Marlow’s Fourth of July Sale Includes Up to 30% off an Editor-Loved Pillow
The summer is quickly heating up, but Marlow has a Fourth of July sale that aims to keep you cool. Now through July 5, Marlow is granting you the opportunity to save up to 30% on their beloved pillows.
The DTC darling’s flagship pillow is aptly named The Pillow, and it has not only become a hit among shoppers, but it’s also an editor favorite for a restful night’s sleep. We’re not entirely surprised, though — Marlow happens to be the brainchild of the folks behind Brooklinen, a brand we also love. Its customizable adjustable pillow is one of the most comfortable pillows we’ve slept on — so much so that Shopping Director, Jada Wong, bought a second one immediately after testing it out.
Convinced yet? Check out all of Marlow’s pillows and bundles below, and shop the coolest bedding sale on this Fourth of July.