra-stylish collaborations with Jonathan Adler, Disney, Iris Apfel, Marvel, Star Wars, and Morris & Co. Suffice it to say, there’s never been a better time to up your rug game (or add to your collection if you’re already a Ruggable loyalist). Check out our favorite styles from Ruggable’s Memorial Day sale below, and shop the full sale here.

Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Memorial Day sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.

Kamran Rose Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$186.15
was $219.00

Pink has made a big comeback and you can stay current with the trends with the stunning Kamran Rose area rug. Blending modern and traditional elements, this vintage-style piece is sure to give your surroundings a charming, old-world appearance. Although, if the pink isn't your style, the rug is also available in eight other hues.

Iris Apfel Birds of a Feather Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$245.65
was $289.00

Iris Apfel is known for the fullness of her designs, but the avian pattern of the Birds of a Feather area rug strikes a nice balance that both maximalists and minimalists can appreciate. The dark background of this Best List-winning rug helps to ground the colorful design so it feels appropriate in living room, bedroom, and home office settings.

Bain Checkered Bath Mat
Ruggable
$103.20
was $129.00

Ruggable is home to much more than area rugs — in fact, their Checkered Bath Mat was named an AT 2022 MVP! As one editor shared: "Ruggable's washable bath mat collection features interchangeable top layers, so this mat may be the only one I'll need for years to come. It has the same dual-layered system as the brand's washable rugs, but it's more resistant to the effects of water and humidity over time. My favorite part? It's so deliciously comfy to step on and stand on for a sustained amount of time."

Barbie Dreamworld Ivory & Pink Premium Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$364.65
was $429.00

Create your own dream house with this pink and ivory Barbie Dreamworld rug. Available in both low and medium piles, this art deco-inspired rug makes excellent use of bold color and clean symmetry and is well-suited as a stunning finishing piece for your dining room or living room.

Vintage Daisy Bordered Tangerine Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$186.15
was $219.00

No matter how long it sits on your floor, this daisy-printed rug will always look brand-new after every wash. Its low pile surface doesn't trap crumbs and other debris, so you can also go a long time without vacuuming. Available in six colors, the vintage-style decor piece will imbue your space with a boho look and hold up splendidly amid heavy foot traffic.

Very Berry Doormat
Ruggable
$126.65
was $149.00

Summer won't seem so far away with the cheerful Very Berry doormat at your feet. Though this fruitful doormat has a traditional coir look and feel, it's just as machine-washable as Ruggable's other rugs! It's durable, weather-proof, and UV-resistant. Plus, the tough bristles will help to keep dirt outdoors instead of tracking the mess inside.

Outdoor Tulum Desert Sage Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$183.20
was $229.00

A warm getaway is never too far when you have this outdoor rug at your feet. The Tulum Desert Rug has a palette of deep and muted colors that bring life to this sunny escape.

Jonathan Adler Labyrinth Black & Ivory Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$237.15
was $279.00

Add a professional designer's touch to your home with this rug created by Jonathan Adler. The design is simple yet substantial, and whether you choose the lighter or darker color options, the rug will have a distinctly different visual effect.

Brown & Black Faux Cowhide Rug, 4.5' x 6'
Ruggable
$296.65
was $349.00

There's something about a cowhide print that'll forever look chic and expensive, and this faux version certainly looks like the real deal. Although it has a medium pile, the rug won't shed or stain easily — so long as you follow washing instructions. We can picture this piece looking lovely under your bed, dining table, or living room setup.

Jean-Michel Basquiat City Of Angels Blue Multicolor Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$237.15
was $279.00

For some people, the shapes and colors in the Jean-Michel Basquiat City of Angels rug resemble a map showing land masses and bodies of water. For others the design is just pleasant to look at, so this rug is a smart choice whether you want to put on your art-critic glasses or leave them off.

Safiya Bath Mat
Ruggable
$103.20
was $129.00

The Safiya Bath Mat gets its look from beautiful Persian rugs, sporting an intricate design on two colorways. A prominent floral medallion pulls focus to the center while additional nature-inspired motifs expand out toward the mat's edges, creating a style that's relaxing and chic.

Polar White Plush Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$262.65
was $309.00

Soft, fluffy, and pure white like a polar bear, this plush shag rug is made with extra-long, velvety fibers that keep your feet cozy. The crisp color also adds a touch of luxury to your space. If white anything tends to scare you, don’t worry: This one is stain-resistant and machine washable. Just detach the fuzzy top from the rug pad, throw it in the wash, and enjoy your like-new rug. It's also available in two darker colors.

Absida Rainbow Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$186.15
was $219.00

This dynamic rug is the retro touch your home has been missing: Influenced by the designs of Bauhaus artist Josef Albers, the Absida Rainbow Rug is all about going bold. It features mirrored arches that span the length of the rug and is available in four other gorgeous color palettes from greyscale to rose.

Keith Haring Dance Party Doormat
Ruggable
$152.15
was $179.00

Set the mood for festivities: The dance party doormat is simply an energetic expression of joy that you can’t help but smile at. Jump for joy with these colorful figures, who’ll get you moving and grooving before you even open the front door.

Outdoor Cleo Trellis Royal Blue Rug, 5' x 7'
Ruggable
$183.20
was $229.00

This outdoor Cleo Trellis Rug is nothing short of mesmerizing. Featuring a diamond pattern in blue and white, this pick has quickly become one of Ruggable's most popular designs — and it's easy to see why.

