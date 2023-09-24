This Smart, Easy Hack Can Kill Hundreds of Mosquitoes at a Time

TikTok account @thehackofficial recently shared a video of the hack wherein we see him having killed hundreds, if not thousands, of mosquitoes over eight hours. He says that he was able to do this by covering the backside of his high-velocity fan with a screen, then letting it run at night.



“They suck right in,” the content creator says. “I’m not using any chemical or attractant.”



A possible reason why so many mosquitoes are caught is that they could be investigating the fan’s motion. Even better, according to an Instructables tutorial, this trap only attracts mosquitoes, and no other insects.