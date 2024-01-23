Surprise, Surprise: This Is the Most Popular Home Feature in the U.S.

There are a lot of reasons why hardwood flooring is favored by many. As mentioned earlier, it’s beautiful due to its natural elegance, it’s durable, and it’s easy to clean. It’s also versatile, as it provides a neutral background (or foreground?) for different aesthetics. And, with hardwood being the top home feature for buyers, homeowners can easily recoup the cost of installing one.



The report also highlighted other interesting findings. For instance, the most popular kitchen features are granite countertops, double ovens, and butcher blocks. In the bathroom, homes with sunken tubs, power showers, and walk-in closets get the most views. Out in the yard, conservatories are quickly becoming a trend in 2024, as the structures are not only the most desired garden feature in the study, but also the fourth most popular of any home feature on Zillow. You can read the entire report at Frontdoor.com.