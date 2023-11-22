Michaels’ $5 Miniature Houses Are a Crafty Holiday Must-Have

Beyond paint, there are tons of other small accessories to buy and use to make your little wooden house stand out, including string lights, bows, bottlebrush trees, wreaths, and glitter. You can be as creative as your heart desires with this DIY, and that includes decorating the roof. (A handful of cotton beautifully mimics fresh snow!) In her video, Taylor recommended trying your local Dollar Tree for other dainty decor like nutcrackers, but Michaels is well-stocked with holiday supplies.