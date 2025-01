I Tried This TikTok Trend for Seven Days, and It Changed My Life

I sometimes enjoy my meals with my favorite TV show or a podcast, but I decided to take a break from multitasking during mealtime and fully focus on the food. This meant not being on my phone, aka no scrolling through social media or texting. Instead, I savored each bite and noticed how much more mindful I became. It allowed me to feel grounded and present in the moment. While it was tempting to pick up my phone, I quickly snapped out of it. After all, the text messages and social media posts will be there, but I needed to focus on “me” time.