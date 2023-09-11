This Simple Hack Will Organize Your Medicine Cabinet for Good

For those planning to do the hack, take note that medicine cabinet in the video is located in the kitchen, which means it has bigger and deeper storage space and can hold large bins. For those with more conventional medicine cabinets in the bathroom, there are small trays and bins on Amazon and IKEA, as well as other retailers. Another smart person also organized their bathroom cabinet using index card holders.



If messy medicine cabinets were a sickness, then consider yourself cured!



Buy: mDesign Plastic Storage Organizer, 4 pack, $38.99 (normally $45.99)