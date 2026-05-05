Michaels’ New $20 Summer Decor Looks Straight Out of Restoration Hardware
Some may argue that the home decor section at Michaels can be hit or miss. But those naysayers’ minds are about to be changed. Not only has Michaels teamed up with Jonathan Adler on a recent decor collection, but the craft superstore has also rolled out its own line of coastal finds that look so high-end you’ll be doing a triple-take when you see them.
“I usually cannot stand the home decor at Michaels. But you guys, their new coastal line may have proved me wrong,” Ana Egger, an interiors stylist and design pro behind @stagedby.ana.egger, shared in a recent Instagram video.
Ana spotlighted a few of her favorite finds from Michaels’ latest summer collection, and one piece really stood out from the rest. It’s a ceramic tabletop organizer shaped like a cluster of oyster shells, and it looks so incredibly chic and expensive.
Michaels’ Absolutely Nailed Coastal Statement Accessories
“Nightstand styling,” Ana said about the trinket dish. “All your little jewelry. Perfection.” She later showed all of her followers that she did end up taking it home and styling it this way on her own nightstand.
The piece’s four little sections, which each feature a hand-painted-looking blue glaze, are the perfect size for small pieces of jewelry like rings and earrings, as well as other bedside essentials like chapstick, hand cream, or even earplugs.
The Michaels home decor section has officially proven itself as a serious contender for stylish finds. There are so many good, expensive-looking pieces that you can pick up for well under $50 and treat yourself to that high-end home-decor-store look for so much less.
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