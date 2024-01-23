Surprise, Surprise: This Is the Most Popular Home Feature in the U.S.
When it comes to a potential homebuyer’s wishlist, many dreamy features come to mind — a fireplace, outdoor living space, or granite countertops — but which one is the most sought after among the masses? Hint: It’s beautiful, sturdy, and low maintenance.
Frontdoor.com has published a study that reveals the most popular home features in the U.S., based on Zillow’s search data. To come up with their findings, the company’s analysts “ranked home features on the number of average daily views received by home listings on Zillow containing each feature.”
And the most sought-after home feature in the country? It’s hardwood floors.
According to the report, the average hardwood-floored property got 261 views a day on Zillow, while the two next most desired features, open-plan areas and en-suites, only racked up 226 and 214 views a day, respectively.
In addition, hardwood floors are so in-demand right now that 54% of prospective buyers said that they would pay more for a place with this feature. 64% of homeowners who installed the floors themselves, meanwhile, said that they appreciate their living spaces more.
“You don’t have to look far on social media to find clips of positively giddy home renovators discovering high-quality wood flooring under old carpets,” the study said.
There are a lot of reasons why hardwood flooring is favored by many. As mentioned earlier, it’s beautiful due to its natural elegance, it’s durable, and it’s easy to clean. It’s also versatile, as it provides a neutral background (or foreground?) for different aesthetics. And, with hardwood being the top home feature for buyers, homeowners can easily recoup the cost of installing one.
The report also highlighted other interesting findings. For instance, the most popular kitchen features are granite countertops, double ovens, and butcher blocks. In the bathroom, homes with sunken tubs, power showers, and walk-in closets get the most views. Out in the yard, conservatories are quickly becoming a trend in 2024, as the structures are not only the most desired garden feature in the study, but also the fourth most popular of any home feature on Zillow. You can read the entire report at Frontdoor.com.