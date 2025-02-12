Every morning the sound of my alarm pulls me out of my sleep, and I’m left deciding whether to roll over for five more minutes or frantically jump up to start my day. I’m not ashamed to admit that I’ve never been a morning person, and that I value my sleep. So when I see TikTok’s of people waking up at 5 a.m. to head to their workout class and get ready for the day, it feels exhausting — even though I do enjoy other lifestyle habits like wellness pairing.