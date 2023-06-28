All the Early Fourth of July Home Deals You Can Shop Right Now
Call it Independence Day, call it the Fourth of July, or just call it July 4th for short — however you refer to this holiday, it also happens to be a great time to save a lot of money on all kinds of home goods. This mid-summer sale is your chance to find deals on essential furniture pieces for your living room, bedroom, bathroom, dining room, and patio, as well as appliances, rugs, and accessories for your entire home.
Browse our complete list of July 4th home deals to take advantage of the sizable discounts offered by brands we know and trust. You can save hundreds on a new sofa, mattress, or rug, and you can upgrade essential equipment in your kitchen without overpaying. Even if you’re not the biggest fan of fireworks and even if you don’t love the food at July 4th cookouts, you can still enjoy these sales — just make sure to shop them before they’re all gone.
Top Home Deals
Wayfair — With 50-percent-off deals on desks, office chairs, dressers, and rugs, as well as steep discounts on sofas and a wide selection of under-$50 dinnerware pieces, Wayfair makes it easy to refresh every room in your home. Check out their sale to find something you’ll love!
Amazon — Take up to 60 percent off home electronics (including TVs and video game consoles), and check out our roundup of the best early Prime Day deals here.
Walmart — The retailer’s big sale section has lots of home discounts on vacuum cleaners, kitchen appliances, bedding, mattresses, suitcases, and more. Check out our top picks from their sale here.
West Elm — Right now you can get up to 60 percent off items in their clearance section, including dining tables, sofas, office chairs, desks, coffee tables, and much more. Check out our editors’ favorite West Elm July 4th deals here.
Anthropologie — Head to their sale section to snag deals up to 40 percent off furniture, decor, candles, bedding, and more home furnishing goods.
Macy’s — Use code FOURTH to save an extra 20 percent off your purchase. Including furniture, rugs, kitchen appliances, clothes, shoes, and more, Macy’s has everything your home could need.
Pottery Barn — Check out their sale section for deals up to 50 percent off sofas, rugs, bedding, bath, and decor. See our favorite Pottery Barn sofas here and check out our top picks from their sale here.
Dyson — Save as much as $200 on some of the most popular vacuums. The clearance section includes deals on both the V12 vacuum and V8 vacuum, and you can find all our top Dyson deals here.
Parachute — Snag rare deals on bedding and bath essentials in their sale section. Check out our review of their Cloud Cotton Quilt, too, which our shopping editor Blair plans to keep forever.
Brooklinen — Enjoy 20 percent off their entire collection of luxurious bedding and bath essentials. Check out our editors’ top picks here.
Overstock — Find discounts on more than one million items and get free shipping. They have patio furniture starting at $149, living room furniture starting at $179, kitchen appliances starting at $39, and beds starting at $199. Check out some of our editors’ favorite Overstock sofas here for more shopping inspiration.
Albany Park — Take up to 25 percent off all of their super stylish and comfortable sofas and sectionals. Check out our review of their Kova sofa and see all our top picks from their sale here.
Edloe Finch — Enjoy 25 percent off their select best-selling sofas, chairs, and other seating options.
Burrow — Enjoy huge savings on living room, bedroom, and outdoor furniture. Their outdoor furniture is on sale up to 35 percent off, their seating is on sale up to 30 percent off, and their accent chairs are on sale up to 20 percent off. Be sure to check out our thorough review of all of Burrow’s sofas and armchairs.
Boutique Rugs — Use code JULY4 to get an extra 15 percent off already discounted rugs. Check out our top picks from the sale here.
RugsUSA — Save as much as 75 percent across a gigantic selection of rugs in all shapes, styles, and colors in their clearance section.
Le Creuset — Snag discounts up to 35 percent on their beloved pots and pans in their summer cookware event. Check out our top picks from their sale here.
The Home Depot — Save on appliances, tools, outdoor power equipment, grills, patio furniture, lawn and garden, and more in their clearance section. See our top picks from their sale here.
Williams Sonoma — Save up to 70 percent off cookware, cutlery, countertop appliances, and more essential upgrades for your kitchen.
KitchenAid — Right now you can save up to $80 on select stand mixers. Check out our top picks from the KitchenAid sale and read our review of their shave ice attachment for even more summer fun.
Ashley — Get up to $1,000 off select home items, including big-ticket furniture pieces. Check out our favorite Ashley sofas and our top picks from their sale.
Joss & Main — Take up to 60 percent off their big clearance selection of home decor pieces — such as mirrors and lighting — as well as sofas, seats, tables, and more. Check out our absolutely favorite Joss & Main sofas here.
AllModern — Grab deals up to 60 percent off vases, planters, lights, and lots more home decor pieces in their clearance section. Check out our favorite AllModern sofas for more shopping inspiration.
QVC — New customers can use code NEWQVC30 to get $30 off any purchase of $60 or more. QVC’s clearance deals include discounts on bedding, blankets, vacuum cleaners, fans, and a lot more things to keep you comfortable this summer.
The Container Store — Find deals on select organizers and storage solutions for your living room, bathroom, bedroom, and home office. Check out our review of some of their organizers here.
Target — Score amazing deals for every room of your home. From 50 percent off outdoor furniture to 20 percent off kitchen appliances, rugs, and mattresses, Target has it all.
Etsy — You’ll be surprised by the selection of furniture and decor pieces in Etsy’s clearance section. Check out some of our favorite personalized Etsy gift options, too.
Nordstrom — Their home sale section is packed with deals on candles, luggage, cookware, blankets, and many more home goodies.
Terrain — Use code SUMMERISHERE to save an extra 30 percent on already reduced items. And make sure to stock up on one of our favorite items: these mosquito-repelling incense sticks.
Best Buy — Take up to 40 percent off major appliances such as dishwashers, washers and dryers, and refrigerators.
Samsung — You can save as much as $1,200 on refrigerators, $550 on washers and dryers, and $300 on dishwashers.
Castlery — Head to their July 4th sale to save up to 30 percent off select furniture items. Read our review of one of their comfy sofas to see why we love this brand so much.
Lowe’s — Their holiday offers give you big savings on appliances, outdoor grills, patio furniture, vacuum cleaners, as well as painting and decorating supplies.
Shark — Their sale section has discounts on stick vacuums, robot vacuums, and hair dryers. If you need help deciding which vacuum to get, check out our editors’ favorite Shark vacuums here.
Yankee Candle — Save up to 75 percent on select clearance items, including candles, air fresheners, and essential oils.
OKA — Shop their summer sale to get up to 75 percent off lighting, furniture, and decor. See some of our editors’ favorite OKA pieces here, too.
Blinds.com — Use code YAYSUMMER to get 45 percent off designer blind picks.
HSN — Get to their home clearance section to snag deals on mattresses, shelving units, vacuum cleaners, bedding, beach chairs, and lots more from this iconic retailer.
Plants.com — Save as much as 30 percent on plants in their clearance section.
The Citizenry — Check out their Archive Sale section to save up to 35 percent on limited-edition rugs, pillows, bedding, and other items to keep your home stylish and cozy.
1-800-Flowers — There’s always a reason to send flowers, and in their sale section, you can save as much as $15 on individual bouquets (and even more on gift baskets).
Chewy — You’ll always find great deals in their sale section, especially when it comes to food and toys for your pets. Read our review of their Disney toy collection here.
Lo & Sons — Get up to 40 percent off their summer travel essentials, such as their weekend bag, which is perfect for trips all year round.
Pottery Barn Teen — Take up to a whopping 60 percent off their classic furniture and home decor items. Their beds, dressers, chairs, tables, and lighting look so cool, we recommend them for people of all ages.
Pottery Barn Kids — Save up to 60 percent while refreshing kids’ bedrooms with these deals on beds and armchairs. Plus, save big on baby gear such as strollers and nursery chairs.
Fable Pets — Use code JULY20 to save 20 percent on next-level beds, toys, and leashes for your dog. Read our review of their stylish wooden crate to see why this pet brand is so popular.
Electrolux — Save up to 50 percent on vacuum cleaners (and get a free filter!), and save up to $550 on laundry appliances.
Houzz — Get big discounts up to 75 percent off furnishings for your entire home. From sofas, seating, and decor to outdoor grills and dining sets, their selection has smart finds for every room.
Diggs — Take 25 percent off their puppy crate and bedding set. Read our review of their dog crate here to see why it’s one of our favorites.
Top Furniture Deals
Raymour & Flanigan — Now’s the time to upgrade your living room furniture. Get up to 35 percent off everything, plus 35 percent off barstools, 25 percent off rugs, and 25 percent off decor and lighting. Check out our top sale picks here, then read our editor-tested guide to Raymour & Flanigan’s sofas.
Article — Get up to 40 percent off nearly 500 items, including outdoor finds, sofas and chairs, bedroom pieces, and more.
Allform — Use code JULY20 to get 20 percent off all purchases, plus, free delivery! Read our review of their corner sectional here.
Outer — Take up to 30 percent off all of their amazing outdoor furniture, as well as 15 percent off other outdoor accessories. Check out their top sale picks and read our review of their outdoor blanket here.
Design Within Reach — Save 15 percent on both indoor and outdoor furniture and accessories.
Apt2B — Their clearance section has huge furniture deals — like up to 50 percent off sofas, armchairs, sectionals, and ottomans.
Arhaus — Snag deals up to 45 percent off this incredibly chic and modern indoor and outdoor furniture. Learn why their Beale sofa made our list of best kid- and pet-friendly sofas.
Lovesac — Save up to 20 percent on these innovative and super comfortable bean bag type seating options. Check out our review of their Citysac lounge chair here.
Kardiel — Use code LUXE30 to save an extra 30 percent off your order. Read our review of their Newport sofa here.
Flexispot — Get up to $180 off an automatic standing desk. Check out our review of their stationary bike desk here — it’s pretty amazing!
Bloomingdale’s — Get up to 75 percent off select home products, and starting Saturday, July 1, you can also get 50 percent off select beach towels.
Grandin Road — Enjoy up to 75 percent off sitewide. Check out our favorite sofa picks for shopping inspiration, too.
Scout & Nimble — Get up to 20 percent off select home accents and decor, as well as dining chairs and outdoor benches.
Birch Lane — Use code FIREWORK to save an extra 20 percent on armchairs, sofas, and storage consoles, as well as discounts on rugs, throw pillows, and lighting. You get up to 60 percent in savings in total!
Ergoal — Take a whopping 59 percent off this ergonomic and super supportive office chair. Read our thorough review of the chair here for all the details.
Branch — Save as much as 19 percent when you upgrade your home office space with one of their wooden desks or posture-improving chairs.
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams — Enjoy savings of 35 percent on all orders of $4,000 or more, and enjoy savings of 30 percent on all orders of $3,999 or less. It’s rare to find deals this big on designer furniture, so check them out ASAP.
Valyou — Use code JULY to unlock their “buy one, get one 30 percent off” deal. One of their best-selling sectionals is discounted by thousands of dollars.
Soho Home — Outfit your living room with chic furniture and decor and save up to 50 percent in the process.
EQ3 — Enjoy 20 percent off select sofas, chairs, coffee tables, ottomans, and beds. This is the place where sleek style meets super high-quality construction.
2Modern — Take as much as 30 percent off their designer collection of seating, tables, and lighting pieces. You’ll find amazing outdoor furniture here, too!
Slumberland — Use code 23USA to get $25 off purchases of $99 or more. You can also save up to 60 percent on their high-quality furniture (and get free shipping).
Neighbor — Use code JULYFOURTH2023 to save 15 percent sitewide. Their selection of modern outdoor furniture is just what your patio, backyard, rooftop, or balcony needs for the summer.
The Inside — Use code JULY2023 to save 15 percent on orders under $499 and save 20 percent on orders over $499. They have modern furniture finds for your living room, bedroom, dining room, and outdoor space.
Top Rug & Decor Deals
Serena & Lily — During Serena & Lily’s Tent Sale, snag up to 70 percent off last-chance items and score an extra 15 percent off with the code BONUS. Check out our review of their bath towel here.
Lulu and Georgia — Enjoy savings up to 20 percent off sitewide so you can completely redecorate without breaking the bank. Check out our favorite under-$50 picks from them here.
Ruggable — Use code MYS23 to enjoy 15 percent off their entire site. During their Mystery Sale, you can also score discounts on their brand-new collab with Gray Malin.
Rug Source — Use code SEASON40 to save 40 percent at checkout. Browse their comprehensive collection and you’ll be sure to find the perfect rugs for every room of your home.
Rugs Direct — Head to their clearance section to find discounts up to 75 percent off an enormous selection of patterned, striped, shaped, and solid-color rugs.
H&M Home — Take up to 60 percent off throw pillows, blankets, vases, bedding, and more surprising home decor finds during their summer sale.
HAY — During their summer sale you can get 15 percent off sitewide. They seriously have some of the coolest organizers, lamps, and indoor and outdoor decor.
Ban.do — Enjoy 30 percent off their entire site with the code SPARKLER to refresh your space with bright and cheerful decor.
Society6 — Grab cheerful and stylish home decor gear and save up to 25 percent while doing so. Their best deals include 25 percent off bags and outdoor items, 20 percent off home decor, bed, and bath, and 10 percent off furniture.
Lumens — Save up to 60 percent on lights, ceiling pendants, floor lamps, and impeccably stylish wall sconces.
Ballard — Right now all of their outdoor furniture, throw pillows, umbrellas, tablecloths, and decor are on sale for 25 to 40 percent off. Read our review of one of their most beautiful vases here.
Levenger — Use code SUMMER25 to save 25 percent on purchases of $100 or more. Check out our review of their 5-year journal here.
Rejuvenation — Enjoy up to 60 percent off their Fourth of July Warehouse sale. Score furniture, hardware, lighting, and decor at a serious discount.
P. F. Candle Co. — Their summery candles are on sale for 30 percent off. Read our review of their lavender collection to see why we recommend them so highly.
Horne — Browse their clearance section to find deals up to 50 percent off on exquisite ceiling lights, lamps, wall sconces, and other decorations that will elevate your space.
ShopDisney — Use code SHIPMAGIC for free shipping on all orders over $75. Their colorful home decor pieces are perfect for kids (and adults) of all ages.
Mark & Graham — Just in time for the summer travel season, you can save up to 70 percent on classic luggage pieces and tote bags. And, if your order is over $200 you can get free shipping when you use the code SUMMER.
GOODEE — Their clearance section has amazing artisan decor pieces that will elevate any space. Check out some of our favorite picks here.
Joanna Buchanan — Brighten up your summer dining table with these discounts on gorgeous cloth napkins, placemats, and tablecloths. And spruce up your living room with cheerful throw pillows on sale, too.
Minted — Use code FIREWORKS to save 15 percent on artist-made decor. Check out our review of their services to see how you can find the perfect one-of-a-kind art pieces for your home.
Balsam Hill — Get a head start on Christmas decorations with discounts up to 50 percent off seasonal home decor.
Top Bedding & Bath Deals
Cozy Earth — Get up to 25 percent off sitewide. Our editors (and Oprah) love their cooling bamboo sheets and pajamas, and now’s your chance to try them.
The Company Store — Use code JULY4 to save 30 percent on purchases over $500, save 25 percent on purchases over $300, and save 15 percent on purchases over $150. Be sure to check out our review of their Cotton Mattress Pad and Turkish Cotton Bathmat.
Allswell — Use code STAR25 to get their hybrid mattress for as little as $171. Check out our review of Allswell’s Brick Mattress here.
Sijo — Take up to 30 percent off clearance items and save 10 percent when you put together your own custom bedding bundle. See our review of their eucalyptus sheets here.
Coyuchi — Enjoy 40 percent off their bedding and bath essentials. Check out our reviews of their Organic Sheet Set, Organic Matelasse Blanket, Organic Flannel Sheet Set, and Organic Bath Towels to learn why we love this brand.
Marlow — Take 20 percent off sitewide. Our Best List editor Britt found their adjustable firmness pillow to be super easy to use and super supportive.
Riley — Browse their clearance section to grab deals up to 25 percent off bed sheets, pillowcases, and duvet covers. Read our review of their bath towel here and learn why their bedsheets made our list of best cotton percale bedding here.
Buffy — Enjoy 15 to 25 percent off all products, including their comforters, duvet covers, pillows, and more. Read our review of their cooling eucalyptus sheets here.
Kassatex — Save 50 percent on towels, duvets, and more in their clearance section. Check out our review of their Luxury Spa Robe here, too.
Boll & Branch — Use code 15OFF to take 15 percent off luxury sheet sets. Read our review of their cotton percale sheet set here.
Ettitude — Their clearance section has amazing deals on sateen bedding that will keep you cool throughout the year. Check out our top picks from the sale here.
Muslin Comfort — Use code FIRE20 to save 20 percent on high-quality bedding and bath gear. Check out our review of their 365 Blanket to learn why we’re big fans of Muslin Comfort.
Pillow Cube — Get their signature Side Cube Pillow for $60 off, and enjoy up to 50 percent off other game-changing supportive pillow styles. Read our review of their Ice Cube Cooling Pillow PRO here.
FluffCo — Take 30 percent off retail prices for these 5-star-hotel-quality bed sheets, duvet covers, comforters, pillowcases, bath towels, bath robes, and more. Check out our review of their down alternative pillow here.
Crane & Canopy — Enjoy up to 70 percent off bedding, sheets, loungewear, and home decor. Be sure to read our review of their plush bath towels here, too.
My Sheets Rock — Use code FIREWORKS23 to save 15 percent on this amazing temperature-regulating bedding. Read our full review of their sheets to learn more.
Under the Canopy — Get up to 40 percent off sitewide. Read our review of their sateen sheets here.
Frontgate — Take up to 70 percent off sitewide (and take an additional 30 percent off clearance items). Check out our review of their Resort Cotton Bath Towel here.
Canadian Down & Feather Company — Get up to 25 percent off their entire site. They have a wide selection of goose-down duvets and goose-down pillows in various styles and thicknesses to suit your sleep needs. Read our review of their goose-down duvet here.
Sobel Westex — Enjoy savings up to 68 percent off these luxurious bath towel sets and bed sheet sets.
Rough Linen — Head to their bedding clearance section to save hundreds on linen bed sheet sets that will keep you cool all summer long. And don’t let the name fool you: These linens are exquisitely smooth.
Sleep Number — Buy one get one 50 percent off all their bedding sheet sets and pillowcase sets.
Top Mattress Deals
Saatva— Save as much as $600 when you buy their highest-end mattress and an adjustable base. See why we’re big fans of Saatva’s Classic Mattress.
Tempur-Pedic — Use code CLOUD30 to save 30 percent on their Cloud mattress. Their ProBreeze and LuxeBreeze mattresses are also $500 off. Learn why their Adapt mattress topper is one of our favorites.
Tuft & Needle — Pick up their Mint Hybrid mattress and wooden frame and save up to $700. All their other mattresses and bedding are on sale for up to 50 percent off. See why we’re big fans of their foam pillow and white noise machine, too.
Casper — Take 20 percent off everything — including next-level mattresses, pillows, bedding, and bundles. We found that their Nova Hybrid Snow Mattress is ideal for hot sleepers.
Nolah — All of their mattresses are 30 percent off and include two free pillows. Adjustable bases are up to $400 off, platform bases are up to $100 off, and mattress protectors are up to $65 off. Our contributor found Nolah’s Evolution mattress responsive pressure relief system to support all sleep styles.
Brooklyn Bedding — Use code JULY25 to save 25 percent off their entire site, which means you can save big on a new mattress and fresh bedding. Read our review of their Aurora Luxe Hybrid Cooling Mattress here.
Bear — Enjoy 35 percent off their entire site and get $400 worth of sleep accessories for free with any mattress. Read why we love their Pro Mattress and Elite Hybrid Mattress.
Molecule — Save up to 30 on your entire purchase, and be sure to use code JULY4TH to get two pillows for free. Read our review of their super-cooling Molecule 1 Mattress here.
Purple — Get up to $800 in savings when you buy a mattress and an adjustable base set. On their own, the Purple NewDay, Purple, and Purple Plus mattresses are each over $100 off. Read our full review of their Hybrid Premier 3 mattress here.
Helix — Use code JULY25 to get 25 percent off sitewide and get two free pillows with any mattress. Read our review of the Helix Midnight LUXE mattress here.
Birch — Use code FOJ25 to get 25 percent off sitewide (plus two free Eco-Rest pillows with any mattress purchase). Check out our review of their Luxe Natural mattress here.
Stearns & Foster — Take $400 off their Lux Estate, Lux Hybrid, and Reserve mattresses. This is the brand that made our home director switch back to a spring mattress.
Zinus — Take 20 percent off all full-priced items with the code JULY20. Their Green Tea mattress was our editors’ pick for Best Budget-Friendly Mattress, so definitely give that one a look!
Sleep Number — Get as much as $1,200 off their adjustable and sleep-improving mattresses. Plus, take 20 percent off temperature-regulating bedding and take up to 30 percent off pillows. Learn what makes their mattresses so smart here.
Awara — Save $400 on their eco-friendly hybrid mattresses, and get a full year to test it and return for free at any time during that window. Read our review of their Natural Hybrid Mattress here.
Eight Sleep — Save up to $150 on the Pod Mattress and $75 on a mattress cover. Read our review of their original Pod Pro here.
Beautyrest — Take $900 off mattresses and adjustable bases. By the way, did you know they make amazingly comfortable pet beds?
Naturepedic — Use code JULY4 to get 15 percent off any mattress purchase and receive two free pillows. Our editors are big fans of their organic mattress protectors.
PlushBeds — Save up to $1,250 on mattresses, plus get up to 25 percent off all toppers, pillows, and bedding. And did you know their Natural Bliss mattress made our list for Best Vegan Mattress?
Layla Sleep — Take $150 off their memory foam mattress and take $200 off their hybrid mattress, in addition to getting two free pillows, a free blanket, and a free mattress protector with your purchase. Be sure to check out our reviews of their double-sided memory foam mattress and down alternative comforter.
Serta — Enjoy up to $700 off their iComfortECO and Arctic mattresses and select adjustable bases. Save an additional 10 percent on Serta’s Mattress-in-a-Box deals, too.
Sealy — You can save up to $300 on select mattresses. From now until June 29 you can get two adjustable pillows for $69, and starting June 30, you can buy one adjustable pillow and get one free.
Cocoon by Sealy — Save 35 percent on all mattresses and get a free set of pillows and bed sheets with any mattress purchase.
Mattress Firm — Use code ELEVATE to receive a free adjustable base with any mattress purchase over $899. Their wide selection of Tempur-Pedic, Beautyrest, Sealy, and Serta mattresses is unbeatable.
Puffy — Use code PUFFYLUXURY to save up to $1,350 on your mattress purchase.
Leesa — Score up to $700 off select mattresses and receive a free mattress protector (worth $109) with your purchase. See why they made our list of best mattresses for kids.
Nectar — With Nectar’s 4th of July sale you can take 33 percent off everything in their store. Their mattresses start at just $359.
Amerisleep — Use code AS450 to save $450 off any mattress. Additionally, you can save 30 percent on adjustable bed bundles and 40 percent on upholstered bed frames (with a mattress purchase). Use code USA20 to get 20 percent off pillows, mattress toppers, and bamboo sheets, too.
DreamCloud — Enjoy a whopping 40 percent off all of their dreamy, cloud-like mattresses.
Vaya — Use code VAYA300 to get $300 off any mattress. You can also use code USA15 to take 15 percent off their platform beds. Their mattresses offer a cool and supportive night’s sleep.
Avocado Green — Use code USA to save 10 percent on sustainable, GOTS-certified organic mattresses. You can also save 20 percent on bedding and adjustable bases and 15 percent on furniture. Our Best List editor found their Green Mattress to have the perfect amount of firmness.
My Green Mattress — Use code FREEDOM to save up to $300 on organic mattresses plus get 15 percent off bedding and bases.
Happsy — Enjoy 15 percent off sitewide and use code JULY4 to get a free pillow with any mattress purchase. Their mattresses are made with organic cotton filling, pocketed springs, organic latex, and organic wool batting.
Emma — Save up to 60 percent off their super supportive mattresses. Use code ATEMMA to get an additional 5 percent off all purchases, too! Our executive lifestyle director Charli found Emma’s mattresses to be incredibly comfortable.
SweetNight — Enjoy up to 60 percent off all of their mattresses and save 40 percent on their Prime 4-in-1 flippable mattress. Plus, use code ATSWEETNIGHT to save an extra 5 percent. Read our review of their pillow here.
Charles P. Rogers — Take up to 70 percent off these top-rated mattresses and decorative beds. Your total savings amount could be hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars.
Siena — Take $300 off their memory foam mattress. For $99 more, you can add an accessory set — consisting of two cooling pillows, a sheet set, and a mattress protector — that’s valued at $499.
Brentwood Home — Use code JULY4 to save 10 percent sitewide.
Top Kitchen Deals
Sur La Table — With their special sale on nonstick cookware, you can save up to 60 percent on your new favorite daily-use pan. Read The Kitchn’s review of Sur La Table’s amazing spatula here.
Staub — Staub’s clearance section always has some hidden gems at great prices, and right now you can save up to 42 percent on cookware and cookware accessories. Check out our review of their glass-lidded Dutch oven here.
Our Place — Save up to 25 percent on a curated selection of tableware in their clearance section. Then read our review of their famous ceramic nonstick fry pan: the Always Pan 2.0.
Misen — Their outlet section has great deals on skillets, knives, and pans made by the people behind one of The Kitchn’s editors’ favorite nonstick frying pans.
Caraway — Save 10 percent sitewide at their big summer sale. Read The Kitchn’s review of Caraway’s stylish and durable cookware to see why so many people love it.
HexClad — Right now you can save up to 33 percent on incredibly nonstick cookware sets and high-quality knife sets. Their 12-inch fry pan is one of The Kitchn’s editors’ favorite nonstick pans.
Joseph Joseph — Save up to 50 on their 2-in-1 mandoline slicer and get lots more deals for your entire kitchen. Check out our top picks from the sale.
Made In — Enjoy hundreds of dollars in savings when you upgrade to their best-in-class cookware sets. We’re big fans of their bakeware line, nonstick frying pan, carbon steel skillet, and Dutch oven.
Zwilling — Take as much as 64 percent off these hardworking knives, food storage containers, cookware, and countertop appliances. According to The Kitchn’s editors, Zwilling makes some of the best kitchen knives around.
Nutribullet — Use code FIREWORKS to get 20 percent off all juicers. See The Kitchn’s review of their full-size blender here.
Fly By Jing — Take advantage of these deals on the brand that makes one of The Kitchn editors’ favorite chili crisp oils: Get up to 25 percent off sitewide and 50 percent off select clearance items. Check out The Kitchn’s top picks from their sale here.
Xtrema — Enjoy 20 percent off everything on their collection of cookware and bakeware pieces, and save an additional 20 percent on all items over $275.
Ooni — Get $100 off their Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven, which is ideal for backyard cookouts. Check out The Kitchn’s review of one of their ovens here.
L’OR Barista — Use code SUMMER25 to save $70 on this revolutionary coffee maker. Our social media editor Andrea found this French-made countertop appliance to be a worthy investment.
Clevr Blends — Try their SuperTea Starter Kit and save $15 when you use code SIPSUMMER. The kit includes two blends and a shaker bottle. Oprah (and our editors) both love these delicious blended drinks.
Solo Stove — Save up to 40 percent on their amazing Fire Pit, Shelter, and Fire Pit bundles. Learn how fun and easy to use these mini fire pits are.
ThermoWorks — Enjoy 30 percent off the Thermapen ONE (red, white, and blue colors only). The Kitchn’s editors love their instant-read thermometers and recommend them to everyone.
Corkcicle — Save 20 percent on their soft cooler bags, which are just as amazing as the tumbler that made The Kitchn’s list of best travel mugs.
Weber — Right now you can get $100 off select gas grills and $30 off their Lumin electric grills.
Bokksu — Enjoy up to 20 percent off these delicious Japanese gift sets and snacks. All orders over $99 get a free surprise snack bag, too. Read The Kitchn’s full review of their subscription boxes here.
YETI — Check out their selection of Independence Day items and get free customization options on their tumblers and water bottles. The Kitchn’s editors are big fans of their coolers and travel mugs.
Tenzo Tea — Use code SPECIAL10 to save $10 on high-quality matcha green tea powder.
Seattle Coffee Gear — Save hundreds of dollars on top-notch espresso machines with their open box sale. If you’ve had your eye on one of these, now is your chance to get one without paying full price.
Rachael Ray — Rachael Ray’s clearance section is full of discounts on serving dishes, pots, pans, and, of course, EVOO bottles.
Farberware — Head to their clearance section for deals up to 30 percent off top-of-the-line cookware and bakeware. Read The Kitchn’s review of one of their kitchen accessories here.
Tovala — Right now you can save $150 on their Smart Oven, which made The Kitchn’s list of best smart ovens. Read The Kitchn’s full review of the Smart Oven Pro here, too.
Snake River Farms — Use code GRILLINTHEUSA to get a free grill pack of meats with any purchase.
ECOlunchbox — Use code ZEROWASTE to get one free Camping Tray when you buy either a 4-pack or 6-pack of Camping Trays.
Meyer — Enjoy 30 percent off their entire site. You’ll be impressed by their huge selection of pots, pans, nonstick skillets, and more cookware essentials.
Umamicart — Save up to 20 percent on select summery snacks, meats, drinks, and more. Read The Kitchn’s review of this beloved Asian grocery store.
Health-Ade — Use code FIZZY4TH to save 25 percent sitewide. Check out The Kitchn’s interview with this kombucha brand’s founder here, too.
Sips By — Use code AMERICA to get 20 percent off all teas.
Partners Coffee — Snag 20 percent off their entire lineup of roasted-to-order coffee, and check out The Kitchn’s review of their instant coffee (which is perfect to pack in your bag while traveling).
Quicklly — Use code 4THJULY20 to save 20 percent on all purchases. Everything from this Indian food and grocery delivery service is amazingly fresh and flavorful.
Year & Day — Enjoy 10 percent off their Outdoor Core Set of plates and bowls that are perfect for al fresco dining. Read our review of their dip dishes here, too.
Anolon — Automatically save up to 30 percent on pots, pans, and cookware sets. Plus, get free shipping. Read The Kitchn’s review of their nonstick skillet here.
Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co. — Use code STARSANDSTRIPES to get 17.76 percent off your order. Check out our review of their pumpkin spice coffee blend here.
Try the World — Use code HAPPY4TH to get 20 percent off all subscription and gift orders and free shipping. These international snack boxes are the best!