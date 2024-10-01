Newsletters

This Stylish Hack Will Hide All Your Messy Cables (It’s So Easy!)

If there’s one thing I truly hate dealing with, it’s cables. No matter how neat and polished you might get your home looking, a tangled mess of cables immediately stands out. I’ve spent most of my time trying to figure out how to hide cables, shoving them indiscriminately behind pieces of furniture or maneuvering them into corners. While practical, the results usually aren’t pretty, and I found myself looking for a solution that’s both practical and stylish. 

Luckily, TikTok creator Nick Lowry (nikl0w_) has one that also works perfectly for anyone looking to add more artwork to their home. In a video about his favorite space-saving apartment hacks, he shows how he uses a deep picture frame but leaves the back out to hide clutter or cover up cables. It’s a quick, easy solution that can add style and clean up your home in one go!

What sets this apart from other cable organizers or hacks, of course, is that you don’t need a special product for it. While cable organizers are a great option for some, they can look a bit spartan, in my opinion, and don’t work with all decor choices. A hack like this can also round out a gallery wall, if you set it up on a table or bench right below one. 

While this hack may take a little bit of work — it can be hard to find a picture frame without a back, and you may have to do a little rigging to ensure your print stays in place — it’s an easy way to add some life to a room while ensuring you can hide cables or clutter you don’t want guests to see. Just make sure it’s balanced well and doesn’t accidentally fall forward!

