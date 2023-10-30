Newsletters

10 Under-$20 Storage Finds from Marshalls That’ll Help You Declutter in Style

published yesterday
Shopping at Marshalls can be a therapeutic experience. It’s one of those stores you might frequently enter with no particular goal in mind, opting instead to browse their wide selection of discounted designer labels, random (yet strangely delicious?) grocery products, and pretty much whatever else you can think of. But you’d be doing yourself a disservice if you didn’t also have a look at their storage solutions. Both in-store and online, you’ll find a number of stylish and budget-friendly bins and baskets that’ll declutter your surfaces in a flash. We managed to find 10 examples under $20 that’ll work well in any room, from the bathroom to the kitchen to the closet. They’re all clean and neutral in appearance, so if you’re into a more minimalist aesthetic, you’ll especially enjoy our top picks. Technically, these products are nothing revolutionary design-wise, but they will make a huge difference when it comes to corralling clutter and making your space feel more organized.

2-Tier Storage Organizer
Marshalls
$16.99

We think this two-tier drawer system would work wonders in your home office, regardless of whether you use it to hold snacks, stationery, or something else. What's cool about it are the woven baskets, which add a bit of a boho vibe. You'll find that they're easy to slide out and serve as great catch-alls for your random bits and bobs.

Spinning Organizer
Marshalls
$8.00
was $9.99

If your vanity could also use a pick-me-up, snag this spinning organizer for just $8. Its clear material makes it easy to see which lipstick or concealer is in which compartment, making your morning routine more efficient. Of course, you could also use this item in your breakfast nook to hold coffee pods, napkins, packaged foods, and more.

Alpine Storage Basket
Marshalls
$16.99

If you're a reader, this simple fabric basket would make a wonderful storage spot for books and magazines, not to mention a blanket or two. Plop it next to your sofa, and keep your coffee table free of chaos. We also appreciate the basket's woven design, which will add some texture to your surroundings without looking too busy.

Compact Organizer with Mirrors and Bamboo Lid
Marshalls
$7.99

Whether you use this organizer to hold skincare or sewing supplies, you'll no doubt love its multiple small compartments and pretty bamboo lid. The box will look nice anywhere you put it, and its lid will keep the contents safe from rowdy pets or kids. In total, you get six little sections, so you can separate the small items you choose to store inside.

Foil And Wrap Drawer Organizer
Marshalls
$15.00
was $19.99

Pretty much any standard roll of plastic wrap or aluminum foil will fit inside this sleek drawer organizer, whose sharp edges also make it easier to cut sections. This product is made by editor-favorite organization brand mDesign, so we trust that it'll truly keep your drawer neat and get the job done. No more wrestling with Saran wrap!

Aldo Medium Closet Storage Box
Marshalls
$16.99

Store out-of-season clothes inside this lidded fabric box, also by mDesign. It'll keep dust at bay no matter how long you have it under your bed or in the back of your closet, and its clear panel also lets you keep an eye on what's inside. In other words, you won't have to dig through old shoeboxes just to find that one shirt or scarf you want to wear.

London Storage Basket
Marshalls
$12.99

How dazzling would a row of these gold-toned metal baskets look on your shelf? The basket's glossy brass finish is nothing short of eye-catching, and its tall sides make for a lot of holding room. What's more, its open, caged design makes it so easy to throw anything inside, whether that's kids' toys or undersink bathroom essentials.

Bamboo Cosmetic Carousel
Marshalls
$14.99

Marshalls also carries this bamboo spinning organizer, which features two main compartments and a central section. Although it's designed to hold makeup, we could just as easily see it doubling as a utensil caddy in the kitchen. Because the organizer rotates, you'll be able to reach over and quickly grab the spatula you need without having to rifle through the entire bunch.

2-Piece 4-Drawer Organizer
Marshalls
$10.00
was $19.99

Another acrylic piece, this organizer can efficiently store a number of different makeup products. Up top, you get little slots for lip products and foundations. Below that, you'll find three rows of drawers that are perfect for just about everything else, including eyeshadow palettes, powders, and brushes. Say goodbye to a crowded bathroom counter once and for all.

Decorative Marble Box
Marshalls
$16.99

How could you not love a decor piece that also serves a practical purpose? Although it's categorized as an accessory, this beautiful marble box can also hold your entryway essentials and keep them concealed for a tidier look. Store your keys, wallet, and other personal items inside, then pull the matching lid over top for added security. We also love the box's slightly varied white finish, as well as its versatility.

