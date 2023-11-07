HomeGoods Has Huge Gingerbread Houses, and They’re Selling Out Fast
Holiday decorating season is officially here, and you can always count on HomeGoods to deliver when it comes to holiday cheer. Though the retailer has recently shuttered its online shop, shoppers have taken to social media to show off their favorite in-store finds, including massive gingerbread houses that will make any room in your house exponentially more merry and bright.
Even before the first sign of trick-or-treaters, HomeGoods fans were stocking up on the giant gingerbread houses, which come in classic brown and white, sophisticated all-white, and even trendy pastel hues, proving that Barbiecore is still here to stay through the holiday season and beyond. They also light up via an included power cord, giving off a gorgeous warm glow on every chilly night ahead.
The largest of the trio of viral gingerbread houses sits at three feet tall and costs $199.99, so it’s certainly a splurge at its current price point. But with its intricate detailing (yes, it even sparkles), it might be worth putting it on your holiday gift list.
For something a bit smaller (both on space and on budget), shoppers are loving the smaller set of gingerbread houses in brown and white or silver and white, both of which come with a more palatable $79.99 price tag. Barbie fans are loving the pastel pink tabletop versions, which come at an even more affordable price point at $29.99 and are perfect if you don’t have the space to store a gingerbread mansion or two all year round.
Since they’re not available online, you’ll need to scout your local HomeGoods store to see if you can score these beloved picks, but TikTokers have noted that they tend to sell out fast. Finding one might be like spotting Santa Claus himself on Christmas morning, but if you’d rather not go on the hunt, there’s a set on Amazon that comes with two 17-inch gingerbread houses for just under $150.
Buy: Set of 2 Large Lighted Gingerbread Houses, $149.99