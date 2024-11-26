Shoppers Are Buying This $12 Michaels Holiday Decor 4 at a Time (It’s So Cute!)

Another person wrote: “I love this bow pillow. It’s a great decoration for your couch!! Everyone loves it!! I have gotten great compliments! Great material!”



And because these pillows don’t totally scream Christmas, you can keep them out as long as you want. They go well with plaid, but they’ll also pair perfectly with hearts and pink accessories on Valentine’s Day!



Grab these pillows from Michaels while they’re still in stock and marked down to under $15 each. They might just become your new favorite piece of holiday decor!