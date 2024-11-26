Shoppers Are Buying This $12 Michaels Holiday Decor 4 at a Time (It’s So Cute!)
Michaels may be your go-to spot for arts and crafts supplies, but its seasonal home decor section is also always on point. For example, right now Michaels has two bow pillows in its holiday collection that are so adorable, you’ll want to keep them out year-round.
From the Michaels brand Ashland, these throw pillows come in two sizes — 14 inches long and 19 inches long — and are made from a soft velvet-finish polyester fabric. They’re gathered in the middle with a matching band that gives them that holiday bow look.
Right now both are marked down 50% off, so you can grab one for your couch, favorite chair, and bed without blowing through your gift-shopping budget.
“I bought four of these beautiful red bow pillows to go in my dining room chairs for the holidays as back support,” one Michaels shopper wrote in their review. “They are stunning and add such a holiday flair. The fabric is nice weight and soft to the touch, but they hold their shape. Love them!!!”
Another person wrote: “I love this bow pillow. It’s a great decoration for your couch!! Everyone loves it!! I have gotten great compliments! Great material!”
And because these pillows don’t totally scream Christmas, you can keep them out as long as you want. They go well with plaid, but they’ll also pair perfectly with hearts and pink accessories on Valentine’s Day!
Grab these pillows from Michaels while they’re still in stock and marked down to under $15 each. They might just become your new favorite piece of holiday decor!