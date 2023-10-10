We Asked Three Brooklinen Employees Their Favorite Set of Sheets — And The Answer Might Surprise You (They’re on Sale!)

“I think when people look at linen, they think about linen as a gauzy kind of material that’s a little bit scratchy, but we actually, percent-wise, sell more linen [in stores] compared to online,” Angelo says. “It makes such a huge difference when they come in here because our linen is actually softer than what you think of linen is. It’s stonewashed first, so even before packaging, we wash it with stones, so it basically has this kind of wear to it right away and it becomes softer through more time and several washes. When people actually feel that in person, they’re like, ‘Oh, I didn’t think it’d be that soft,’ and they usually go with that.”