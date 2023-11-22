Michaels’ $5 Miniature Houses Are a Crafty Holiday Must-Have
As the holidays get closer, the weather is getting just chilly enough to spend more time indoors. Besides snuggling up with a book and wrapping yourself in the coziest covers, it’s a convenient time to incorporate more hands-on activities, especially if they’re Christmas-themed.
Whether you’re planning an intimate holiday cocktail party, creating handmade ornaments, or building a gingerbread house, there’s an endless list somewhere on the internet of crafty DIY projects for the holiday season. But with a paint palette and a few low-cost items from Michaels, you can easily create a little holiday village and celebrate Craftsmas with your loved ones or alone.
The brilliant idea for this holiday house painting party comes from Taylor (@bluefircrafts), a DIYer who frequently posts crafts on her TikTok account. In a recent video, she shared that a small, wooden home (imagine the size of a gingerbread house) at Michaels is only $5 and is perfect for a holiday crafting project. With a variety of shapes to choose from — including a camper — you’ll have everything you need to get started.
Beyond paint, there are tons of other small accessories to buy and use to make your little wooden house stand out, including string lights, bows, bottlebrush trees, wreaths, and glitter. You can be as creative as your heart desires with this DIY, and that includes decorating the roof. (A handful of cotton beautifully mimics fresh snow!) In her video, Taylor recommended trying your local Dollar Tree for other dainty decor like nutcrackers, but Michaels is well-stocked with holiday supplies.
At the end of her video, Taylor showed off an array of mini homes covered in candy canes, glitter, and red bows that she and her guests decorated.
While she planned this extravagant party months in advance, there’s still plenty of time to gather your friends or loved ones together for an afternoon of crafting, or to schedule some solo time to do this on your own.
No matter how you choose to DIY your own holiday cottage, here’s hoping for a Happy Craftsmas for all!