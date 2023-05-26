PSA: Le Creuset Dutch Ovens Are Majorly Discounted for Memorial Day — Plus, 12 More of Our Faves

This Mini Round Cocotte from Le Creuset’s premium stoneware line isn't just cute — it's also great for baking single-serving desserts, acting as elegant serveware, and much more. "What struck me about these pieces (besides the unbeatable price) was their versatility," senior commerce editor Ian wrote in his review of the piece. "If you’re on the hunt for a great gift for the at-home chef in your life, a serotonin-boosting online purchase, or just some affordable Le Creuset pieces that are both super versatile and unbelievably adorable, do yourself a favor and pick up a pair of the Mini Cocottes right now."