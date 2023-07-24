Amazon Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of This $30 Toaster That’s as Stylish as a Smeg (It Has More Than 8,800 5-Star Reviews!)

“It is such a cool looking toaster, and more importantly, it works perfectly. The buttons respond with a light touch … No need to hold onto the back of the toaster to perform the task, and the lever, too requires a very light pressure to engage.” — Teddy’s Mom

“I like all of the different settings in this toaster, very handy and I also really like the retro style of it. I am very pleased with the product, it works very well!!” — Gayle Peterson

“This retro toaster holds two slices and it does the job all while looking like the fond memories of yesteryear! Light green looks like the 50s and is great bang for its buck!” — Todd Grodin