I Tried the Viral Mel Robbins Morning Routine, and Now I’ll Never Start My Days Another Way
Every morning the sound of my alarm pulls me out of my sleep, and I’m left deciding whether to roll over for five more minutes or frantically jump up to start my day. I’m not ashamed to admit that I’ve never been a morning person, and that I value my sleep. So when I see TikTok’s of people waking up at 5 a.m. to head to their workout class and get ready for the day, it feels exhausting — even though I do enjoy other lifestyle habits like wellness pairing.
But when Mel Robbins, the New York Times bestselling author, podcast host, motivational speaker, and CEO, shared the six-step morning routine that she swears by on TikTok, I tuned in.
After watching the viral video, I knew I had to try it out. Robbins is known for her routines, but this one felt different. I decided to try it for seven days, and here’s how it went.
Step #1: Get up when the alarm rings.
The first step in the routine is to get out of bed when the alarm rings. I usually set my alarm earlier than necessary to give myself some extra lounging time before getting up. However, with this routine I had to get up right away. Robbins shares in the TikTok that “lying in bed makes you overthink and amps up anxiety, and can even make depression worse.”
She also recommends counting down “5-4-3-2-1” to make the process easier. When I changed my approach to getting up when my alarm went off, I noticed I completed all my tasks earlier, had more time in the day for other things, and felt productive overall. By day six I noticed a complete shift. On this day, it was a Saturday, and the momentum from the challenge was still high. I woke up at 7 a.m., did the six steps, worked out, volunteered, and had a productive day.
Step #2: Make your bed.
Here’s where it became tricky for me. In the past I made my bed every morning, but recently I’ve been slacking because of time and motivation. In the routine, Robbins suggests making your bed and cleaning up as soon as you wake up. “It’s the simplest way to practice discipline. A promise kept no matter what,” Robbins shared on TikTok.
For this step I mustered up the energy every morning to do it, and I noticed by day two that my bed and room felt put-together, which provided me with a satisfying feeling. I loved seeing my bed made and knowing that my space was in a great place when I returned home. It made a difference in my day and my night routine too, I might add.
Step #3: High-five yourself in the mirror.
This step felt a bit awkward at first, but it was fairly easy. I’ve shared positive affirmations to myself in the mirror — whether it was verbally speaking it out loud as I looked at my reflection, or simply writing them on Post-Its and placing them on the mirror so I can see them every morning — but I’ve never high-fived myself.
Robbins says, “Give yourself a high five. No joke. It requires your brain to focus on self-love and positive reinforcement.” After doing this step, it felt like I was high-fiving myself, which was a cool mental switch. This step allowed me to self-motivate, but in a different way than usual.
Step #4: Drink water before you drink anything else.
I always start my day by drinking water before anything else, so this step was familiar to me. On TikTok Robbins says, “Your body is craving water when you wake up. Plus, water boosts mental performance.” I didn’t notice any mental performance changes, but I will say that normally I feel much better once my body is hydrated after a full night’s rest.
Step #5: Take in the morning light.
Robbins shares, “Morning light resets your body clock, boosts energy, and improves your mental health — even on cloudy days.” I walked around my neighborhood block for a few minutes to soak in the sunlight and clear my mind each morning. Despite the cold temperatures, the air was surprisingly refreshing and gave me a burst of energy, and it prepared me for my morning workout. It was a simple but grounding step that not only helped wake me up physically, but also set a positive tone for the rest of my day.
Step #6: Move your body.
“Whether it’s a walk, a stretch, or a workout, morning movement boosts your mood, clears your mind, and makes you more productive.” Robbins shares. This is fairly similar to step five, so on some days, I would merge the two. For this step, I intentionally scheduled workouts in the morning so that I could wake up early. For example, I scheduled a walk before my 8 a.m. pilates workout and afterward, I felt so productive, had a lot of energy, and wanted to take on more tasks for the day.
Other workouts I implemented were cardio and strength training in the gym. No matter the workout, I still had the same results: a productive mood. I am not a morning person, so this was huge for me because sometimes I will skip the workout in the morning and move it to the evenings. With this routine, I’ve noticed that morning workouts lead to a far more productive day.
What I Learned from Mel Robbins’ Six-Step Morning Routine
In the beginning, I struggled with getting out of bed immediately, remembering to make my bed, and high-fiving myself. As I went through the week, I realized just how much it was all about changing my mindset. To overcome the challenge, I took it one day at a time. By sticking with the routine, I learned that consistency, even in the small actions, truly leads to a bigger change.
By the end of the week, the challenges I had in the beginning were non-existent. I noticed my mood shifted and the simple act of making my bed each morning became second nature to me. High-fiving became a small yet powerful act that gave me a confidence boost.
Overall, I’m proud of myself for completing this as a night owl. If you decide to try the routine, I recommend taking it one day at a time, and you’ll see results as you progress.