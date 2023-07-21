This Van Conversion Is So Chic, It Could Be a 5-Star Hotel

The tiny lifestyle entails living with less, but it can still be luxurious.



Scarlet and Seth, a couple who have been living the #VanLife the last four years, have gone viral after they revealed the luxury hotel-like interior of their home. In their TikTok video below, Scarlet gives a tour. At first, from the outside, the van looks like any other vehicle, but once she opens the door, we see a posh interior with minimalist aesthetics, lots of light, and warm materials.