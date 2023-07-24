Amazon Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of This $30 Toaster That’s as Stylish as a Smeg (It Has More Than 8,800 5-Star Reviews!)
When it comes to getting your kitchen picture-perfect, there are many different ways to get started. One method to jazz it up is to add some eye-catching appliances to your countertop. I know that, usually, we’re more concerned with an appliance functioning well over its visual appeal — but why not get the best of both worlds? The machines that you use everyday (for me, that’s my coffee maker, air fryer, and toaster) typically need to stay out on display so that you don’t have to haul them out from the cabinet, so it makes sense that you wouldn’t want them to be an eyesore.
And, if you’ve been on the hunt for a toaster that doesn’t interrupt your kitchen’s impeccable style — and actually enhances it — I have an Amazon find for you that you’ll definitely want to show off once you snag it: the Mueller Retro Toaster. Right now, it’s on sale for just $30, which is only a fraction of what its vintage-inspired, $200 Smeg alternative costs.
What is the Mueller Retro Toaster?
Of course, the most significant appeal of this toaster is its 50s-inspired look: It has a sleek finish with stainless-steel accents, and comes in classic black and white as well as pink if you want to add a subtle pop of color to your space. And, even though it has a retro vibe, it isn’t done in a way that’s too overpowering or will appear out of place in a more modern-looking kitchen. You’re not sacrificing function for style, either, since the gadget has self-centering slots and seven settings to get the perfect toast on your slice of bread or English muffin. It also has buttons that will cancel, defrost, or even reheat your toast if it sat out for too long.
If you want to have the mini toaster out on display (as you rightfully should) but don’t have the most space in the world, it’s designed take up far less room than your average toaster — and it even has an under-base cord wrap for a more organized countertop. Cleaning-wise, it has a convenient slide-out crumb tray to keep it neat.
What Amazon Reviewers are Saying
Average Rating: 4.3/5
“It is such a cool looking toaster, and more importantly, it works perfectly. The buttons respond with a light touch … No need to hold onto the back of the toaster to perform the task, and the lever, too requires a very light pressure to engage.” — Teddy’s Mom
“I like all of the different settings in this toaster, very handy and I also really like the retro style of it. I am very pleased with the product, it works very well!!” — Gayle Peterson
“This retro toaster holds two slices and it does the job all while looking like the fond memories of yesteryear! Light green looks like the 50s and is great bang for its buck!” — Todd Grodin
Retro-looking appliances will always add a nice bit of character to an otherwise fully updated kitchen — and now’s the perfect time to swap out your older (and likely blander) model for the Mueller mini toaster while it’s still 40 percent off.
Buy: Mueller Retro Toaster, $29.89 (normally 49.99)
This post originally appeared on Kitchn. See it here: Amazon Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of This $30 Toaster That’s as Stylish as a Smeg (It Has More Than 8,800 5-Star Reviews!)