Newsletters
News
News
Sales & Events
Shopping

Parachute Is Offering 20% Off the All-Season Quilt Readers Can’t Stop Buying, Plus So Many Editor Favorites

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published about 3 hours ago
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Bedroom with green floral wallpaper and wicker chair in corner beside bed. Bed is made with tan velvet blanket and animal print linens. Red and blue rug lines floor.
SavePin ItEnter Prism See More Images
Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

There are so many sales happening around the week of Memorial Day that it can be hard to know where to start your shopping. Although we’re bringing you all the best discounts out there, there are a few sales that we pay extra close attention to when they hit our inboxes. One of our faves? Parachute.

Here’s the reason: Not only is the popular bedding brand a big-time editor and reader favorite around here, but they so rarely hold sales — usually only twice a year! — so you know the deals are going to be goooood. The Parachute Memorial Day Sale kicked off today and will last through May 29. You can score 20 percent off all of their offerings, from furniture and bedding to bath linens and lounge attire, all without a code (the discount is applied automatically). A word of warning: Because Parachute sales are so few and far between (and their products so beloved), things will sell fast. You’ll want to click “add to cart” on our favorites ASAP!

Follow Topics for more like this

Follow for more stories like this

Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Memorial Day sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.

1 / 14
Organic Cloud Cotton Quilt, Full/Queen
Parachute
$231.20
was $289.00

Turn your bed into a relaxing oasis with this ultra-soft quilt. Blair, our style editor, loves it, writing, "What makes this comforter so vastly superior to all others I’ve tried is that Parachute has perfected the product to feel equal parts lightweight and cozy. The former can likely be attributed to its 100 percent long-staple Turkish cotton construction, while an insulated, overstuffed fill makes up the latter — and thus, the high-quality cloud-like allure." It's sure to become your next bedding staple, too, no matter the season.

Buy Now
2 / 14
Waffle Robe
Parachute
$103.20
was $129.00

As a beauty editor, AT contributor Olivia has tried tons of bath robes. Even still, she says Parachute's waffle robe is one of the best on the market. "I have extra fluffy robes, short robes, long robes, cotton robes, terry cloth robes," she listed. But it wasn't until she tried this one that she found a robe for all seasons. It strikes the perfect balance between being breezy and cozy, giving you a free range of motion with its short hem and sleeves. As a result, we wouldn't fault you for not wanting to take it off!

Buy Now
3 / 14
Brushed Cotton Sheet Set, Queen
Parachute
$215.00
was $269.00

Take your comfort to the next level with this fan-favorite sheet set. Not only is it made of cotton, which is naturally soft and cooling, but said cotton is also brushed for an extra cozy feel. "I’ve never been a huge fan of crisp sheets; rather, I prefer bedding that feels like it’s been around for a while—it’s just so comforting," wrote contributor Sarah after sleeping on her own gray set. "This bedding is exactly that, and I have no plans to go back." We also love the different colors available, though there's no telling if they'll all stay in stock for long.

Buy Now
4 / 14
Waffle Bath Towel
Parachute
$39.20
was $49.00

Created with comfort and function in mind, this bath towel is made of 100 percent long-staple Turkish cotton and sports a thick waffle weave that will catch every last drop of moisture as you towel off from your shower. Each towel is also free of any harmful synthetic dyes, so you can wrap yourself up in it worry-free.

Buy Now
5 / 14
Eco Comfort Mattress, Queen
Parachute
$1919.20
was $2399.00

In case you didn't know, Parachute doesn't just make products to place atop your bed; they also sell actual mattresses! The eco comfort mattress is made of New Zealand wool, organic cotton, and steel coils that provide support for your back and plenty of softness for your head. AT contributor Marshall described it as the best mattress she's ever owned, writing, "It’s the feel of a traditional mattress I grew up with, with zero drawbacks. Or another way of looking at it: the contouring benefits of foam, without hot sleeping or sacrificing support."

Buy Now
6 / 14
Down Pillow, Standard
Parachute
$119.20
was $149.00

This plush pillow is as comfortable as it is supportive thanks in large part to its luxurious European white down fill. You can choose from three densities — soft, medium, and firm — to customize your selection to your unique sleeping needs. The best part? The pillow is machine washable — just set your cycle to cool and tumble dry on low with wool dryer balls to maintain it's cloud-like comfort.

Buy Now
7 / 14
Organic Cotton Tub Mat
Parachute
$47.20
was $59.00

A poor-quality bath mat will constantly have a swampy consistency, never thoroughly drying between showers. But you won't experience that problem with this organic cotton mat, which Best List editor Britt likened to something you'd find at a spa. "It’s easy to assume that the more plush an item feels, the more water it’s going to hold onto and the longer it’ll take to dry, but that’s not the case for this bath mat," she wrote. "My feet were dry enough to comfortably slip back into my slippers in the time it took to towel off."

Buy Now
8 / 14
Soft Rib Slippers
Parachute
$20.00
was $49.00

Avoid unpleasantly cold floors in the morning with the help of these fluffy slippers. Britt owns a pair, and she said the footwear's sculpted ribbed cotton conforms to your feet, making it feel like the slippers were custom-made. "I wear these slippers all the time at home," she wrote. "They’re the first thing I put on in the morning and the last thing I take off before going to bed at night. In fact, if I don’t have them on at my apartment, then I’m probably sleeping." What's more, the slippers have non-slip bottoms, which are great for preventing accidents.

Buy Now
9 / 14
Classic Turkish Cotton Bath Towel
Parachute
$31.20
was $39.00

After a couple of dry-downs with Parachute's Turkish cotton bath towel, you might just deem it the most luxurious towel you've ever used. That was the case for AT contributor Ivy, who said that even after a few cycles through the washer, it never lost its plush feel. "The weight envelops you in the most soothing, comfortable way, and it gave me almost the same feeling as my favorite weighted blanket draped over me," she wrote. "It’s also somehow quick-drying, using innovative Aerocotton Technology." In short, the towel absorbs moisture like a dream and still manages to dry in no time.

Buy Now
10 / 14
Women's Organic Cloud Cotton Top
Parachute
$42.40
was $89.00

After falling in love with Parachute's organic cloud cotton quilt, it only made sense that Blair would also enjoy their organic cloud cotton pajamas. You can purchase this top and its matching bottoms separately. "Taking a cue from the Cloud Cotton Quilt itself, these pajamas manage to feel perfectly lightweight and breezy, yet simultaneously cozy (think your favorite old sweatshirt, but even gentler)," she wrote. And although you can always mix and match colors, a monochromatic set looks undeniably elegant.

Buy Now
11 / 14
Recycled Down Pillow
Parachute
$87.20
was $109.00

Parachute's Recycled Down Pillow is a great alternative if you've wanted a down pillow but don't want to pay an arm and a leg for it. "Other than the knowledge that the pillow is made from 100 percent recycled materials, everything else about the pillow is like new," Britt said. "There's no scent, it's well-constructed, and you can easily fit it into a pillowcase. It also has a medium firmness that I found to be extremely comfortable because it wasn't too soft or too hard."

Buy Now
12 / 14
Brushed Cotton Duvet Cover, Full/Queen
Parachute
$176.00
was $220.00

Parachute's beloved brushed cotton material is also available in duvet form, which AT contributor Stella described as, "crazy soft, while still feeling crisp and clean." She went on to add, "Somehow it wrinkles minimally and seems to self-smooth across my bed." What's more, the cover's material wicks moisture away and stays breathable even in warmer temperatures, so you can continue to use it way past winter.

Buy Now
13 / 14
Linen House Dress
Parachute
$49.60
was $129.00

Another flowy and fuss-free loungewear option, Parachute's linen house dress is the ideal garment for hanging out around the house, especially as we transition into warmer temps. The casual yet beautiful dress comes in an array of lovely colors and sports a relaxed boho design, and it's one of those pieces that looks effortlessly chic, even when wrinkled. "It isn’t stiff, and I love that my legs don’t feel trapped in it, Britt wrote of her own dress. "Every time I wear it, I feel a little more luxurious in a low-key kind of way."

Buy Now
14 / 14
Down Alternative All Season Duvet Insert, Full/Queen
Parachute
$247.20
was $309.00

This down alternative duvet insert is perfect for those who struggle to achieve the right snooze-worthy temperature. It trades traditional down fill for a hypoallergenic microfiber that is breathable, lightweight, and functional all year long. Soft sateen around the fill also keeps it evenly distributed no matter which way you shift the duvet.

Buy Now
 

How-To Toolkits