Michaels’ New $20 Summer Decor Looks Straight Out of Restoration Hardware

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via…read more
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Alameda, CA - October 19, 2017: Michael's Craft Retail Chain store. Michaels sells a variety of arts and crafts products
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Some may argue that the home decor section at Michaels can be hit or miss. But those naysayers’ minds are about to be changed. Not only has Michaels teamed up with Jonathan Adler on a recent decor collection, but the craft superstore has also rolled out its own line of coastal finds that look so high-end you’ll be doing a triple-take when you see them.

“I usually cannot stand the home decor at Michaels. But you guys, their new coastal line may have proved me wrong,” Ana Egger, an interiors stylist and design pro behind @stagedby.ana.egger, shared in a recent Instagram video.

Ana spotlighted a few of her favorite finds from Michaels’ latest summer collection, and one piece really stood out from the rest. It’s a ceramic tabletop organizer shaped like a cluster of oyster shells, and it looks so incredibly chic and expensive. 

Michaels’ Absolutely Nailed Coastal Statement Accessories

“Nightstand styling,” Ana said about the trinket dish. “All your little jewelry. Perfection.” She later showed all of her followers that she did end up taking it home and styling it this way on her own nightstand.

The piece’s four little sections, which each feature a hand-painted-looking blue glaze, are the perfect size for small pieces of jewelry like rings and earrings, as well as other bedside essentials like chapstick, hand cream, or even earplugs.

Blue Seashell Ceramic Trinket Dish by Ashland
$30$12
$12 at Michaels

Although this dish looks like it might set you back close to $100, you can grab it from Michaels for just $12.

Faux Shell Tabletop Décor by Ashland
$90$36
$36 at Michaels

Another standout piece from the Modern Coast collection at Michaels is this oversized shell catchall dish that would look stellar on a coffee table, kitchen island, or entryway console. It’s already marked 40 percent off (yes, really!), so you can grab it for just $36.

Framed Coastal Jump Wall Décor by Ashland
$50$20
$20 at Michaels

Ana also gushed over this framed black-and-white print from the same collection. It’s perfect for a bathroom or guest bedroom, and it comes framed and matted for just $20.

The Michaels home decor section has officially proven itself as a serious contender for stylish finds. There are so many good, expensive-looking pieces that you can pick up for well under $50 and treat yourself to that high-end home-decor-store look for so much less.

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