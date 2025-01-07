I Tried This TikTok Trend for Seven Days, and It Changed My Life

One of my favorite activities is going for a walk. I always have a clear mind and end up in a better mood when I do it. I decided to pair this walk with a podcast. I joined a run club earlier this year, and while I usually chat with some of the members during our workouts, I wanted to enjoy some solo time this week. The podcast I chose was about 40 minutes long, which was about the same time I spent walking, making it a perfect fit. It turned out to be one of the most peaceful activities by far this week. The combination of fresh air, endorphins, and a great podcast created a sense of balance for me.