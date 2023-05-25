Every Memorial Day Rug Sale You Need to Know About Right Now
Memorial Day weekend is a time for remembrance, spending moments with loved ones, and… sales. It’s okay to admit that you’ve been looking forward to getting much of your summer home shopping done this holiday — really, it would be a missed opportunity to not check out all the amazing deals going on at your favorite retailers. And there sure are plenty, regardless of whether you’re in the market for a new mattress, the latest tech gadgets, or living room seating. Of course, many of these sales feature incredible markdowns on rugs for every room of the home, even your outdoor spaces! Before you go browsing, though, you’ll want to check out our complete guide to buying a rug. Below, you’ll find a comprehensive list of all the stores offering worthwhile discounts, including both mainstream retailers and brands whose sites you might not have thought to check. It doesn’t matter what style or purpose you’re trying to serve — you’re bound to find something that suits your needs to a tee, and all for less!
Ruggable — Now through May 30, save 20 percent sitewide when you enter code MD23 at checkout. Here are our top picks from the sale.
Boutique Rugs — Hundreds of rugs are marked down during the Memorial Day sale, and you can also get an extra 15 percent off your order with code MEM15. See our top picks.
Rugs USA — Save up to 75 percent off a range of rug styles, and get an extra 40 percent off clearance pieces when you use code MEMDAY. Our style editor is shopping this Rugs USA deal this weekend.
West Elm — During West Elm’s Memorial Day sale, save up to 60 percent on thousands of styles, including tons of chic area rugs. Here are our top picks from the sale.
Wayfair — Wayfair is offering up to 70 percent off of rugs and more home goods sitewide during its Memorial Day Clearance event, now through May 31. See our top picks.
Amazon — Shop huge deals daily on everything from rugs to the vacuums that clean them. See our top picks.
Pottery Barn — Take up to 50 percent off their entire site. Everything from sofas, curtains, rugs, chairs, and so much more could be yours at a big discount.
Rugs Direct — Save up to 80 percent on rugs during Rugs Direct’s best sale of the season.
Parachute — Get 20 percent off of everything sitewide from bedding and bath linens to loungewear. See our top picks.
Joss & Main — Save up to 60 percent on select styles, plus an extra 20 percent with code TAKE20 during the site’s Memorial Day sale.
Anthropologie — Take up to 40 percent off all of Anthropologie’s furniture, bedding, candles, rugs, outdoor pieces, and more. You’ll find modern and timeless styles that fit every room of your home (and vibe with everyone in your home, too).
Urban Outfitters — Their home section is packed with sales on rugs, super stylish armchairs, sofas, lamps, and tons of other home decor.
Macy’s — Hundreds of pieces are marked down as much as 40 percent, and you can save an extra 10, 15, or 20 percent on select clearance items when you enter code MEMDAY at checkout. Check out our top picks from the sale.
Overstock — Save on over 1 million items sitewide, and get an extra 20 percent off on rugs by the brand Safavieh. They also have rugs starting at just $49.
Burrow — Shop Burrow’s furniture and rugs for up to 60 percent off sitewide. Check out our top sale picks.
Rug Source — Their top-quality rugs start at 60 percent off, and you can take 25 percent off that with code SALE25.
Nordstrom — Enjoy savings of up to 60 percent on everything from kitchen essentials to bedding and decor during Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale.
Sundays — Bedroom furniture and other pieces, including stylish rugs and accessories, are 30 percent off during Sundays’ spring sale.
Arhaus — Shop Arhaus’ huge section of special prices on outdoor furniture and indoor decor gems.
AllModern — All of their stylish sofas, rugs, and other furniture and decor pieces are up to 60 percent off (and you can get an extra 20 percent off select items with code GET20.)
H&M Home — Score deals as high as 84 percent off cute and colorful home decor. We’re talking shower curtains, throw pillows, vases, rugs, lamps, and plush toys, too.
Society6 — Everything sitewide, from wall art to outdoor furniture, rugs, and more, is up to 50 percent off.
Lulu and Georgia — Take 20 percent off sitewide. Their selection of rugs, throw pillows, decor pieces, and outdoor and indoor furniture upgrades will impress you. Check out our favorite under-$50 picks from them here.
The Citizenry— Save up to 30 percent on items sitewide, including chic rugs, during the Summer Tent Sale.
HAY — Here, you’ll find deals up to 40 percent off table lamps, area rugs, organizers, candles, accent chairs, and even benches.
Jonathan Adler — Take 25 percent off your order of anything sitewide with code HELLOSUMMER. The sale features markdowns of up to 70 percent.
Ballard Designs — Find discounts on throw pillows, area rugs, storage baskets, shelves, mirrors, and other stylish home accessories.
Havenly — Use code May23 to get discounts on their furniture and rug selections ranging from 5 percent off purchases between $500 and $999, and up to 15 percent off purchases over $2,500. Use CODE MDW23 to also save 45 percent on their in-person design packages (and read our review of their design services here).
Rejuvenation — Shop their rug sale section for deals up to 60 percent off. Also, use code FREESHIP to get free shipping.
Outer — Their outdoor furniture is some of the best you’ll find, plus you can take 15 percent off their outdoor rugs.
Rifle Paper Co. — Use code BLOOM25 to take 25 percent off across their entire site. That includes paper, desk supplies, journals, decor, and rugs, which our editors love.
Serena & Lily — Use code SPLASH to take an extra 20 percent off all of these effortlessly stylish rugs. There are tons of sizes, shapes, and patterns to choose from.
Perigold — You can get up to 25 percent off their entire collection of chic furniture and decor. Perigold has elevated pieces for your living room, bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen.
Bloomingdale’s — Save 35 to 45 percent on furniture, 50 to 75 percent on mattresses, 25 to 70 percent on rugs, and find lots of other deals for living room, bedroom, and dining room furniture.
HSN — Save big on tons of housewares, including washable rugs and mats.
Pottery Barn Teen — Take up to 60 percent off their entire selection of furniture that’s smart enough for the youth and neat enough for adults. Rugs, in particular, are up to 40 percent off.
Article — Take 30 percent off more than 500 items — that’s a lot of sofas, chairs, coffee tables, and rugs to choose from.
Grandin Road — Take up to 50 percent off their stylish indoor and outdoor furniture, not to mention their chic area rugs.
Design Within Reach — Get up to 25 percent off of your order of rugs, decor, and more (plus free shipping!).
Frontgate — Save up to 70 percent sitewide, including an extra 20 percent on clearance items. The sale has dozens of beautiful outdoor rugs on offer.
Castlery — You can get as much as $550 in savings when you upgrade to a new sofa, coffee table, rug, or outdoor furniture set.
SFERRA — Use code 2023MDW to get 20 percent off their entire site. That includes beautiful rugs, lighting, and throw pillows, as well as bedding and bath items.
Apt2B — Start by taking 20 percent off their entire furniture collection, and throw in a snazzy rug or two while you’re at it. Then, take 25 percent off orders over $3,999, 30 percent off orders over $5,499, and 35 percent off orders over $6,499.
Scout & Nimble — Enjoy 25 percent off their furniture and decor bestsellers and new arrivals. Find tons of tasteful finds for your living room and bedroom.
Crane & Canopy — Check out their sale section to find deals up to 70 percent off luxurious bedding, bath essentials, and home decor pieces.
Pom Pom at Home — Their Boho-chic and timeless rugs are 40 percent off. Also, get free shipping on orders over $49 and see our home tour with the brand’s founder here.
Neighbor —Use code MEMORIAL15 to take 15 percent off sitewide. Their outdoor seating, coffee tables, rugs, and fireplaces will elevate your backyard or patio.
Birch Lane — In addition to saving 20 percent on their rugs, you can take an extra 20 percent off with code SUMMER.
The Inside — Use code MDW2023 to save 15 percent on orders under $499 and 20 percent on orders over $499. Their selection of sophisticated rugs, chairs, ottomans, and sofas is impressive.
Horchow — Save 25 percent on designer furniture and home decor, including numerous elegant rugs.
EQ3 — For every $500 you spend on modern sofas, rugs, and coffee tables, you’ll get $100 back.
McGee & Co — Take up to 25 percent off of your order of indoor and outdoor furniture, rugs, lighting, and more sitewide.
2Modern — Get up to 50 percent off designer furniture and decor for both your indoor and outdoor spaces. Here, you’ll find everything, from great deals on patio lounge chairs and side tables to sofas and outdoor rugs.