I Tried This TikTok Trend for Seven Days, and It Changed My Life
If you’re active on TikTok, you’re probably discovering new wellness trends daily. I’ve come across so many interesting ones, like October Core and the Winter Arc. While some of them can feel a bit overwhelming because they involve some sort of discipline and challenge, I recently stumbled upon one that’s actually relaxing and easy to incorporate into your daily life — the ”wellness pairing” trend, as HerCampus calls it.
What Is the Wellness Pairing Trend?
Wellness pairing is a simple yet effective trend that involves combining two wellness activities with the sole focus on nurturing your well-being. This can look like walking while listening to a podcast, cooking while watching your favorite TV show, or taking a bubble bath while listening to calming meditation music.
Similar to habit stacking, wellness pairing is a great way to get the most out of your time with habitats that complement each other. The goal is to implement self-care practice on a daily basis to improve your overall wellness.
How I Applied the Wellness Pairing Trend to My Everyday Life
When I first learned about wellness pairing, I realized that I was already practicing it in my day-to-day life — I just didn’t know there was a name for it. But when I learned more about the trend, I decided to be more intentional about it. For seven days, I picked intentional pairing activities that would support my mental, physical, and emotional well-being.
Here’s what my week of wellness pairings looked like:
Day 1: Journaling and Listening to Jazz Music
I love to start my weeks off journaling at night before bed because it helps set the tone for the days ahead. While I often have music playing in the background when I’m doing most things, this time, I decided to play jazz music while journaling. I intentionally chose jazz because it’s very soothing and always puts me in a great mood.
After I finished journaling, I noticed I felt more at ease and when I was writing, the words tend to flow easier. I enjoyed this pairing because it allowed me to take a minute to slow down and live in the present moment while feeling comfortable.
Day 2: Cooking Dinner and Watching TV
Today was a fun one. Before I started cooking, I turned on one of my favorite television shows, Girlfriends. This felt natural, because this was something that I already do. However, this week, I noticed how much more cozy it felt while focusing on the tasks at hand like chopping vegetables.
Day 3: Eating Meals and Phone Down Time
I sometimes enjoy my meals with my favorite TV show or a podcast, but I decided to take a break from multitasking during mealtime and fully focus on the food. This meant not being on my phone, aka no scrolling through social media or texting. Instead, I savored each bite and noticed how much more mindful I became. It allowed me to feel grounded and present in the moment. While it was tempting to pick up my phone, I quickly snapped out of it. After all, the text messages and social media posts will be there, but I needed to focus on “me” time.
Day 4: Laundry and Catching Up with a Friend
Laundry always feels a bit mundane to me. Today, I decided to switch it up a bit and catch up with a friend while doing so. It was the perfect multitask and made laundry feel less like a chore. By the time I was done with laundry, I didn’t realize how much time had gone by so I definitely recommend this wellness pairing as it allows you to be productive in multiple ways.
Day 5: Face Mask and Drinking Tea
This pairing was all about relaxation. I applied a sheet mask and enjoyed a hot cup of ginger tea to relax before bed. This combination felt like a mini spa day and left me feeling relaxed inside and out. It was the perfect cost-effective way to pamper myself during the week.
Day 6: Wrapping Christmas Gifts and Talking on the Phone with Loved Ones
Friday’s wellness pairing was a cozy one. I wrapped Christmas gifts while chatting on the phone with my family. My family members live relatively far away, so this was fun to do. The act of wrapping presents is already a calming activity, especially when you love Christmas like me. But adding the conversation made the experience better. It helped me get into the holiday spirit as well as feel productive and connected at the same time.
Day 7: Walking and Listening to a Podcast
One of my favorite activities is going for a walk. I always have a clear mind and end up in a better mood when I do it. I decided to pair this walk with a podcast. I joined a run club earlier this year, and while I usually chat with some of the members during our workouts, I wanted to enjoy some solo time this week. The podcast I chose was about 40 minutes long, which was about the same time I spent walking, making it a perfect fit. It turned out to be one of the most peaceful activities by far this week. The combination of fresh air, endorphins, and a great podcast created a sense of balance for me.
How I Felt After Completing the Challenge
After fully intentionally incorporating the wellness pairing trend into my week, it has been a game-changer. I was able to fully focus on the present moment, listen to my needs, and become intentional with how I was managing my time. Sometimes, I get distracted and lose focus, but this trend is a great way to make the most out of your day.
If you’re interested in incorporating some wellness hacks into your day-to-day this new year, this trend may be a great way to start. Whether it’s journaling with jazz music or going for a walk while listening to a podcast, these pairings make wellness feel like a natural and enjoyable experience.