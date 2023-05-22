Parachute Is Offering 20% Off the All-Season Quilt Readers Can’t Stop Buying, Plus So Many Editor Favorites
There are so many sales happening around the week of Memorial Day that it can be hard to know where to start your shopping. Although we’re bringing you all the best discounts out there, there are a few sales that we pay extra close attention to when they hit our inboxes. One of our faves? Parachute.
Here’s the reason: Not only is the popular bedding brand a big-time editor and reader favorite around here, but they so rarely hold sales — usually only twice a year! — so you know the deals are going to be goooood. The Parachute Memorial Day Sale kicked off today and will last through May 29. You can score 20 percent off all of their offerings, from furniture and bedding to bath linens and lounge attire, all without a code (the discount is applied automatically). A word of warning: Because Parachute sales are so few and far between (and their products so beloved), things will sell fast. You’ll want to click “add to cart” on our favorites ASAP!
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Memorial Day sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.