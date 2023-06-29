Newsletters
Living
News
Sales & Events
Shopping

Marlow’s Fourth of July Sale Includes Up to 30% off an Editor-Loved Pillow

Dante Parker
Dante Parker
Dante Parker is an adventurer and explorer native to Central Florida, and an avid cyclist and outdoor enthusiast. His outgoing personality consistently provides for an interesting take on the ordinary.
published yesterday
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
SavePin ItEnter Prism See More Images
Credit: Lauren Kolyn

The summer is quickly heating up, but Marlow has a Fourth of July sale that aims to keep you cool. Now through July 5, Marlow is granting you the opportunity to save up to 30% on their beloved pillows. 

All the Early Fourth of July Home Deals You Can Shop Right Now
Read More

The DTC darling’s flagship pillow is aptly named The Pillow, and it has not only become a hit among shoppers, but it’s also an editor favorite for a restful night’s sleep. We’re not entirely surprised, though — Marlow happens to be the brainchild of the folks behind Brooklinen, a brand we also love. Its customizable adjustable pillow is one of the most comfortable pillows we’ve slept on — so much so that Shopping Director, Jada Wong, bought a second one immediately after testing it out.

Convinced yet? Check out all of Marlow’s pillows and bundles below, and shop the coolest bedding sale on this Fourth of July.

The Pillow (Set of 2)
$130$104
Marlow
Buy Now

Looking for the best rest that a pillow can offer? Then look no further than The Pillow. This 100% vegan, antimicrobial wonder of a pillow features a 100% cotton shell and is filled with an 80/20 ratio of cooling-infused memory foam and polyester fiber. This truly customizable pillow allows you to adjust the loft (or height of the pillow) with just the pull of a zipper. It’s a convenient, mess-free solution that Jada and Britt love when they’re snoozing or just lounging around. Another happy shopper commented, “I’ve tried quite a few different brands and the Marlow is by far my favorite! Comfortable from the first night and it was very easy to adjust.”

Cooling Pillow Protector (Set of 2)
$58$39.15
Marlow
Buy Now

Keep calm and stay cool by extending the life of your Marlow pillows with these cooling pillow protectors. The 100% long-staple cotton protectors add a second cooling layer to The Pillow’s already-cool pillow while keeping them fresh and free from sweat, so you don’t have to launder them as often.

The Sleep System (Set of 2)
$178$120.15
Marlow
Buy Now

Get the sleep of your dreams with the complete setup of Marlow products. If you want to double down on value, this set will help save you the most money. The easily adjustable pillow and the cooling protectors pair together to provide you with the coolest and most comforting sleep possible. One shopper had this to say about the system: “I have tried many pillows that promise this/that and they ALL have failed! I purchased 2 Marlow sleep systems and I’ve never slept better. It was a changer and my quality of sleep is back. The way it keeps you cool while you sleep is amazing and that alone makes it a winner. Try it, it works!”

 

How-To Toolkits