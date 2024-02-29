If “Love Is Blind” Made You Curious About Living in Charlotte, Here’s What to Know
The latest season of Netflix’s wildly popular dating reality show Love Is Blind has everyone in a tailspin. Beyond asking “Who will end up together?” people are also asking larger questions, like “Was that gaslighting?” and “Did he actually have a girlfriend when he proposed to someone else?” and, of course, “Do you think Chelsea looks like Megan Fox?”
This season’s adventures take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, which has since sparked lots of conversation on social media about what dating is really like there. (If you’re unfamiliar, each season the show takes place in a different U.S. city.) One Charlotte-based Reddit user accused the show of making it look like the “most boring, unremarkable city imaginable” while insisting it’s actually not. Others have commented on how questionable (and “terrifying”) some of the housing developments the couples are staying in appear to be.
If you’ve found yourself curious about what it’s like to live in Charlotte (or on the East Coast), who could blame you? Let’s take a look at what makes the Queen City a popular destination for tourists and home seekers alike. And maybe you and your besties can even plan a trip to the city and hit up the Lost and Found bar. IYKYK.
Quick Facts About Charlotte, North Carolina
Population: 897,720. Charlotte is the largest city in North Carolina and the second largest in the Southeast (Jacksonville, Florida, is #1). The Charlotte metropolitan area is home to close to 2.4 million people, and in 2022 Charlotte returned to the list of the top 15 fastest-growing large cities and towns in the U.S.
Median age: 34.5 years.
Major industries: Banking and financial services, tech/fintech, and manufacturing.
Cost of living: 3% lower than the national average, 2% higher than the state’s average.
Fun Facts About Charlotte, North Carolina
- The city’s official nickname is Queen City (named for Queen Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, consort of King George III of England)
- The business district is referred to as “uptown,” not “downtown.”
- Movies and shows like The Hunger Games, Talladega Nights, Homeland, and, yes, Love Is Blind, were filmed in Charlotte.
Charlotte’s Real Estate Market
According to Zillow, the average price (as of January 31, 2024) for a Charlotte home is $385,951 — a number that crept up 2.7% over the past year. If you’re a homebuyer with your sights set on Charlotte, you’ll need to prepare to possibly make a decision (or an offer) rather quickly because 17 days is the median for a home to go into pending status, reports Zillow.
While over a third (35.8%) of Charlotte homes sold for more than the list price as of December 2023, don’t panic about your budget just yet. Zillow data also indicates that almost half (48.6%) of homes sold for under the list price — a sure sign that there might be some room for negotiation if you find a home you love in the Queen City.
Want to rent an apartment in Charlotte instead? According to Rent Café, you can expect to pay an average of $1653 a month for a 1-bedroom apartment around 941 square feet — a smidge lower than the national rent average. You can lower the price if you rent a smaller studio, and you’ll expect to pay more for a two- or three-bedroom.
Arts & Culture in Charlotte
Charlotte’s a big city with a lot of entertainment to show for it! Here are just some of the many cultural and entertainment opportunities you can enjoy.
Museums
There’s a much longer list of museums to visit, but here are a few to get you started.
- The Mint Museum is the first art museum in the state and home to a variety of permanent collections; it also offers exhibitions throughout the year.
- Other must-sees include the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture, and McColl Center.
- There are gorgeous murals all over town celebrating Black history and culture.
Sports in Charlotte
There are home teams to root for in all the major sports, including the following:
- Carolina Panthers Football (Bank of America Stadium)
- Charlotte Hornets Basketball (Spectrum Center)
- Charlotte FC Soccer (Bank of America Stadium)
- Charlotte Knights Minor League Baseball (Trust Field)
- Charlotte Checkers Hockey (Bojangles Coliseum)
The NASCAR Hall of Fame also parks itself here in the Queen City, where the organization got its start.
Entertainment in Charlotte
While some of the bigger names play the Spectrum Center and Bank of America Stadium, there are many other smaller venues that welcome musical acts from every genre. And of course, there are many festivals throughout the year, including the Charlotte Jazz Festival.
Charlotte is also home to various theaters, including the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, which offers numerous stages for touring and local productions.
Parks and Recreation in Charlotte
Nature-lovers will have plenty to do in Charlotte. Top destinations include Little Sugar Creek Greenway, McDowell Nature Center and Preserve, and Freedom Park. Those who love fishing and boating will find a home on Lake Norman.
The Foodie Scene in Charlotte
Charlotte’s got a bit of everything on the menu. Sure, you can enjoy classic comfort foods like Southern barbecue, but there are also lots of other world cuisines, including Asian, Mexican, and Mediterranean.