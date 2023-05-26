Newsletters
Score Up to 50% off Sofas and Must-Have Furniture During Ashley’s Memorial Day Sale

published about 4 hours ago
Credit: Marisa Vitale

If you’re planning to make any furniture purchases this year, now is the exact right time to do so. With Memorial Day weekend deals on practically everything your home could ever need, you’ll definitely be able to take hundreds of dollars off a new sofa, armchair, mattress, and even outdoor furniture. And you don’t have to sacrifice quality — our most trusted sources for stylish living room and bedroom pieces are all participating in the big annual sale event. This means that the leather Chesterfield you had your eye on, as well as that reclining lounge chair, are probably both available at a discount.

Ashley has long been a smart place to find high-quality items at fair prices, so we highly recommend checking them out for all of your furniture inquiries. We rounded up the best deals from their Memorial Day sale so you have a good place to start, but make sure to head to their site and see what other kinds of savings you’ll discover — you might just surprise yourself!

Novogratz Tufted Split-Back Futon
Ashley
$299.99
was $433.99

Split-back sofas are a versatile upgrade to your living room because of the multiple seating styles they accommodate. This tufted sofa designed by the Novogratz family can be quickly adjusted to support regular sitting, lounging, or sleeping. It also comes in six modern colors so you can find the one that fits your space best.

Distressed TV Stand
Ashley
$99.99
was $276.99

We lucked out when we spotted this spacious and versatile piece of living room storage for $100. Each of its cabinet doors covers up two roomy shelves, and the open middle section is ideal for keeping DVD players, video game consoles, and entertainment boxes such as Roku and Apple TV. It's also available in brown for $70 more.

Altari Sofa
Ashley
$399.99
was $549.99

This comfy sofa is a great in-between size, so it works in both small and large spaces. Its upholstery has a lovely chenille-like feel to it, and your purchase includes two decorative throw pillows to give you a great styling base to start with. Consider adding a matching ottoman from the same collection to really complete your living room setup.

Safavieh Herman Storage Unit with Wicker Baskets
Ashley
$179.99
was $249.99

Make your choice between seven different color options when you pick up this handy storage unit that's perfect for a living room, bedroom, or hallway. The wicker baskets let you organize things with little effort and the two drawers give you even more space to keep stuff. Plus, you can use the top as a spot for keys, mail, and general knick-knacks.

Novogratz Chapman Sectional Sofa
Ashley
$499.99
was $608.99

Saving $100 on a well-made sectional is a pretty sweet deal, and this one from the Novogratz even has contemporary design features such as metal feet. One of the best things about this piece of furniture is that its lounger portion can be set up on either side, in the middle, or taken out and used as a free-standing ottoman. So much versatility packed into one sofa!

Jacqueline Roll Arm Storage Bench
Ashley
$349.99
was $525.99

This storage bench is a surefire way to make your bedroom more luxurious and useful. Its seat has sturdy hinges that make opening and closing easy, and it can hold a large amount of extra bedding, pillows, blankets, and any other bedroom items you don't have room for in your closet or dresser. Available in seven neutral yet distinct colors.

Grindleburg Rectangular Dining Table with Trestle Base
Ashley
$639.99
was $849.99

Make a statement in your dining area by adding this substantial table made partially of reclaimed wood. The wood's natural, slightly weathered finish will age beautifully over time and bring a sense of warmth into your home. It seats up to six people and can be assembled in just 30 minutes.

Maimz Sofa
Ashley
$699.99
was $899.99

One of the nicest features of this plush, three-seater sofa is that its armrests are just as comfortable as its seat cushions and backrests. That means you can really sink into your seat and relax. Details such as the tapered wooden legs are a bit mid-century modern, while the faux leather cover and boxy build are timeless enough to fit into any home decor scheme.

Emmeline Nuvella Outdoor Loveseat
Ashley
$899.99
was $1099.99

What makes this quaint outdoor loveseat worth considering is its extremely high-quality construction. The frame is made of MEGA TUFF HDPE, which is a high-density polyurethane that looks like wood but stands up much better to both rain and sunshine. The cushions are wrapped in Nuvella, Ashley's proprietary water-resistant fabric that's easy to keep clean and protects your outdoor furniture from the elements. Those two things combined in this classic style make for a win-win situation.

Card Player Dual Power Reclining Sofa
Ashley
$1999.99
was $2699.99

Power-reclining seats are game-changers, and this sofa has two of them so you and a loved one can relax at the same time. The center section folds down to become a tray for holding drinks, plates, or the TV remote, and the buttons for adjusting the recliners have a USB port right next to them where you can charge your phone. So many luxuries and conveniences, so few hours in the day to enjoy them all.

