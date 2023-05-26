Score Up to 50% off Sofas and Must-Have Furniture During Ashley’s Memorial Day Sale
If you’re planning to make any furniture purchases this year, now is the exact right time to do so. With Memorial Day weekend deals on practically everything your home could ever need, you’ll definitely be able to take hundreds of dollars off a new sofa, armchair, mattress, and even outdoor furniture. And you don’t have to sacrifice quality — our most trusted sources for stylish living room and bedroom pieces are all participating in the big annual sale event. This means that the leather Chesterfield you had your eye on, as well as that reclining lounge chair, are probably both available at a discount.
Ashley has long been a smart place to find high-quality items at fair prices, so we highly recommend checking them out for all of your furniture inquiries. We rounded up the best deals from their Memorial Day sale so you have a good place to start, but make sure to head to their site and see what other kinds of savings you’ll discover — you might just surprise yourself!
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Memorial Day sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.