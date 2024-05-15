We Found a Dupe of West Elm’s Popular Leather Armchair — And It’s More Than $1,000 Cheaper
Dedicated Apartment Therapy readers know that West Elm is one of our favorite retailers when it comes to scoring furniture pieces that are somehow both trendy and timeless. Whether it’s a sofa for your living room or a dining table made for gathering with all of your friends and family, it’s easy to find a piece that you’ll love at the mid-century modern giant. That being said, we’re also aware that West Elm’s furniture is on the pricier side and isn’t always the most practical option for everyone. So what’s a decor lover on a budget to do?
Luckily, there are many brands out there creating stylish pieces that rival the look of some of the most popular pieces you’d find at the MCM mainstay. Case in point: the Modway Impart Leather Accent Chair. This chair looks almost identical to West Elm’s Hamilton Leather Chair, but there’s one major difference — this pick is over $1,000 cheaper.
What Is the Modway Impart Leather Accent Chair?
Upholstered in durable genuine top-grain leather (complete with eye-catching French piping detailing), this armchair is a smart pick for any living space. While the design leans mid-century with its clean lines, sloping armrests, and tapered walnut wood legs, this is a chair that can easily find a place in any home, no matter what your aesthetic. Coming in both tan and chocolate brown leather, this elegant find is also the perfect blend of comfy and supportive thanks to its spring coil support system and dense foam padding. All this to say, this is a chair you’re going to love looking at and curling up in.
What Amazon Shoppers Are Saying
Average rating: 4/5
“Beautiful addition to a mid-century modern living room. Comfortable and easy to assemble.”
“My mom got me this as a gift, and I am in LOVE. It came well-packaged, was easy to put together, the color is even more beautiful in person, and the cushions are very comfy.”
“Did not expect this to be so comfy for this price, but it really is! I’d buy it again!”
If you’re looking to add some mid-century flair to your living space but don’t want to blow your budget, we think you’re going to love adding the Impart Accent Chair to your home. Honestly, you should probably pick up a matching set while you’re at it to complete your space — and it’ll still cost over $500 less than West Elm’s does alone. So, what are you waiting for?
Buy: Modway Impart Leather Accent Chair, $459.63