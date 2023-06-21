Mosquito Dunk isn’t new to the scene, but it is making major waves, thanks to how good it is at stopping the bugs before they become a problem. Alaina Wood (@thegarbagequeen) confessed that the Mosquito Dunks take a week to become effective, since they don’t kill adult mosquitoes but target their offspring. After crumbling a few Dunks into a pail of water, Wood says that the repellant (plus pest-repelling plants, bug spray, and a Thermacell) are her successful forms of mosquito bite prevention.