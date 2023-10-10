We Asked Three Brooklinen Employees Their Favorite Set of Sheets — And The Answer Might Surprise You (They’re on Sale!)
At Apartment Therapy, we bring all sorts of products — ranging from bedding to vacuums — into our small spaces to test whether they’re really worth the money. Although we consider ourselves knowledgeable when it comes to all things home, we recently decided to turn to real pros: Store employees. They interact with all of the different products a retailer has to offer and often bring them home to test them, too. For our first iteration of this series, we went to Brooklinen’s store in Brooklyn to chat with three employees — Angelo, Tessa, and Ella — and found that all three recommended one type of bedding across the board, so we absolutely had to write about it.
All three said that they personally sleep with Brooklinen’s Linen Sheets. If that isn’t a ringing endorsement, I don’t know what is. We know that linen sheets are usually summer or hot-weather sheets, but two of our interviewees said that they sleep with the linen year-round. Plus, Brooklinen is having a huge sale right now, which ends October 11, so now is the perfect time to snag these sheets on sale.
Below, we find out why these linen sheets are a favorite among Angelo, Tessa, and Ella.
What are the Brooklinen Linen Sheets?
The Linen Sheets from Brooklinen are made in Portugal out of European Flax. This lightweight sheet is dyed in small batches and is OEKO-TEX Certified.
“I think when people look at linen, they think about linen as a gauzy kind of material that’s a little bit scratchy, but we actually, percent-wise, sell more linen [in stores] compared to online,” Angelo says. “It makes such a huge difference when they come in here because our linen is actually softer than what you think of linen is. It’s stonewashed first, so even before packaging, we wash it with stones, so it basically has this kind of wear to it right away and it becomes softer through more time and several washes. When people actually feel that in person, they’re like, ‘Oh, I didn’t think it’d be that soft,’ and they usually go with that.”
The Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Core Sheets Set is the best-selling sheets set online and still does sell very well in stores, according to Angelo, so that is the sheets set that the employees first show to people who walk into the stores and then take them over to linen.
“Linen, while also being super breathable, is also our most open weave,” Tessa says. “It is really great at moisture absorption, so it can absorb up to 20 percent of its own weight without feeling damp, if you’re a sweaty sleeper or if you’re in a humid environment, linen is going to keep you feeling dry, not sticky at all when you sleep.”
After interviewing everyone, I was so curious about the linen sheets that I walked over and felt them before I left the store. I can quadruple-confirm that they are much softer than any other linen sheets I’ve touched, so much so that they almost feel like cotton.
What Brooklinen Employees Said:
“I’ve been at Brooklinen for three years now and I’m a hot sleeper, so I get warm easily, I’ve been a fan of our linen because that is one of our breathable sheets.”— Angelo, store manager
“This is my favorite sheet; I’m a very hot sleeper. Not only am I a hot sleeper, one of the problems that happens when you’re really hot is that you sweat a little bit in your sleep. It’s not the cutest thing to talk about, but it’s definitely real.”— Tessa, assistant store manager
“I actually started with Luxe, but I can’t not do linen — once you’ve started with that, you can’t go back. Definitely my favorite fabric type.”— Ella, visual sales lead
If you’re looking for a color that will turn your bed into a cozy fall haven, Ella recommends Raisin, saying that it’s a “good intro to fall.” She keeps her linen sheets year round, but layers over them with her duvet and duvet cover, and then adds another layer as it gets chillier. If you tend to get cold in fall, you might want to opt for Brooklinen’s flannel sheets, which Angelo just switched to as the temperatures began to swap.
And if you’re still not convinced that linen is the right choice for you, everyone recommends snagging this limited-edition patterned bedding collaboration with artist Zoe Schlacter before it sells out. This sale only lasts through October 11, so don’t miss your opportunity to save 20 percent.