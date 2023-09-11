This Simple Hack Will Organize Your Medicine Cabinet for Good
How is it that medicine cabinets are always so messy? A family has finally organized their medicine cabinet—even calling it a “dream come true”— thanks to one unbelievably simple hack.
In the video below from organizing experts @fithomeorganizer, we see a kitchen cabinet filled with bins, each one having a different label. For instance, there’s one for “travel,” another one with “flu/cold,” and there are respective containers for every household member.
This system is simple but efficient. The bins categorize meds and vitamins according to purpose and owner, reducing confusion, as well as eliminating the need to go through all the items every time someone has to take their pills. In addition, limiting many small containers into just several big baskets makes the space less visually cluttered.
“This makes my OCD happy and calm. Thank you for the idea,” a commenter said. Another added: “This is my love language.”
For those planning to do the hack, take note that medicine cabinet in the video is located in the kitchen, which means it has bigger and deeper storage space and can hold large bins. For those with more conventional medicine cabinets in the bathroom, there are small trays and bins on Amazon and IKEA, as well as other retailers. Another smart person also organized their bathroom cabinet using index card holders.
If messy medicine cabinets were a sickness, then consider yourself cured!
