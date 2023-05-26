Newsletters
PSA: Le Creuset Dutch Ovens Are Majorly Discounted for Memorial Day — Plus, 12 More of Our Faves

Remi Rosmarin
Remi Rosmarin
published about 4 hours ago
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Fig stuffing in a Le Creuset cast iron skillet
Credit: Joe Lingeman; Food Styling: Jesse Szewczyk

When it comes to essential cookware, Le Creuset always makes the top of the list. For almost 100 years, the brand has become the standard for high-quality, durable, and colorful cookware. Every Le Creuset piece is handcrafted in France — just like it was back when the brand started in 1925, with top-of-the-line materials. Thoughtful craftsmanship, peak performance, elegant aesthetic, and unrivaled range of colors makes Le Creuset a favorite of professional chefs and home cooks alike. Those facts are also what make Le Creuset prices tip higher than your average cookware. 

This New $32 Le Creuset Find Will Keep Your Counters Spotless in the Most Gorgeous Way
Read More

Whether you’re looking to invest in a piece of Le Creuset cookware for yourself or to gift some of the brand’s iconic Flame Orange cookware to a loved one, you’ve come to the right place — and just in time, too. Now through May 31, Le Creuset is running a major Memorial Day sale with tons of discounts across the site, free shipping on orders over $99, and a free pie dish on orders over $250 with the code SUMMERTIME. 

Keep reading for our favorite picks from Le Creuset’s Memorial Day sale.

Le Creuset Signature Chef's Oven
Le Creuset
$300.00
was $462.00

This enameled cast iron pot retains heat like a dream, making it the perfect vessel for searing, browning, stewing, and shallow frying. It’s designed with curved sides for easy stirring — use it to make a big batch of stew or soup for your next dinner party. With more than 15 shades to choose from, this is as gorgeous for serving as it is good for cooking. We’ve no doubt you’ll use it nightly — our sister site's contributor did!

Mini Round Cocotte
Le Creuset
$22.00
was $32.00

This Mini Round Cocotte from Le Creuset’s premium stoneware line isn't just cute — it's also great for baking single-serving desserts, acting as elegant serveware, and much more. "What struck me about these pieces (besides the unbeatable price) was their versatility," senior commerce editor Ian wrote in his review of the piece. "If you’re on the hunt for a great gift for the at-home chef in your life, a serotonin-boosting online purchase, or just some affordable Le Creuset pieces that are both super versatile and unbelievably adorable, do yourself a favor and pick up a pair of the Mini Cocottes right now."

Stainless Steel Fry Pans, Set of 2
Le Creuset
$190.00
was $272.00

Made with tri-ply stainless steel, this durable frying pan duo is stovetop- and oven-safe. We love the thoughtful details, like the lightweight titanium coating on the exterior to prevent discoloration and the hollow handles that stay cool while cooking. With an 8-inch and 10-inch option, this set is perfect for everyday use to cook dishes big and small.

Square Griddle
Le Creuset
$100.00
was $175.00

No outdoor space to barbecue this summer? This griddle is the next best thing for flipping burgers and grilling veggies, all from the comforts of your kitchen.

12-Piece Mixed Material Set
Le Creuset
$575.00
was $857.00

Outfitting a kitchen from scratch? This 12-piece set has all of the essential cookware and tools you need to get started. You’ll find a 3.5-quart Round Dutch Oven, 2-quart Stainless Steel Saucepan, 8-inch Toughened Nonstick Pro Fry Pan, Square Casserole, four cooking utensils, and a matching utensil crock. If you were to buy the pieces a la carte, you’d be spending way more money, making this set a super-valuable investment.

Signature Enameled Cast Iron 5-Piece Cookware Set
Le Creuset
$575.00
was $820.00

This best-selling set includes three of Le Creuset’s most popular pieces: the 5.5-quart round Dutch Oven, 9-inch Signature Skillet, and 1.75-quart Signature Saucepan. The versatile trio can be used for tons of dishes, making it a great choice for home cooks still getting their bearings in the kitchen but wanting to start with some high-quality essentials. It helps that the pieces are dishwasher- and oven-safe, too.

Le Creuset Shallow Round Oven
Le Creuset
$180.00
was $290.00

This 2.75-quart wonder is perfect for cozy kitchens or those cooking for one or two. The wide base sears meats and fish effortlessly, while the shallow depth is perfectly sized for casseroles, mac and cheese, and stews for two.

Le Creuset Heritage Square Baking Dish, Set of 2
Le Creuset
$55.00
was $75.00

Upgrade your hosting with this duo of square baking dishes. They’re freezer-, oven-, microwave-, broiler-, and dishwasher-safe, so every part of the process, from prep to cooking to cleaning, will be a breeze. Plus, they’re a gorgeous addition to any tablescape.

Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick PRO 3-Piece Set
Le Creuset
$230.00
was $315.00

Cooking with nonstick can make life much easier, but such pans need to be treated quite gently. Enter: the Toughened Nonstick PRO fry pans. They’re much more durable than your average nonstick with a hard anodized aluminum build that’s oven-safe up to 500°F — your nonstick pans could never! They’re also dishwasher-safe, and even safe to use with metal utensils. Even after five years of regular use, our sister site's former Executive Lifestyle Director, Lisa, said hers still looked as good as new.

Traditional Skillet
Le Creuset
$100.00
was $175.00

If you’ve always dreamed of being the home cook who effortlessly whips up a dish just so, plates it with ease, and serves it still piping hot from the oven, this pan will bring you one step closer. It sears and sautés quickly and evenly, is oven-safe, and is so good-looking you don’t even need to do any extra plating — just serve it straight from the skillet.

Le Creuset Demi Kettle And Mugs Set
Le Creuset
$100.00
was $132.00

Treat your favorite tea drinker to a new way to sip. Not only does this kettle have a classic charm, but it also brings water to a boil rapidly and the matching stoneware mugs hold a hefty 14 ounces. Kitchn's News and Culture Editor, Ni’Kesia, especially loves how lightweight the kettle is.

Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls with Lids, Set of 3
Le Creuset
$84.00
was $120.00

Everyone needs a good mixing bowl — or three. With a durable stainless steel build and airtight lids, Le Creuset’s mixing bowl set can be used for a variety of kitchen tasks including prepping ingredients, mixing batters, letting dough rise, and storing leftovers. They’re dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup and the nesting design makes for smart storage, too.

Nonstick Metal Bakeware 5-Piece Set
Le Creuset
$150.00
was $238.00

This set comes with a Square Cake Pan, Large Sheet Pan, Cookie Sheet, Loaf Pan, and 12-Cup Muffin Tray, so you’re ready to make everything from fresh-baked cookies to a special birthday cake. Each pan has a silicone coating that helps release baked goods with ease — no crumbs left behind.

This post originally appeared on Kitchn. See it here: PSA: Le Creuset Dutch Ovens Are Majorly Discounted for Memorial Day — Plus, 12 More Faves

 

