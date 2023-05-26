PSA: Le Creuset Dutch Ovens Are Majorly Discounted for Memorial Day — Plus, 12 More of Our Faves
When it comes to essential cookware, Le Creuset always makes the top of the list. For almost 100 years, the brand has become the standard for high-quality, durable, and colorful cookware. Every Le Creuset piece is handcrafted in France — just like it was back when the brand started in 1925, with top-of-the-line materials. Thoughtful craftsmanship, peak performance, elegant aesthetic, and unrivaled range of colors makes Le Creuset a favorite of professional chefs and home cooks alike. Those facts are also what make Le Creuset prices tip higher than your average cookware.
Whether you’re looking to invest in a piece of Le Creuset cookware for yourself or to gift some of the brand’s iconic Flame Orange cookware to a loved one, you’ve come to the right place — and just in time, too. Now through May 31, Le Creuset is running a major Memorial Day sale with tons of discounts across the site, free shipping on orders over $99, and a free pie dish on orders over $250 with the code SUMMERTIME.
Keep reading for our favorite picks from Le Creuset’s Memorial Day sale.
